Jordan Investment Trust PLC (Jordinvest) is a Jordan-based company that offers investment banking services in the domestic, regional and international markets. The Company operates in five business segments: the Stocks and Bonds segment covers the trade in shares and bonds, in addition to the investment and deposit in affiliated companies and safe custody; the Advisory services and Management of Issues segment provides services related to the privatization, public release, and mergers and acquisitions; the Investment Portfolio management segment provides investment management services; the Food and Drinks segment offers food and drink services, and the Financial Brokerage segment offers brokerage services in financial market. Jordinvest operates through its subsidiaries include, among others, Akar Company Ltd, Medical Clinics Company and Amwaj for Financial Investments.

Sector Diversified Investment Services