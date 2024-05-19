Ernst & Young Jordan

REPORT ON REVIEW OF INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF JORDAN INVESTMENT TRUST COMPANY

AMMAN - JORDAN

Introduction

We have reviewed the accompanying interim condensed consolidated financial statements

of JORDAN INVESTMENT TRUST COMPANY (PUBLIC SHAREHOLDING COMPANY) ("the Company")

and its subsidiaries (together "the Group") as of 31 March 2024 comprising of interim consolidated statement of financial position as of 31 March 2024 and the related interim consolidated income statement, interim consolidated statement of comprehensive income, interim consolidated statement of changes in equity, and the interim consolidated statement of cash flows for the three months period then ended and explanatory notes. Board of directors is responsible for the preparation and presentation of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements in accordance with International Accounting Standard Interim Financial Reporting ("IAS 34"). Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on these interim condensed consolidated financial statements based on our review.

Scope of review

We conducted our review in accordance with the International Standard on Review Engagements 2410, "Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity". A review of interim financial information consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with International Standards on Auditing and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.

Conclusion

Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the accompanying interim condensed consolidated financial statements are not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34.

Amman - Jordan

24 April 2024