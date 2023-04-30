Advanced search
    JOIB   JO1100111011

JORDAN ISLAMIC BANK

(JOIB)
End-of-day quote Amman Stock Exchange  -  2023-04-25
4.080 JOD    0.00%
Jordan Islamic Bank : Assembly Decision-(JOIB)-2023-04-30
PU
Jordan Islamic Bank : Trading (JOIB) 2023 04 25
PU
Jordan Islamic Bank : Trading (JOIB) 2023 04 18
PU
Jordan Islamic Bank : Assembly Decision-(JOIB)-2023-04-30

04/30/2023 | 04:38am EDT
JORDAN ISLAMIC BANK

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Amman Stock Exchange

ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Company's Name: JORDAN ISLAMIC BANK

ﻲﻧﺩﺭﻷﺍ ﻲﻣﻼﺳﻹﺍ ﻚﻨﺒﻟﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Date: 27-04-2023 03:25:11 PM

PM 03:25:11 2023-04-27 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

Subject: The Resolutions Of The General Assembly

ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺞﺋﺎﺘﻧ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Meeting

The Ordinary General Assembly Meeting of JORDAN

ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ 10:00 ﻰﻠﻋ 2023-04-27 ﺔﻋﺎﺴﻟﺍ َﺪﻘُﻋ

ISLAMIC BANK was held on 10:00 On 27-04-2023 at

ﻲﻓ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ.ﻲﻧﺩﺭﻷﺍ ﻲﻣﻼﺳﻹﺍ ﻚﻨﺒﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟ ﺔﻳﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ

https://meeting.fact.com.jo/JordanIslamicBank, the

ﺔﺒﺴﻨﺑﻭ https://meeting.fact.com.jo/JordanIslamicBank

shareholders participation in the Assembly Meeting was

%74.44 ﺭﻮﻀﺣ

74.44%

-:ﺔﻴﻟﺎﺘﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺭﺍﺮﻘﻟﺍ ﺫﺎﺨﺗﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﻻﺍ ﻝﻼﺧ ﻢﺗ

The following decisions were adopted at the Meeting:-

Subject: Approving the minutes of the previous year

ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺮﻀﺤﻣ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Ordinary General Assembly Meeting

ﻖﺑﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Approving the minutes of the previous year Ordinary

ﻖﺑﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺮﻀﺤﻣ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ

General Assembly Meeting which was held on 26-04-

2022-04-26 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﺪﻘﻌﻨﻤﻟﺍﻭ

2022

Subject: Approving The Report of the Board of Directors

ﻝﺎﻤﻋﺍ ﻦﻋ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

on the activities of the Company, for the year ended on

ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ

specified date

Approving The Report of the Board of Directors on the

ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﺍ ﻦﻋ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ

activities of the Company, for the year ended on 31-12-

2022-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ

2022

Subject: Approving the Report of the Company's auditors

ﻦﻋ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺣ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

on its financial statements

ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ

Approving the Report of the Company's auditors on its

ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ ﻦﻋ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺣ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ

financial statements, for the year ended on 31-12-2022

2022-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ

Subject: Approving the Financial Statements for the year

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

ended on

ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ

Approving the Financial Statements for the year ended on

-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ

31-12-2022

2022-12

Subject: Approving of the Board of Director's proposal to

ﻊﻓﺪﻟﺎﺑ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺡﺍﺮﺘﻗﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

pay

JORDAN ISLAMIC BANK

Approving of the Board of Director's proposal to pay 25% as

ﻰﻠﻋ ﺡﺎﺑﺭﺃ ﻊﻳﺯﻮﺗ ﻥﺎﺸﺑ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺡﺮﺘﻘﻣ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ

cash dividends to the shareholders and distributing 0% as

ﻝﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺱﺍﺭ ﻦﻣ 25% ﺔﻴﺴﻨﺑ ﺔﻳﺪﻘﻧ ﺡﺎﺑﺭﺍ ﻦﻋ ﺓﺭﺎﺒﻋ ﻦﻴﻤﻫﺎﺴﻤﻟﺍ

bonus shares

ﻝﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺱﺍﺭ ﻦﻣ 0% ﺔﻴﺴﻨﺑ ﺔﻴﻧﺎﺠﻣ ﻢﻬﺳﺍ ﻊﻳﺯﻮﺗﻭ

Subject: Discharging the board's members from their

ﻦﻋ ﺔﻴﻟﻭﺆﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺀﺎﻀﻋﺃ ﺔﻣﺫ ﺀﺍﺮﺑﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

liabilities in respect of the financial year ended

ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻟﺍ ﻝﻼﺧ ﻢﻬﺗﺎﻓﺮﺼﺗ

Discharging the board's members from their liabilities in

ﻢﻬﺗﺎﻓﺮﺼﺗ ﻦﻋ ﺔﻴﻟﻭﺆﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺀﺎﻀﻋﺃ ﺔﻣﺫ ﺀﺍﺮﺑﺍ

respect of the financial year ended 31-12-2022

2022-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻟﺍ ﻝﻼﺧ

Subject: Electing the following members (legal entity) and

(ﻲﻌﻴﺒﻃ ﺺﺨﺷ/ﺔﻛﺮﺷ) ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺀﺎﻀﻋﺃ ﺏﺎﺨﺘﻧﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

(person) as Board of Directors

Electing the following as a Board of Directors:

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﺘﻟﺍ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺀﺎﻀﻋﺍ ﺏﺎﺨﺘﻧﺍ

Name

Nationality

-:ﻢﻫﺅﺎﻤﺳﺍ

ﺔﻴﺴﻨﺠﻟﺍ

ﻢﺳﻻﺍ

TAYSEER RADWAN

Jordanian

SALEEM ALSMADI

ﻲﻧﺩﺭﺃ

ﻢﻴﻠﺳ ﻥﺍﻮﺿﺭ ﺮﻴﺴﻴﺗ

ﻱﺩﺎﻤﺼﻟﺍ

JAMAL AHMAD

Jordanian

MUFLEH SARAYRAH

ﻲﻧﺩﺭﺃ

ﺓﺮﻳﺍﺮﺼﻟﺍ ﺢﻠﻔﻣ ﺪﻤﺣﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﺟ

ABED ALRAHIM FATHI

Jordanian

ﻲﻧﺩﺭﺃ

ﻢﻴﻠﺳ ﻲﺤﺘﻓ ﻢﻴﺣﺮﻟﺍ ﺪﺒﻋ

SALIM BOUCAI

ﻲﻋﺎﻘﺒﻟﺍ

KHAWLA FAREEZ

Jordanian

ﻲﻧﺩﺭﺃ

ﻲﻧﺎﺑﻮﻨﻟﺍ ﺽﻮﻋ ﺰﻳﺮﻓ ﺔﻟﻮﺧ

AWAD ALNOBANI

ﻲﻧﺩﺭﺃ ﺮﻴﻏ

ﺪﻤﺤﻣ ﻦﺑ ﺪﻤﺣﺍ ﻦﺑ ﻥﺎﺴﻏ

AMODI GHASSAN

Non-Jordanian

ﻱﺩﻮﻣﺎﻋ

AHMED M

ﺪﻋﺎﻘﻤﻟﺍ ﺩﺪﻋ

ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Name of Company

No of Seats

5

ﺏ.ﻡ.ﺵ ﺔﻛﺮﺒﻟﺍ ﺔﻋﻮﻤﺠﻣ

ﺏ.ﻡ.ﺵ ﺔﻛﺮﺒﻟﺍ ﺔﻋﻮﻤﺠﻣ

5

1

ﻥﺎﻤﻀﻠﻟ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺴﺳﺆﻤﻟﺍ

Social Security

1

ﻲﻋﺎﻤﺘﺟﻻﺍ

Corporation

Subject: Approving the appointment / reappointment of the

ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺤﻟﺍ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ ﺓﺩﺎﻋﺇ / ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

auditors for the financial year and authorizing the board of

ﻢﻬﺑﺎﻌﺗﺃ ﺪﻳﺪﺤﺘﻟ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺾﻳﻮﻔﺗﻭ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ

directors to determine their fees

Approving the appointment/reappointment of the auditors

ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺣ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ ﺓﺩﺎﻋﺍ ﻭﺍ/ ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ

PricewaterhouseCoopers 'Jordan' for the financial year 31-

ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺣ ﻖﻴﻗﺪﺘﻟ 'PricewaterhouseCoopers 'Jordan

12-2023.And authorizing the board of directors to

ﺪﻳﺪﺤﺘﺑ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺾﻳﻮﻔﺗ ﻭ 2023-12-31 ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ

determine their fees

ﻢﻬﺑﺎﻌﺗﺍ

Subject: Any other matter stipulated by the Board of

ﻝﺎﻤﻋﺃ ﻝﻭﺪﺟ ﻲﻓ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻪﺟﺭﺩﺃ ﺮﺧﺁ ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻣ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Directors in the meeting's agenda (Should be specified)

( -:ﺎﻫﺪﻳﺪﺤﺗ ﺐﺠﻳ) ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ

JORDAN ISLAMIC BANK

Any other matter stipulated by the Board of Directors in the

ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﺃ ﻝﻭﺪﺟ ﻲﻓ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻪﺟﺭﺩﺃ ﺮﺧﺁ ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻣ

meeting's agenda (Should be specified)

( -:ﺎﻫﺪﻳﺪﺤﺗ ﺐﺠﻳ)

The General Assembly agreed to approve the election of Mr.

ﻒﺳﻮﻳ/ﺫﺎﺘﺳﻷﺍ ﺔﻠﻴﻀﻓ ﺏﺎﺨﺘﻧﺍ ﺭﺍﺮﻗﺇ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﺖﻘﻓﺍﻭ

Youssef Hassan Khalawi as a fourth member of the Sharia

ﺓﺮﺘﻔﻠﻟ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ) ﺔَّﻴﻋﺮَّﺸﻟﺍ ﺔﺑﺎﻗَّﺮﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﻲﻓ ًﺎﻌﺑﺍﺭ ًﺍﻮﻀﻋ ﻱﻭﻼﺧ ﻦﺴﺣ

Supervisory Board (for the period from 5/10/2022 -

. (ﻡ2023/4/26 - ﻡ2022/5/10 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺗ ﻦﻣ

4/26/2023).

Subject: Other

ﺮﺧﺁ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Other:

:ﺮﺧﺁ

Approving the appointment of members of the Sharia

ﺓﺪﻤﻟ ﻚﻨﺒﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻋﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺔﺑﺎﻗﺮﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺀﺎﻀﻋﺃ ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Supervisory Board of the Bank for a period of four years

:ﻢﻫﻭ (2027-2023) ﺕﺍﻮﻨﺳ ﻊﺑﺭﺍ

(2023-2027), who are:

.ﻱﻭﺎﻃﺮَّﺴﻟﺍ ﺢﻠﺼﻣ ﻲﻠﻋ ﺩﻮﻤﺤﻣ/ﺭﻮﺘﻛُّﺪﻟﺍ ﺫﺎﺘﺳُﻷﺍ ﺔﻠﻴﻀﻓ (1)

.ﻲﻧﻼﻴﻜﻟﺍ ﺪﻳﺯ ﻢﻴﻫﺍﺮﺑﺇ ﻦﻤﺣَّﺮﻟﺍﺪﺒﻋ/ﺭﻮﺘﻛُّﺪﻟﺍ ﺫﺎﺘﺳﻷﺍ ﺔﻠﻴﻀﻓ (2)

(1) Dr. Mahmoud Ali Musleh Al-Sartawi.

(2) Dr. Abdul Rahman Ibrahim Zaid Al-Kilani.

.ﻰﺴﻴﻌﻟﺍ ﻢﻟﺎﺳ ﺪﻤﺤﻣ "ﺮﻴﺧ ﺪﻤﺤﻣ"/ﺭﻮﺘﻛُّﺪﻟﺍ ﺔﻠﻴﻀﻓ (3)

(3) Dr./"Mohammed Khair" Mohammed Salem Al-Essa.

.ﻱﻭﻼﺧ ﻒﺳﻮﻳ ﻦﺴﺣ ﻒﺳﻮﻳ/ﺫﺎﺘﺳﻷﺍ ﺔﻠﻴﻀﻓ (4)

(4) Honorable / Youssef Hassan Youssef Khalawi.

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ

Chairman of Board of Directors

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ

User Name: mohammad muhanna

mohammad muhanna :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Disclaimer

Jordan Islamic Bank published this content on 30 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2023
