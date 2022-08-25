Jordan Islamic Bank : Board Of Directors Decision-(JOIB)-2022-08-25

|
To: Jordan Securities Commission,
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Amman Stock Exchange
ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Company's Name: JORDAN ISLAMIC BANK
ﻲﻧﺩﺭﻷﺍ ﻲﻣﻼﺳﻹﺍ ﻚﻨﺒﻟﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
Date: 24-08-2022 03:07:52 PM
PM 03:07:52 2022-08-24 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ
Subject: Forming committees emanating from the Board
ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻦﻋ ﺔﻘﺜﺒﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﻥﺎﺠﻠﻟﺍ ﻞﻴﻜﺸﺗ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
of Directors
Kindly be informed that the Board of Directors of
ﻲﻧﺩﺭﻷﺍ ﻲﻣﻼﺳﻹﺍ ﻚﻨﺒﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻥﺄﺑ ﻢﻜﻣﻼﻋﺇ ﻮﺟﺭﺃ
JORDAN ISLAMIC BANK on the meeting held on 25-07-
ﻥﺎﺠﻠﻟﺍ ﻞﻴﻜﺸﺘﺑ 2022-07-25 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﺪﻘﻌﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﻪﻋﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﻲﻓ ﺭﺮﻗ
2022 decided the formation of the following committees
.ﺲﻠﺠﻤﻟﺍ ﻦﻋ ﺔﻘﺜﺒﻨﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﺘﻟﺍ
emanating from the Board.
Date of Committee's formation: 25-07-2022
2022-07-25 :ﺔﻨﺠﻠﻟﺍ ﻞﻴﻜﺸﺗ ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺗ
The committee
ﺔﻨﺠﻠﻟﺍ
Other Committee: IT Governance Committee
ﺕﺎﻣﻮﻠﻌﻤﻟﺍ ﺎﻴﺟﻮﻟﻮﻨﻜﺗ ﺔﻴﻤﻛﺎﺣ ﺔﻨﺟ :ﻯﺮﺧﻻﺍ ﻥﺎﺠﻠﻟﺍ
Name
|
Designation
ﻢﺳﺍ
HOUSSEM BEN HAJ
Chairman of the
ﺔﻨﺠﻠﻟﺍ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ
ﻦﺑ ﺐﻴﺒﺤﻟﺍ ﻦﺑ ﻡﺎﺴﺣ
AMOR
Committee
ﺮﻤﻋ ﺝﺎﺤﻟﺍ
ﻞﻴﻤﺟ ﺪﻤﺣﺍ ﻢﻟﺎﺳ
Vice Chairman of the
ﺔﻨﺠﻠﻟﺍ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ ﺐﺋﺎﻧ
ﻞﻴﻤﺟ ﺪﻤﺣﺍ ﻢﻟﺎﺳ
ﻪﻠﻋﺍﺰﺨﻟﺍ
Committee
ﺩﺍﺮﻣ ﻰﺴﻴﻋ ﺭﺪﻴﺣ ﻰﺴﻴﻋ
member
ﻮﻀﻋ
ﺩﺍﺮﻣ ﻰﺴﻴﻋ ﺭﺪﻴﺣ ﻰﺴﻴﻋ
Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.
.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ
Chairman of Board of Directors
ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ
User Name: mohammad muhanna
mohammad muhanna :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
|