Jordan Islamic Bank : Board Of Directors Decision-(JOIB)-2022-08-25

08/25/2022 | 03:08am EDT
JORDAN ISLAMIC BANK

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Amman Stock Exchange

ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Company's Name: JORDAN ISLAMIC BANK

ﻲﻧﺩﺭﻷﺍ ﻲﻣﻼﺳﻹﺍ ﻚﻨﺒﻟﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Date: 24-08-2022 03:07:52 PM

PM 03:07:52 2022-08-24 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

Subject: Forming committees emanating from the Board

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻦﻋ ﺔﻘﺜﺒﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﻥﺎﺠﻠﻟﺍ ﻞﻴﻜﺸﺗ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

of Directors

Kindly be informed that the Board of Directors of

ﻲﻧﺩﺭﻷﺍ ﻲﻣﻼﺳﻹﺍ ﻚﻨﺒﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻥﺄﺑ ﻢﻜﻣﻼﻋﺇ ﻮﺟﺭﺃ

JORDAN ISLAMIC BANK on the meeting held on 25-07-

ﻥﺎﺠﻠﻟﺍ ﻞﻴﻜﺸﺘﺑ 2022-07-25 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﺪﻘﻌﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﻪﻋﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﻲﻓ ﺭﺮﻗ

2022 decided the formation of the following committees

.ﺲﻠﺠﻤﻟﺍ ﻦﻋ ﺔﻘﺜﺒﻨﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﺘﻟﺍ

emanating from the Board.

Date of Committee's formation: 25-07-2022

2022-07-25 :ﺔﻨﺠﻠﻟﺍ ﻞﻴﻜﺸﺗ ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺗ

The committee

ﺔﻨﺠﻠﻟﺍ

Other Committee: IT Governance Committee

ﺕﺎﻣﻮﻠﻌﻤﻟﺍ ﺎﻴﺟﻮﻟﻮﻨﻜﺗ ﺔﻴﻤﻛﺎﺣ ﺔﻨﺟ :ﻯﺮﺧﻻﺍ ﻥﺎﺠﻠﻟﺍ

Name

Designation

ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ

ﻢﺳﺍ

HOUSSEM BEN HAJ

Chairman of the

ﺔﻨﺠﻠﻟﺍ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ

ﻦﺑ ﺐﻴﺒﺤﻟﺍ ﻦﺑ ﻡﺎﺴﺣ

AMOR

Committee

ﺮﻤﻋ ﺝﺎﺤﻟﺍ

ﻞﻴﻤﺟ ﺪﻤﺣﺍ ﻢﻟﺎﺳ

Vice Chairman of the

ﺔﻨﺠﻠﻟﺍ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ ﺐﺋﺎﻧ

ﻞﻴﻤﺟ ﺪﻤﺣﺍ ﻢﻟﺎﺳ

ﻪﻠﻋﺍﺰﺨﻟﺍ

Committee

ﻪﻠﻋﺍﺰﺨﻟﺍ

ﺩﺍﺮﻣ ﻰﺴﻴﻋ ﺭﺪﻴﺣ ﻰﺴﻴﻋ

member

ﻮﻀﻋ

ﺩﺍﺮﻣ ﻰﺴﻴﻋ ﺭﺪﻴﺣ ﻰﺴﻴﻋ

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ

Chairman of Board of Directors

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ

User Name: mohammad muhanna

mohammad muhanna :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Page 1 of 1

Disclaimer

Jordan Islamic Bank published this content on 25 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 August 2022 07:07:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
