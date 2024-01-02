JORDAN ISLAMIC BANK

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Amman Stock Exchange

ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Company's Name: JORDAN ISLAMIC BANK

ﻲﻧﺩﺭﻷﺍ ﻲﻣﻼﺳﻹﺍ ﻚﻨﺒﻟﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Date: 31-12-2023 02:47:47 PM

PM 02:47:47 2023-12-31 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

Subject: IIRA Reaffirms Ratings of Jordan Islamic Bank

IIRA ﻦﻣ ﻲﻧﺩﺭﻻﺍ ﻲﻣﻼﺳﻹﺍ ﻚﻨﺒﻠﻟ ﻲﻧﺎﻤﺘﺋﻻﺍ ﻒﻴﻨﺼﺘﻟﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

The International Islamic Rating Agency (IIRA) confirmed

ﺖﻴﺒﺜﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ (IIRA) ﻒﻴﻨﺼﺘﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﻭﺪﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻣﻼﺳﻹﺍ ﺔﻟﺎﻛﻮﻟﺍ ﺕﺪﻛﺍ

the re-affirmation of the credit rating of the Jordan Islamic

A + (jo) / A1 ﺪﻨﻋ ﻲﻧﺩﺭﻻﺍ ﻲﻣﻼﺳﻹﺍ ﻚﻨﺒﻠﻟ ﻲﻧﺎﻤﺘﺋﻻﺍ ﻒﻴﻨﺼﺘﻟﺍ

Bank at A+ (jo) / A1 (jo) at the local scale and BB+ / A3 at

ﻲﻟﻭﺪﻟﺍ ﻯﻮﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ BB + / A3 ﻭ ﻲﻠﺤﻤﻟﺍ ﻯﻮﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ((jo

the international scale for foreign currencies, while

"ﺓﺮﻘﺘﺴﻣ" ﺔﻴﻠﺒﻘﺘﺴﻣ ﺓﺮﻈﻧ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻈﻓﺎﺤﻤﻟﺍ ﻊﻣ ،ﺔﻴﺒﻨﺟﻻﺍ ﺕﻼﻤﻌﻠﻟ

maintaining a "stable" outlook for all these classifications.

ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﺭﺩﺎﺼﻟﺍ ﺔﻟﺎﻛﻮﻟﺍ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ ﻲﻓ ﺀﺎﺟﻭ .ﺕﺎﻔﻴﻨﺼﺘﻟﺍ ﻩﺬﻫ ﻊﻴﻤﺠﻟ

The agency's report issued on December 20, 2023 stated

ﺪﺣﺍ ﺮﺒﺘﻌﻳ ﻲﻧﺩﺭﻻﺍ ﻲﻣﻼﺳﻻﺍ ﻚﻨﺒﻟﺍ ﻥﺍ 2023 ﻝﻭﺍ ﻥﻮﻧﺎﻛ 20

that the Jordan Islamic Bank is considered one of the

ﻙﻮﻨﺒﻟﺍ ﺮﺒﻛﺍ ﻦﻣ ﺪﺣﺍﻭ ﺔﻘﻄﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﻲﻓ ﺓﺪﺋﺍﺮﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻣﻼﺳﻻﺍ ﻑﺭﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ

leading Islamic banks in the region and the largest

ﻥﺩﺭﻻﺍ ﻲﻓ ﺔﻠﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻣﻼﺳﻻﺍ ﻑﺭﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ ﻦﻴﺑ ﻝﻭﻻﺍﻭ ﺔﻴﻧﺩﺭﻻﺍ

Jordanian Islamic bank, as its assets represent 9.6% of the

ﻉﺎﻄﻘﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺩﻮﺟﻮﻣ ﻲﻟﺎﻤﺟﺍ ﻦﻣ %9.6 ﻪﺗﺍﺩﻮﺟﻮﻣ ﻎﻠﺒﺗ ﺚﻴﺣ

total assets of the Jordanian banking sector, and its market

ﻦﻣ %50 ﻲﻟﺍﻮﺣ ﺔﻴﻗﻮﺴﻟﺍ ﻪﺘﺼﺣ ﻎﻠﺒﺗﻭ, ﻲﻧﺩﺭﻻﺍ ﻲﻓﺮﺼﻤﻟﺍ

share represent about 50% of The Islamic banking sector

ﻝﻮﺼﺣ ﺭﺍﺮﻤﺘﺳﺍ ﻥﺍ ﺎﻤﻛ .ﻥﺩﺭﻻﺍ ﻲﻓ ﻲﻣﻼﺳﻻﺍ ﻲﻓﺮﺼﻤﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻄﻘﻟﺍ

in Jordan. The bank's continued obtaining of these

ﻲﻓ ﻚﻨﺒﻟﺍ ﺭﺍﺮﻘﺘﺳﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ًﺀﺎﻨﺑ ﺀﺎﺟ ﺕﺎﻔﻴﻨﺼﺘﻟﺍ ﻩﺬﻫ ﻰﻠﻋ ﻚﻨﺒﻟﺍ

classifications was based on the bank's stability in risk and

ﻲﻓﺍﺮﻐﺠﻟﺍ ﺭﺎﺸﺘﻧﻻﺎﺑ ﺰﻴﻤﺘﻟﺍﻭ ﺔﻟﻮﻴﺴﻟﺍﻭ ﺮﻃﺎﺨﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺮﺷﺆﻣ

liquidity indicators and its distinction in large

ﻖﻃﺎﻨﻣ ﻒﻠﺘﺨﻣ ﻲﻄﻐﺗ ًﺎﺒﺘﻜﻣ 22ﻭ ًﺎﻋﺮﻓ 89 ﻝﻼﺧ ﻦﻣﺮﻴﺒﻜﻟﺍ

geographical spread through 89 branches and 22 offices

ﺔﺋﺰﺠﺘﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻣﺪﺧ ﻢﻳﺪﻘﺗ ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻠﻀﻓﻻﺍ ﻪﻴﻄﻌﻳ ﺎﻤﻣ ﻥﺩﺭﻻﺍ

covering various regions of Jordan, which gives it

preference in providing retail services.

24-12-2023

24-12-2023

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ

Chairman of Board of Directors

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ

User Name: ali alherbawi

ali alherbawi :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Page 1 of 1

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Jordan Islamic Bank published this content on 02 January 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 January 2024 05:36:45 UTC.