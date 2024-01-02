JORDAN ISLAMIC BANK
The International Islamic Rating Agency (IIRA) confirmed
ﺖﻴﺒﺜﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ (IIRA) ﻒﻴﻨﺼﺘﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﻭﺪﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻣﻼﺳﻹﺍ ﺔﻟﺎﻛﻮﻟﺍ ﺕﺪﻛﺍ
the re-affirmation of the credit rating of the Jordan Islamic
A + (jo) / A1 ﺪﻨﻋ ﻲﻧﺩﺭﻻﺍ ﻲﻣﻼﺳﻹﺍ ﻚﻨﺒﻠﻟ ﻲﻧﺎﻤﺘﺋﻻﺍ ﻒﻴﻨﺼﺘﻟﺍ
Bank at A+ (jo) / A1 (jo) at the local scale and BB+ / A3 at
ﻲﻟﻭﺪﻟﺍ ﻯﻮﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ BB + / A3 ﻭ ﻲﻠﺤﻤﻟﺍ ﻯﻮﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ((jo
the international scale for foreign currencies, while
"ﺓﺮﻘﺘﺴﻣ" ﺔﻴﻠﺒﻘﺘﺴﻣ ﺓﺮﻈﻧ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻈﻓﺎﺤﻤﻟﺍ ﻊﻣ ،ﺔﻴﺒﻨﺟﻻﺍ ﺕﻼﻤﻌﻠﻟ
maintaining a "stable" outlook for all these classifications.
ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﺭﺩﺎﺼﻟﺍ ﺔﻟﺎﻛﻮﻟﺍ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ ﻲﻓ ﺀﺎﺟﻭ .ﺕﺎﻔﻴﻨﺼﺘﻟﺍ ﻩﺬﻫ ﻊﻴﻤﺠﻟ
The agency's report issued on December 20, 2023 stated
ﺪﺣﺍ ﺮﺒﺘﻌﻳ ﻲﻧﺩﺭﻻﺍ ﻲﻣﻼﺳﻻﺍ ﻚﻨﺒﻟﺍ ﻥﺍ 2023 ﻝﻭﺍ ﻥﻮﻧﺎﻛ 20
that the Jordan Islamic Bank is considered one of the
ﻙﻮﻨﺒﻟﺍ ﺮﺒﻛﺍ ﻦﻣ ﺪﺣﺍﻭ ﺔﻘﻄﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﻲﻓ ﺓﺪﺋﺍﺮﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻣﻼﺳﻻﺍ ﻑﺭﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ
leading Islamic banks in the region and the largest
ﻥﺩﺭﻻﺍ ﻲﻓ ﺔﻠﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻣﻼﺳﻻﺍ ﻑﺭﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ ﻦﻴﺑ ﻝﻭﻻﺍﻭ ﺔﻴﻧﺩﺭﻻﺍ
Jordanian Islamic bank, as its assets represent 9.6% of the
ﻉﺎﻄﻘﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺩﻮﺟﻮﻣ ﻲﻟﺎﻤﺟﺍ ﻦﻣ %9.6 ﻪﺗﺍﺩﻮﺟﻮﻣ ﻎﻠﺒﺗ ﺚﻴﺣ
total assets of the Jordanian banking sector, and its market
ﻦﻣ %50 ﻲﻟﺍﻮﺣ ﺔﻴﻗﻮﺴﻟﺍ ﻪﺘﺼﺣ ﻎﻠﺒﺗﻭ, ﻲﻧﺩﺭﻻﺍ ﻲﻓﺮﺼﻤﻟﺍ
share represent about 50% of The Islamic banking sector
ﻝﻮﺼﺣ ﺭﺍﺮﻤﺘﺳﺍ ﻥﺍ ﺎﻤﻛ .ﻥﺩﺭﻻﺍ ﻲﻓ ﻲﻣﻼﺳﻻﺍ ﻲﻓﺮﺼﻤﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻄﻘﻟﺍ
in Jordan. The bank's continued obtaining of these
ﻲﻓ ﻚﻨﺒﻟﺍ ﺭﺍﺮﻘﺘﺳﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ًﺀﺎﻨﺑ ﺀﺎﺟ ﺕﺎﻔﻴﻨﺼﺘﻟﺍ ﻩﺬﻫ ﻰﻠﻋ ﻚﻨﺒﻟﺍ
classifications was based on the bank's stability in risk and
ﻲﻓﺍﺮﻐﺠﻟﺍ ﺭﺎﺸﺘﻧﻻﺎﺑ ﺰﻴﻤﺘﻟﺍﻭ ﺔﻟﻮﻴﺴﻟﺍﻭ ﺮﻃﺎﺨﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺮﺷﺆﻣ
liquidity indicators and its distinction in large
ﻖﻃﺎﻨﻣ ﻒﻠﺘﺨﻣ ﻲﻄﻐﺗ ًﺎﺒﺘﻜﻣ 22ﻭ ًﺎﻋﺮﻓ 89 ﻝﻼﺧ ﻦﻣﺮﻴﺒﻜﻟﺍ
geographical spread through 89 branches and 22 offices
ﺔﺋﺰﺠﺘﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻣﺪﺧ ﻢﻳﺪﻘﺗ ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻠﻀﻓﻻﺍ ﻪﻴﻄﻌﻳ ﺎﻤﻣ ﻥﺩﺭﻻﺍ
covering various regions of Jordan, which gives it
preference in providing retail services.
