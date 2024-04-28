JORDAN ISLAMIC BANK

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Amman Stock Exchange

ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Company's Name: JORDAN ISLAMIC BANK

ﻲﻧﺩﺭﻷﺍ ﻲﻣﻼﺳﻹﺍ ﻚﻨﺒﻟﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Date: 28-04-2024 10:12:16 AM

AM 10:12:16 2024-04-28 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

Subject: : Extraordinary General Assembly meetin

ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺮﻴﻏ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

The Board of Directors decided to hold an extraordinary

ﻚﻨﺒﻠﻟ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺮﻴﻏ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺪﻘﻋ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺭﺮﻗ

general assembly meeting of the bank immediately after

ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﻦﻣ ﺓﺮﺷﺎﺒﻣ ﺀﺎﻬﺘﻧﻻﺍ ﺪﻌﺑ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ

the completion of the regular general assembly meeting

ﻖﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﻦﻴﻨﺛﻻﺍ ﻡﻮﻳ ﺡﺎﺒﺻ ﻦﻣ (9) ﺔﻋﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻲﻓ ﻩﺪﻘﻋ ﺭﺮﻘﻤﻟﺍﻭ

scheduled to be held at 9 am on Monday, April 29, 2024,

ﺎﻫﺅﺍﺮﺟﺍ ﻢﺘﻴﺳ ﻲﺘﻟﺍ ﺕﻼﻳﺪﻌﺘﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻠﻟ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ 29/4/2024

in order to approve the amendments that will be made to

ﻲﺳﺎﺳﻻﺍ ﻡﺎﻈﻨﻟﺍﻭ ﺲﻴﺳﺄﺘﻟﺍ ﺪﻘﻋ ﻲﻓ ﺓﺩﺭﺍﻮﻟﺍ ﺩﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﺾﻌﺑ ﻰﻠﻋ

some of the articles contained in the articles of

incorporation. And the bylaws of the bank. * Pending

approval by the Central Bank of Jordan.

