JORDAN ISLAMIC BANK
To: Jordan Securities Commission,
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Amman Stock Exchange
ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Company's Name: JORDAN ISLAMIC BANK
ﻲﻧﺩﺭﻷﺍ ﻲﻣﻼﺳﻹﺍ ﻚﻨﺒﻟﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
Date: 28-04-2024 10:12:16 AM
AM 10:12:16 2024-04-28 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ
Subject: : Extraordinary General Assembly meetin
ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺮﻴﻏ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
The Board of Directors decided to hold an extraordinary
ﻚﻨﺒﻠﻟ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺮﻴﻏ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺪﻘﻋ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺭﺮﻗ
general assembly meeting of the bank immediately after
ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﻦﻣ ﺓﺮﺷﺎﺒﻣ ﺀﺎﻬﺘﻧﻻﺍ ﺪﻌﺑ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ
the completion of the regular general assembly meeting
ﻖﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﻦﻴﻨﺛﻻﺍ ﻡﻮﻳ ﺡﺎﺒﺻ ﻦﻣ (9) ﺔﻋﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻲﻓ ﻩﺪﻘﻋ ﺭﺮﻘﻤﻟﺍﻭ
scheduled to be held at 9 am on Monday, April 29, 2024,
ﺎﻫﺅﺍﺮﺟﺍ ﻢﺘﻴﺳ ﻲﺘﻟﺍ ﺕﻼﻳﺪﻌﺘﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻠﻟ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ 29/4/2024
in order to approve the amendments that will be made to
ﻲﺳﺎﺳﻻﺍ ﻡﺎﻈﻨﻟﺍﻭ ﺲﻴﺳﺄﺘﻟﺍ ﺪﻘﻋ ﻲﻓ ﺓﺩﺭﺍﻮﻟﺍ ﺩﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﺾﻌﺑ ﻰﻠﻋ
some of the articles contained in the articles of
incorporation. And the bylaws of the bank. * Pending
approval by the Central Bank of Jordan.
29-04-2024
29-04-2024
Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.
.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ
Chairman of Board of Directors
ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ
User Name: mohammad muhanna
mohammad muhanna :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
