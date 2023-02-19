Advanced search
    JOIB   JO1100111011

JORDAN ISLAMIC BANK

(JOIB)
  Report
End-of-day quote Amman Stock Exchange  -  2023-02-15
4.030 JOD    0.00%
Jordan Islamic Bank : G.A (JOIB) 2023 02 19

02/19/2023 | 12:40am EST
JORDAN ISLAMIC BANK

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Amman Stock Exchange

ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Company's Name: JORDAN ISLAMIC BANK

ﻲﻧﺩﺭﻷﺍ ﻲﻣﻼﺳﻹﺍ ﻚﻨﺒﻟﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Date: 16-02-2023 11:27:50 AM

AM 11:27:50 2023-02-16 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

Subject: Invitation to Attend the Ordinary General

ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺭﻮﻀﺤﻟ ﺓﻮﻋﺩ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Assembly Meeting

The Board of Directors of JORDAN ISLAMIC BANK

ﺭﻮﻀﺤﻟ ﻢﻜﺗﻮﻋﺩ ﻲﻧﺩﺭﻷﺍ ﻲﻣﻼﺳﻹﺍ ﻚﻨﺒﻟﺍ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺮﺴﻳ

cordially invites you to attend the company's Ordinary

-27 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﻩﺪﻘﻋ ﻱﻮﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ

General Assembly Meeting which will be held at 10:00 on

ﻲﻓ 10:00 ﺔﻋﺎﺴﻟﺍ 2023-04

27-04-2023 at

ﻚﻟﺫﻭ https://meeting.fact.com.jo/JordanIslamicBank

https://meeting.fact.com.jo/JordanIslamicBank to discuss

:ﻲﻟﺎﺘﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﻻﺍ ﻝﻭﺪﺟ ﺔﺸﻗﺎﻨﻤﻟ

the following matters:

Subject:

:ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Reciting and approving the minutes of the previous

ﺪﻘﻌﻨﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﻖﺑﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺮﻀﺤﻣ ﺓﺀﺍﺮﻗ

ordinary meeting of the General Assembly which was

ﻪﻴﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍﻭ 2022-04-26 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ

held on 26-04-2022

The Report of the Board of Directors on the activities of

ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﺍ ﻦﻋ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ

the Company during the year 31-12-2022 along with its

ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻠﺒﻘﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻄﺨﻟﺍﻭ 2022-12-31 ﻲﻓ

future plans

The Report of the Company's auditors on its financial

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ ﻝﻮﺣ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺤﻟﺍ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ

statements for the year ended 31-12-2022

2022-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ

The financial statements for the year ended 31-12-2022

2022-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ

Specifying the profits that the Board of Directors proposes

ﻰﻠﻋ ﺎﻬﻌﻳﺯﻮﺗ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺡﺮﺘﻘﻳ ﻲﺘﻟﺍ ﺡﺎﺑﺭﻷﺍ ﺔﺒﺴﻧ ﺪﻳﺪﺤﺗ

to distribute and specifying the reserves and allocations'

ﺎﻬﻴﻠﻋ ﺺﻧ ﻲﺘﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺼﺼﺨﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﺕﺎﻃﺎﻴﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﺪﻳﺪﺤﺗﻭ ﻦﻴﻤﻫﺎﺴﻤﻟﺍ

which the Law and the Company's Memorandum of

ﺎﻬﻋﺎﻄﺘﻗﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻡﺎﻈﻧﻭ ﻥﻮﻧﺎﻘﻟﺍ

Association stipulate its deduction

25%

25%

Discharging the Board's members from their liabilities in

ﻢﻬﺗﺎﻓﺮﺼﺗ ﻦﻋ ﺔﻴﻟﻭﺆﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺀﺎﻀﻋﺃ ﺔﻣﺫ ﺀﺍﺮﺑﺍ

respect of the financial year ended 31-12-2022

2022-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻟﺍ ﻝﻼﺧ

Electing the members of the Board of Directors

.ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺀﺎﻀﻋﺍ ﺏﺎﺨﺘﻧﺍ

Electing the Company's auditors for the next fiscal year,

ﺪﻳﺪﺤﺗﻭ ﺔﻠﺒﻘﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺣ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﺏﺎﺨﺘﻧﺍ

and deciding on their remunerations or authorizing the

ﺎﻫﺪﻳﺪﺤﺘﺑ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺾﻳﻮﻔﺗ ﻭﺍ ﻢﻬﺑﺎﻌﺗﺃ

Board of Directors to determine such remunerations

Page 1 of 2

JORDAN ISLAMIC BANK

Any other matter which was stipulated by the Board of

ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﺃ ﻝﻭﺪﺟ ﻲﻓ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻪﺟﺭﺩﺃ ﺮﺧﺁ ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻣ ﻱﺃ

Directors on the meeting's agenda (Should be specified :-)

(-:ﺎﻫﺪﻳﺪﺤﺗ ﺐﺠﻳ)

ًﺎﻌﺑﺍﺭ ًﺍﻮﻀﻋ ﻱﻭﻼﺧ ﻦﺴﺣ ﻒﺳﻮﻳ/ﺫﺎﺘﺳﻷﺍ ﺔﻠﻴﻀﻓ ﺏﺎﺨﺘﻧﺍ ﺭﺍﺮﻗﺇ

- Approving the election of His Eminence Mr. Youssef

- ﻡ2022/5/10 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺗ ﻦﻣ ﺓﺮﺘﻔﻠﻟ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ) ﺔَّﻴﻋﺮَّﺸﻟﺍ ﺔﺑﺎﻗَّﺮﻟﺍ

ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﻲﻓ

Hassan Khalawi as a fourth member of the Sharia

ﻱﺰﻛﺮﻤﻟﺍ ﻚﻨﺒﻟﺍ ﺔﻌﻧﺎﻤﻣ ﻡﺪﻋ ﺕﺩﺭﻭ ﻪَّﻧﺄﺑ ًﺎﻤﻠِﻋ (ﻡ2023/4/26

Supervisory Board (for the period from 10/5/2022 AD -

ﻢﻗﺭ ﻲﻧﺩﺭﻷﺍ ﻱﺰﻛﺮﻤﻟﺍ ﻚﻨﺒﻟﺍ ﺏﺎﺘﻛ ﺐﺟﻮﻤﺑ ،ﻚﻟﺫ ﻰﻠﻋ ﻲﻧﺩﺭﻷﺍ

26/4/2023 AD), noting that the Central Bank of Jordan did

ﻊﻴﻤﺟ ﻝﺎﻤﻜﺘﺳﺍ َّﻢﺗﻭ ،ﻡ2022/4/28 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺗ (7209/2/10)

not object to this, according to the Central Bank of Jordan

ﺹﻮﺼﺨﻟﺎﺑ ﺔﻣﺯَّﻼﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺀﺍﺮﺟﻹﺍ

letter No. (10/2/7209) dated 4/28/2022 AD, and all

necessary procedures have been completed in this regard.

Other:

:ﺮﺧﺁ

ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨُﻤﻟﺍ ﺔَّﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨَّﺴﻠﻟ ﻚﻨﺒﻠﻟ ﺔَّﻴﻋﺮَّﺸﻟﺍ ﺔﺑﺎﻗَّﺮﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺖﻳﻮﺼﺘﻟﺍ

1- To vote on the report of the Bank's Sharia Supervisory

ﻡ2022/12/31

ﺕﺍﻮﻨﺳ ﻊﺑﺭﺃ ﺓَّﺪﻤﻟ ﻚﻨﺒﻠﻟ ﺔَّﻴﻋﺮَّﺸﻟﺍ ﺔﺑﺎﻗَّﺮﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺀﺎﻀﻋﺃ ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ 2

Board for the fiscal year ending on 12/31/2022 AD

ﺔَّﻴﺴَّﺳﺆﻤﻟﺍ ﺔـــــَّﻴﻤﻛﺎﺤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻤﻴﻠﻌﺘﻟ ًﺎﻘﻴﺒﻄﺗ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ ،(ﻡ2027 - ﻡ2023)

2- Appointing the members of the Bank's Sharia Supervisory

ﻲﻧﺩﺭﻷﺍ ﻱﺰﻛﺮﻤﻟﺍ ﻚﻨﺒﻟﺍ ﻦﻋ ﺓﺭﺩﺎَّﺼﻟﺍ ﻙﻮـﻨﺒﻠﻟ

Board for a period of four years (2023-2027), in

implementation of the Institutional Governance

Instructions issued by the Central Bank of Jordan

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation. Chairman of Board of Directors

User Name: mohammad muhanna

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ mohammad muhanna :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Page 2 of 2

Disclaimer

Jordan Islamic Bank published this content on 19 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 February 2023 05:39:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 183 M 258 M 258 M
Net income 2022 61,1 M 86,1 M 86,1 M
Net cash 2022 752 M 1 059 M 1 059 M
P/E ratio 2022 12,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 806 M 1 136 M 1 136 M
EV / Sales 2021 -0,35x
EV / Sales 2022 0,13x
Nbr of Employees 2 439
Free-Float 23,4%
Chart JORDAN ISLAMIC BANK
Duration : Period :
Jordan Islamic Bank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JORDAN ISLAMIC BANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Hussein Said Mohammed Amar Seifan Chief Executive Officer & General Manager
Ashraf Mohammed Saeed Hasan Qadan Manager-Finance
Musa Abdulaziz Mohamed Shihadeh Chairman
Ra'fat Ismail Mohammed Abu Afifeh Manager-Information Security Department
Mansour Mahmoud Mohammed Akel Manager-External Operations Department
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JORDAN ISLAMIC BANK3.87%1 136
THE SAUDI NATIONAL BANK-3.07%57 954
KUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE K.S.C.P.6.68%38 094
ALINMA BANK-8.45%15 899
BANK ALBILAD-8.10%10 897
ABU DHABI ISLAMIC BANK12.84%10 164