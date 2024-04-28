Jordan Islamic Bank Co PLC is a Jordan-based company engaged in the provision of banking, financial and investment products and services in accordance to the Islamic-Sharia principles. The Bank is organized into four business segments: the Individual accounts segment includes investment accounts, deferred sales receivables, finance and other banking services for individual customers; the Corporate accounts segment includes investment accounts, deferred sales receivables, finance and other banking services for corporate customers; the Asset Investment segment includes the Bankâs investment in real estate and leasing, and the Treasury segment provides trading and treasury services, as well as the Bankâs money management services. In addition, the Bank also provides a range of banking services include cards, electronic and remittance services, among others. The Bank operates through its head office, a network of 64 branches and 109 banking offices located across Jordan.

Sector Banks