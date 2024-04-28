JORDAN ISLAMIC BANK
To: Jordan Securities Commission,
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Amman Stock Exchange
ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Company's Name: JORDAN ISLAMIC BANK
ﻲﻧﺩﺭﻷﺍ ﻲﻣﻼﺳﻹﺍ ﻚﻨﺒﻟﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
Date: 28-04-2024 10:09:01 AM
AM 10:09:01 2024-04-28 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ
Subject: Invitation to attend an Extraordinary General
ﻱﺩﺎﻋ ﺮﻴﻏ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺭﻮﻀﺤﻟ ﺓﻮﻋﺩ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
Assembly Meeting
The Board of Directors of JORDAN ISLAMIC BANK
ﻢﻜﺗﻮﻋﺩ ﻲﻧﺩﺭﻷﺍ ﻲﻣﻼﺳﻹﺍ ﻚﻨﺒﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺮﺴﻳ
cordially invites you to attend the company's
ﻩﺪﻘﻋ ﻱﻮﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺮﻴﻏ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺭﻮﻀﺤﻟ
Extraordinary General Assembly Meeting which will be
ﻲﻓ 9:00 ﺔﻋﺎﺴﻟﺍ 2024-04-29 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ
held at 9:00 on 29-04-2024 at
ﻚﻟﺫﻭ https://meeting.fact.com.jo/JordanIslamicBank
https://meeting.fact.com.jo/JordanIslamicBank to discuss
:ﻲﻟﺎﺘﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﻻﺍ ﻝﻭﺪﺟ ﺔﺸﻗﺎﻨﻤﻟ
the following matters:
Subject:
:ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
Amending the Company's Articles and Memorandum of
ﺕﻼﻳﺪﻌﺘﻟﺍ ﻕﺎﻓﺭﺍ ﺐﺠﻳ) .ﻲﺳﺎﺳﻷﺍ ﺎﻬﻣﺎﻈﻧﻭ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺪﻘﻋ ﻞﻳﺪﻌﺗ
Association (the proposed amendments must be attached
(ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﻼﻟ ﺓﻮﻋﺪﻟ ﻲﻓ ﻲﺳﺎﺳﻻﺍ ﻡﺎﻈﻨﻟﺍﻭ ﺪﻘﻌﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﺣﺮﺘﻘﻤﻟﺍ
to the invitation)
Amending the bank's articles of incorporation and bylaws
ﻊﻣ ﻢﺠﺴﻨﻳ ﺎﻤﺑ ﻚﻨﺒﻠﻟ ﻲﺳﺎﺳﻻﺍ ﻡﺎﻈﻨﻟﺍﻭ ﺲﻴﺳﺄﺘﻟﺍ ﺪﻘﻋ ﻞﻳﺪﻌﺗ
in line with the corporate governance instructions for
ﻚﻨﺒﻟﺍ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻦﻋ ﺓﺭﺩﺎﺼﻟﺍ ﻙﻮﻨﺒﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﺴﺳﺆﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻤﻛﻮﺤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻤﻴﻠﻌﺗ
banks issued by the Central Bank of Jordan and the
ﺕﺎﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻥﻮﻧﺎﻗﻭ ﻲﻧﺩﺭﻻﺍ ﻱﺰﻛﺮﻤﻟﺍ
Companies Law.
Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.
.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ
Chairman of Board of Directors
ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ
User Name: mohammad muhanna
mohammad muhanna :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
