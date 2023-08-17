Jordan Islamic Bank Co PLC is a Jordan-based company engaged in the provision of banking, financial and investment products and services in accordance to the Islamic-Sharia principles. The Bank is organized into four business segments: the Individual accounts segment includes investment accounts, deferred sales receivables, finance and other banking services for individual customers; the Corporate accounts segment includes investment accounts, deferred sales receivables, finance and other banking services for corporate customers; the Asset Investment segment includes the Bank's investment in real estate and leasing, and the Treasury segment provides trading and treasury services, as well as the Bank's money management services. In addition, the Bank also provides a range of banking services include cards, electronic and remittance services, among others. The Bank operates through its head office, a network of 64 branches and 109 banking offices located across Jordan.

Sector Banks