    JOKB   JO1100211019

JORDAN KUWAIT BANK

(JOKB)
End-of-day quote Amman Stock Exchange - 11/04
1.37 JOD   +0.74%
Jordan Kuwait Bank...
PU
Board Of Directors Decision-(JOKB)-2021-10-31
PU
JORDAN KUWAIT BANK : Jordan Kuwait Bank...
PU
Jordan Kuwait Bank...

11/07/2021 | 04:58am EST
Jordan Kuwait Bank (JKB) issued its first Sustainability Report in line with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) standards. The report reviews the Bank's key achievements, initiatives and activities in relation to the environment, society, and governance (ESG) during the year 2020 to reflect the Bank's role and impact on its stakeholders.

Mr. Haethum Buttikhi - Chief Executive Officer at JKB - stated: "the report reflects the importance of measuring the Bank's performance through sustainability standards, and addresses the Bank's major achievements and initiatives during the year 2020, and their impact on the economic, social, environmental and governmental levels."

Noting that our strategy is directed by our goal to be the financial provider of choice for clients who wish to assemble capital towards the achievement of the 17 United Nations (UN) Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the achievement of the Jordan Vision 2025. This determines our focus on making JKB a force for driving positive and long-term change for the environment and humanity.

Jordan Kuwait Bank is committed to forming lasting relations and engaging experiences with our customers. The Bank aims to provide the highest level of customer service and experience, and offer the utmost levels of fulfilment through quality products and cutting-edge technology. The concept of responsible banking is highlighted for customers through the incorporation of ESG factors into the Bank's products and services while making them wide-ranging and reachable to every customer. Furthermore, employing responsible investment and financing can lead to constructing long-term sustainable returns for JKB while assisting borrowers to become more sustainable and aware.

Mr. Buttikhi stressed that the vital role of banking institutions on the environmental and local community levels compliments their economic role, whereby it is clearly demonstrated through the provision of programs, projects, and products that promote the development goals both locally and globally.

To download the report, Click here

Disclaimer

Jordan Kuwait Bank cO. PSC published this content on 07 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 November 2021 09:57:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 62,0 M 87,5 M 87,5 M
Net income 2020 -4,51 M -6,37 M -6,37 M
Net cash 2020 283 M 399 M 399 M
P/E ratio 2020 -47,9x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 206 M 290 M 290 M
EV / Sales 2019 -0,70x
EV / Sales 2020 -1,07x
Nbr of Employees 1 306
Free-Float 20,1%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Haethum Sameeh Badereddin Buttikhi Chief Executive Officer
Ibrahim Fadl Mahmoud Taani Head-Finance
Nasser Ahmad Abdel Karim Al-Lozi Chairman
Daoud Adel Daoud Issa Chief Operating & Support Officer
Fadi M. Ayyad Head-Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JORDAN KUWAIT BANK-4.86%290
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.32.44%496 632
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION54.97%384 406
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-16.70%243 064
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.17.32%203 642
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY67.13%201 116