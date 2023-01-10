Jordan Kuwait Bank : Disclosure (JOKB) 2023 01 10

Subject: Acquiring Significant Share in Bank of Baghdad

th, 2022 on its Board of Directors' decision to proceed

with the acquisition of an influential stake in Bank of

Baghdad paid-up, which is owned by Burgan Bank, we

would like to inform you that the Bank obtained Central

Bank of Jordan and the Central Bank of Iraq approvals on

this transaction, and expected to be executed shortly.

capital) with a maximum amount of JD 85 million (or its

equivalent in US Dollars), noting that these bonds will be

classified within the additional capital AT1.

This step comes as part of Management's strategy to

enhance the Bank's performance and financial position, in

addition to expanding regionally, contributing towards a

diversification in the Bank's revenue sources.

This disclosure aims to confirm the Bank's commitment to

the highest levels of transparency and we will be

disclosing any developments related to this transaction.

The Board of Directors authorized the Bank's Chief

Executive Officer to proceed with the procedures related

to the aforementioned acquisition.

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.