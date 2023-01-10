Jordan Kuwait Bank : Disclosure (JOKB) 2023 01 10

|
To: Jordan Securities Commission,
|
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
|
Amman Stock Exchange
|
ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
|
Company's Name: JORDAN KUWAIT BANK
|
ﻲﺘﻳﻮﻜﻟﺍ ﻲﻧﺩﺭﻻﺍ ﻚﻨﺒﻟﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
|
Date: 10-01-2023 10:30:32 AM
|
AM 10:30:32 2023-01-10 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ
|
Subject: Acquiring Significant Share in Bank of Baghdad
|
ﻑﺮﺼﻣ ﻝﺎﻣ ﺱﺃﺭ ﻦﻣ ﺓﺮﺛﺆﻣ ﺔﺼﺣ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺫﺍﻮﺤﺘﺳﻹﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
|
|
ﺩﺍﺪﻐﺑ
|
|
|
Reference to Jordan Kuwait Bank disclosure dated June 26
|
ﻥﺍﺮﻳﺰﺣ 26 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺗ ﺏ ﻲﺘﻳﻮﻜﻟﺍ ﻲﻧﺩﺭﻷﺍ ﻚﻨﺒﻟﺍ ﺡﺎﺼﻓﺇ ﻰﻟﺍ ﺓﺭﺎﺷﻹﺎﺑ
|
th, 2022 on its Board of Directors' decision to proceed
|
ﺀﺍﺮﺷ ﺕﺍﺀﺍﺮﺟﺈﺑ ﺮﻴﺴﻟﺍ ﺭﺍﺮﻗ ﻪﺗﺭﺍﺩﺇ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺫﺎﺨﺗﺇ ﻝﻮﺣ 2022
|
with the acquisition of an influential stake in Bank of
|
ﻰﻟﺍ ﺎﻬﺘﻴﻜﻠﻣ ﺩﻮﻌﺗ ﻲﺘﻟﺍﻭ ﺩﺍﺪﻐﺑ ﻑﺮﺼﻣ ﻝﺎﻣ ﺱﺃﺭ ﻲﻓ ﺓﺮﺛﺆﻣ ﺔﺼﺣ
|
Baghdad paid-up, which is owned by Burgan Bank, we
|
ﻚﻨﺒﻟﺍ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻣ ﻰﻠﻋ ﻚﻨﺒﻟﺍ ﻝﻮﺼﺤﺑ ﻢﻜﻣﻼﻋﺇ ﺩﻮﻧ ،ﻥﺎﻗﺮﺑ ﻚﻨﺑ
|
would like to inform you that the Bank obtained Central
|
ﺀﺍﺮﺸﺑ ﻡﺎﻴﻘﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﻲﻗﺍﺮﻌﻟﺍ ﻱﺰﻛﺮﻤﻟﺍ ﻚﻨﺒﻟﺍﻭ ﻲﻧﺩﺭﻷﺍ ﻱﺰﻛﺮﻤﻟﺍ
|
Bank of Jordan and the Central Bank of Iraq approvals on
|
ﺓﺮﺘﻓ ﻝﻼﺧ ﺀﺍﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻠﻤﻋ ﺬﻴﻔﻨﺗ ﻊﻗﻮﺘﻤﻟﺍ ﻦﻣﻭ ،ﻩﻼﻋﺃ ﺔﺼﺤﻟﺍ
|
this transaction, and expected to be executed shortly.
|
.ﺓﺮﻴﺼﻗ
|
Jordan Kuwait Bank intends - upon obtaining regulatory
|
ﻰﻠﻋ ﻝﻮﺼﺤﻟﺍ ﺪﻌﺑﻭ - ﻲﺘﻳﻮﻜﻟﺍ ﻲﻧﺩﺭﻷﺍ ﻚﻨﺒﻟﺍ ﻡﺰﺘﻌﻳﻭ ﺍﺬﻫ
|
approvals - to issue Tier 1 capital bonds (additional
|
ﻝﻭﻷﺍ ﻖﺸﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺱﺃﺭ ﺕﺍﺪﻨﺳ ﺭﺍﺪﺻﺇ - ﺔﻴﺑﺎﻗﺮﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ
|
capital) with a maximum amount of JD 85 million (or its
|
ﺎﻣ ﻭﺃ ﻲﻧﺩﺭﺃ ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ ﻥﻮﻴﻠﻣ 85 ﻰﺼﻗﺃ ﺪﺤﺑ (ﻲﻓﺎﺿﻹﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺱﺃﺭ)
|
equivalent in US Dollars), noting that these bonds will be
|
ﻚﻠﺗ ﻒﻴﻨﺼﺗ ﻢﺘﻴﺳ ﻪﻧﺄﺑ ﺎﻤﻠﻋ ،ﻲﻜﻳﺮﻣﻷﺍ ﺭﻻﻭﺪﻟﺎﺑ ﺎﻬﻟﺩﺎﻌﻳ
|
classified within the additional capital AT1.
|
. AT1 ﻲﻓﺎﺿﻹﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺱﺃﺭ ﻦﻤﺿ ﺕﺍﺪﻨﺴﻟﺍ
|
This step comes as part of Management's strategy to
|
ﺰﻳﺰﻌﺘﺑ ﻚﻨﺒﻟﺍ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺇ ﺔﻴﺠﻴﺗﺍﺮﺘﺳﻹ ﺍﺬﻴﻔﻨﺗ ،ﺓﻮﻄﺨﻟﺍ ﻩﺬﻫ ﻲﺗﺄﺗﻭ
|
enhance the Bank's performance and financial position, in
|
ﻮﺤﻧ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺎﻴﻤﻴﻠﻗﺇ ﻊﺳﻮﺘﻟﺍ ﻰﻟﺍ ﺔﻓﺎﺿﻹﺎﺑ ،ﻲﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺰﻛﺮﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﺀﺍﺩﻷﺍ
|
addition to expanding regionally, contributing towards a
|
ﺡﺎﺼﻓﻹﺍ ﺍﺬﻫ ﻲﺗﺄﻳﻭ .ﻚﻨﺒﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺩﺍﺮﻳﺇ ﺭﺩﺎﺼﻣ ﻊﻳﻮﻨﺘﺑ ﻢﻫﺎﺴﻴﺳ
|
diversification in the Bank's revenue sources.
|
ﺡﺎﺼﻓﻻﺍﻭ ﺔﻴﻓﺎﻔﺸﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻳﻮﺘﺴﻣ ﻰﻠﻋﺄﺑ ﻚﻨﺒﻟﺍ ﻡﺍﺰﺘﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺪﻴﻛﺄﺘﻠﻟ
|
This disclosure aims to confirm the Bank's commitment to
|
.ﺔﻘﻔﺼﻟﺍ ﻩﺬﻬﺑ ﺔﻘﻠﻌﺘﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺪﺠﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻦﻋ
|
the highest levels of transparency and we will be
|
|
disclosing any developments related to this transaction.
|
|
The Board of Directors authorized the Bank's Chief
|
|
Executive Officer to proceed with the procedures related
|
|
to the aforementioned acquisition.
|
|
|
|
Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.
|
.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ
|
Chairman of Board of Directors
|
ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ
|
User Name: Ala Y. J. Hijazin
|
Ala Y. J. Hijazin :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
|
|
|