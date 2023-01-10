Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Jordan
  Amman Stock Exchange
  Jordan Kuwait Bank
  News
  Summary
    JOKB   JO1100211019

JORDAN KUWAIT BANK

(JOKB)
  Report
End-of-day quote Amman Stock Exchange  -  2023-01-08
1.720 JOD   +2.38%
Jordan Kuwait Bank : Disclosure (JOKB) 2023 01 10

01/10/2023 | 02:47am EST
JORDAN KUWAIT BANK

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Amman Stock Exchange

ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Company's Name: JORDAN KUWAIT BANK

ﻲﺘﻳﻮﻜﻟﺍ ﻲﻧﺩﺭﻻﺍ ﻚﻨﺒﻟﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Date: 10-01-2023 10:30:32 AM

AM 10:30:32 2023-01-10 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

Subject: Acquiring Significant Share in Bank of Baghdad

ﻑﺮﺼﻣ ﻝﺎﻣ ﺱﺃﺭ ﻦﻣ ﺓﺮﺛﺆﻣ ﺔﺼﺣ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺫﺍﻮﺤﺘﺳﻹﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

ﺩﺍﺪﻐﺑ

Reference to Jordan Kuwait Bank disclosure dated June 26

ﻥﺍﺮﻳﺰﺣ 26 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺗ ﺏ ﻲﺘﻳﻮﻜﻟﺍ ﻲﻧﺩﺭﻷﺍ ﻚﻨﺒﻟﺍ ﺡﺎﺼﻓﺇ ﻰﻟﺍ ﺓﺭﺎﺷﻹﺎﺑ

th, 2022 on its Board of Directors' decision to proceed

ﺀﺍﺮﺷ ﺕﺍﺀﺍﺮﺟﺈﺑ ﺮﻴﺴﻟﺍ ﺭﺍﺮﻗ ﻪﺗﺭﺍﺩﺇ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺫﺎﺨﺗﺇ ﻝﻮﺣ 2022

with the acquisition of an influential stake in Bank of

ﻰﻟﺍ ﺎﻬﺘﻴﻜﻠﻣ ﺩﻮﻌﺗ ﻲﺘﻟﺍﻭ ﺩﺍﺪﻐﺑ ﻑﺮﺼﻣ ﻝﺎﻣ ﺱﺃﺭ ﻲﻓ ﺓﺮﺛﺆﻣ ﺔﺼﺣ

Baghdad paid-up, which is owned by Burgan Bank, we

ﻚﻨﺒﻟﺍ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻣ ﻰﻠﻋ ﻚﻨﺒﻟﺍ ﻝﻮﺼﺤﺑ ﻢﻜﻣﻼﻋﺇ ﺩﻮﻧ ،ﻥﺎﻗﺮﺑ ﻚﻨﺑ

would like to inform you that the Bank obtained Central

ﺀﺍﺮﺸﺑ ﻡﺎﻴﻘﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﻲﻗﺍﺮﻌﻟﺍ ﻱﺰﻛﺮﻤﻟﺍ ﻚﻨﺒﻟﺍﻭ ﻲﻧﺩﺭﻷﺍ ﻱﺰﻛﺮﻤﻟﺍ

Bank of Jordan and the Central Bank of Iraq approvals on

ﺓﺮﺘﻓ ﻝﻼﺧ ﺀﺍﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻠﻤﻋ ﺬﻴﻔﻨﺗ ﻊﻗﻮﺘﻤﻟﺍ ﻦﻣﻭ ،ﻩﻼﻋﺃ ﺔﺼﺤﻟﺍ

this transaction, and expected to be executed shortly.

.ﺓﺮﻴﺼﻗ

Jordan Kuwait Bank intends - upon obtaining regulatory

ﻰﻠﻋ ﻝﻮﺼﺤﻟﺍ ﺪﻌﺑﻭ - ﻲﺘﻳﻮﻜﻟﺍ ﻲﻧﺩﺭﻷﺍ ﻚﻨﺒﻟﺍ ﻡﺰﺘﻌﻳﻭ ﺍﺬﻫ

approvals - to issue Tier 1 capital bonds (additional

ﻝﻭﻷﺍ ﻖﺸﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺱﺃﺭ ﺕﺍﺪﻨﺳ ﺭﺍﺪﺻﺇ - ﺔﻴﺑﺎﻗﺮﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ

capital) with a maximum amount of JD 85 million (or its

ﺎﻣ ﻭﺃ ﻲﻧﺩﺭﺃ ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ ﻥﻮﻴﻠﻣ 85 ﻰﺼﻗﺃ ﺪﺤﺑ (ﻲﻓﺎﺿﻹﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺱﺃﺭ)

equivalent in US Dollars), noting that these bonds will be

ﻚﻠﺗ ﻒﻴﻨﺼﺗ ﻢﺘﻴﺳ ﻪﻧﺄﺑ ﺎﻤﻠﻋ ،ﻲﻜﻳﺮﻣﻷﺍ ﺭﻻﻭﺪﻟﺎﺑ ﺎﻬﻟﺩﺎﻌﻳ

classified within the additional capital AT1.

. AT1 ﻲﻓﺎﺿﻹﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺱﺃﺭ ﻦﻤﺿ ﺕﺍﺪﻨﺴﻟﺍ

This step comes as part of Management's strategy to

ﺰﻳﺰﻌﺘﺑ ﻚﻨﺒﻟﺍ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺇ ﺔﻴﺠﻴﺗﺍﺮﺘﺳﻹ ﺍﺬﻴﻔﻨﺗ ،ﺓﻮﻄﺨﻟﺍ ﻩﺬﻫ ﻲﺗﺄﺗﻭ

enhance the Bank's performance and financial position, in

ﻮﺤﻧ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺎﻴﻤﻴﻠﻗﺇ ﻊﺳﻮﺘﻟﺍ ﻰﻟﺍ ﺔﻓﺎﺿﻹﺎﺑ ،ﻲﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺰﻛﺮﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﺀﺍﺩﻷﺍ

addition to expanding regionally, contributing towards a

ﺡﺎﺼﻓﻹﺍ ﺍﺬﻫ ﻲﺗﺄﻳﻭ .ﻚﻨﺒﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺩﺍﺮﻳﺇ ﺭﺩﺎﺼﻣ ﻊﻳﻮﻨﺘﺑ ﻢﻫﺎﺴﻴﺳ

diversification in the Bank's revenue sources.

ﺡﺎﺼﻓﻻﺍﻭ ﺔﻴﻓﺎﻔﺸﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻳﻮﺘﺴﻣ ﻰﻠﻋﺄﺑ ﻚﻨﺒﻟﺍ ﻡﺍﺰﺘﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺪﻴﻛﺄﺘﻠﻟ

This disclosure aims to confirm the Bank's commitment to

.ﺔﻘﻔﺼﻟﺍ ﻩﺬﻬﺑ ﺔﻘﻠﻌﺘﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺪﺠﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻦﻋ

the highest levels of transparency and we will be

disclosing any developments related to this transaction.

The Board of Directors authorized the Bank's Chief

Executive Officer to proceed with the procedures related

to the aforementioned acquisition.

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ

Chairman of Board of Directors

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ

User Name: Ala Y. J. Hijazin

Ala Y. J. Hijazin :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Page 1 of 1

Disclaimer

Jordan Kuwait Bank cO. PSC published this content on 10 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 January 2023 07:46:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2021 81,3 M 115 M 115 M
Net income 2021 7,74 M 10,9 M 10,9 M
Net cash 2021 138 M 194 M 194 M
P/E ratio 2021 26,4x
Yield 2021 5,15%
Capitalization 258 M 364 M 364 M
EV / Sales 2020 -1,07x
EV / Sales 2021 0,82x
Nbr of Employees 1 306
Free-Float 17,8%
Chart JORDAN KUWAIT BANK
Duration : Period :
Jordan Kuwait Bank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Haethum Sameeh Badereddin Buttikhi Chief Executive Officer
Ibrahim Fadl Mahmoud Taani Head-Finance
Nasser Ahmad Abdel Karim Al-Lozi Chairman
Maher Mohammed Hamed Abu Saadeh Head-Information Technology
Daoud Adel Daoud Issa Chief Operating & Support Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JORDAN KUWAIT BANK4.24%364
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.2.86%402 934
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION2.32%271 880
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED2.74%218 259
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION2.25%161 991
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY3.66%161 527