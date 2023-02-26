Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Jordan
  Amman Stock Exchange
  Jordan Kuwait Bank
  News
  Summary
    JOKB   JO1100211019

JORDAN KUWAIT BANK

(JOKB)
End-of-day quote Amman Stock Exchange  -  2023-02-22
1.870 JOD    0.00%
02/19Jordan Kuwait Bank : Board Of Directors-(JOKB)-2023-02-19
PU
02/19Jordan Kuwait Bank : Disclosure (JOKB) 2023 02 19
PU
02/13Jordan Kuwait Bank Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
Jordan Kuwait Bank : Disclosure (JOKB) 2023 02 26

02/26/2023 | 01:51am EST
JORDAN KUWAIT BANK

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Amman Stock Exchange

ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Company's Name: JORDAN KUWAIT BANK

ﻲﺘﻳﻮﻜﻟﺍ ﻲﻧﺩﺭﻻﺍ ﻚﻨﺒﻟﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Date: 26-02-2023 09:18:01 AM

AM 09:18:01 2023-02-26 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

Subject: Other Material Information

ﻯﺮﺧﻷﺍ ﺔﻳﺮﻫﻮﺠﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻣﻮﻠﻌﻤﻟﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

JORDAN KUWAIT BANK announces the occurrence of

ﻱﺮﻫﻮﺠﻟﺍ ﺙﺪﺤﻟﺍ ﻉﻮﻗﻭ ﻦﻋ ﻲﺘﻳﻮﻜﻟﺍ ﻲﻧﺩﺭﻻﺍ ﻚﻨﺒﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﻦﻠﻌﺗ

the following material event:

:ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﻩﺎﻧﺩﺃ ﻦﻴﺒﻤﻟﺍ

Material Event

ﻱﺮﻫﻮﺠﻟﺍ ﺙﺪﺤﻟﺍ

Date of event: 23-02-2023

2023-02-23 :ﻱﺮﻫﻮﺠﻟﺍ ﺙﺪﺤﻟﺍ ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺗ

Major transactions concluded by the Company and

ﻩﺬﻫ ﻞﺜﻣ ﺀﺎﻐﻟﺇﻭ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺎﻫﺪﻘﻌﺗ ﻲﺘﻟﺍ ﺓﺮﻴﺒﻜﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻘﻔﺼﻟﺍ

cancelations thereof, and the Board of Directors'

ﺔﻴﺤﺑﺭ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺎﻬﻟ ﻊﻗﻮﺘﻤﻟﺍ ﺮﺛﻸﻟ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻢﻴﻴﻘﺗﻭ ،ﺕﺎﻘﻔﺼﻟﺍ

evaluation of the anticipated impact of such transactions

ﻲﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺎﻫﺰﻛﺮﻣ ﻭ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ

on the Company's profitability and its financial position

Reference to Jordan Kuwait Bank disclosure dated January 10th,

2023 ﻲﻧﺎﺜﻟﺍ ﻥﻮﻧﺎﻛ 10 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺗ ﺏ ﻲﺘﻳﻮﻜﻟﺍ ﻲﻧﺩﺭﻷﺍ ﻚﻨﺒﻟﺍ ﺡﺎﺼﻓﺇ ﻰﻟﺍ ﺓﺭﺎﺷﻹﺎﺑ

2023 on obtaining the Central Bank of Jordan and the Central Bank

ﻱﺰﻛﺮﻤﻟﺍ ﻚﻨﺒﻟﺍﻭ ﻲﻧﺩﺭﻷﺍ ﻱﺰﻛﺮﻤﻟﺍ ﻚﻨﺒﻟﺍ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻣ ﻰﻠﻋ ﻚﻨﺒﻟﺍ ﻝﻮﺼﺣ ﻝﻮﺣ

of Iraq approvals regarding the acquisition of 51.79% from Bank of

.(ﻕﺍﺮﻌﻟﺍ) ﺩﺍﺪﻐﺑ ﻑﺮﺼﻣ ﻝﺎﻣ ﺱﺃﺭ ﻦﻣ %51.79 ﺀﺍﺮﺸﺑ ﻡﺎﻴﻘﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﻲﻗﺍﺮﻌﻟﺍ

Baghdad capital. We would like to inform you that the Bank has

ﻲﺘﻳﻮﻜﻟﺍ ﻲﻧﺩﺭﻷﺍ ﻚﻨﺒﻟﺍ ﻚﻠﻤﺗﻭ ﺀﺍﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺔﻘﻔﺻ ﻡﺎﻤﺗﺇ ﻢﺗ ﺪﻗ ﻪﻧﺄﺑ ﻢﻜﻣﻼﻋﺍ ﺩﻮﻧ

completed the deal and acquired the shares.

.ﻢﻬﺳﻸﻟ

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ

Chairman of Board of Directors

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ

User Name: Ala Y. J. Hijazin

Ala Y. J. Hijazin :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Page 1 of 1

Disclaimer

Jordan Kuwait Bank cO. PSC published this content on 26 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 February 2023 06:50:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2021 81,3 M 115 M 115 M
Net income 2021 7,74 M 10,9 M 10,9 M
Net cash 2021 138 M 194 M 194 M
P/E ratio 2021 26,4x
Yield 2021 5,15%
Capitalization 281 M 395 M 395 M
EV / Sales 2020 -1,07x
EV / Sales 2021 0,82x
Nbr of Employees 1 306
Free-Float 17,8%
Chart JORDAN KUWAIT BANK
Duration : Period :
Jordan Kuwait Bank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Haethum Sameeh Badereddin Buttikhi Chief Executive Officer
Ibrahim Fadl Mahmoud Taani Head-Finance
Nasser Ahmad Abdel Karim Al-Lozi Chairman
Maher Mohammed Hamed Abu Saadeh Head-Information Technology
Daoud Adel Daoud Issa Chief Operating & Support Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JORDAN KUWAIT BANK13.33%395
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.4.15%414 807
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION3.29%273 811
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-0.75%210 402
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY12.01%176 870
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-0.20%157 205