Jordan Kuwait Bank : Disclosure (JOKB) 2023 02 26

To: Jordan Securities Commission,
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Amman Stock Exchange
ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Company's Name: JORDAN KUWAIT BANK
ﻲﺘﻳﻮﻜﻟﺍ ﻲﻧﺩﺭﻻﺍ ﻚﻨﺒﻟﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
Date: 26-02-2023 09:18:01 AM
AM 09:18:01 2023-02-26 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ
Subject: Other Material Information
ﻯﺮﺧﻷﺍ ﺔﻳﺮﻫﻮﺠﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻣﻮﻠﻌﻤﻟﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
JORDAN KUWAIT BANK announces the occurrence of
ﻱﺮﻫﻮﺠﻟﺍ ﺙﺪﺤﻟﺍ ﻉﻮﻗﻭ ﻦﻋ ﻲﺘﻳﻮﻜﻟﺍ ﻲﻧﺩﺭﻻﺍ ﻚﻨﺒﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﻦﻠﻌﺗ
the following material event:
:ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﻩﺎﻧﺩﺃ ﻦﻴﺒﻤﻟﺍ
Material Event
ﻱﺮﻫﻮﺠﻟﺍ ﺙﺪﺤﻟﺍ
Date of event: 23-02-2023
2023-02-23 :ﻱﺮﻫﻮﺠﻟﺍ ﺙﺪﺤﻟﺍ ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺗ
Major transactions concluded by the Company and
ﻩﺬﻫ ﻞﺜﻣ ﺀﺎﻐﻟﺇﻭ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺎﻫﺪﻘﻌﺗ ﻲﺘﻟﺍ ﺓﺮﻴﺒﻜﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻘﻔﺼﻟﺍ
cancelations thereof, and the Board of Directors'
ﺔﻴﺤﺑﺭ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺎﻬﻟ ﻊﻗﻮﺘﻤﻟﺍ ﺮﺛﻸﻟ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻢﻴﻴﻘﺗﻭ ،ﺕﺎﻘﻔﺼﻟﺍ
evaluation of the anticipated impact of such transactions
ﻲﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺎﻫﺰﻛﺮﻣ ﻭ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ
on the Company's profitability and its financial position
Reference to Jordan Kuwait Bank disclosure dated January 10th,
2023 ﻲﻧﺎﺜﻟﺍ ﻥﻮﻧﺎﻛ 10 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺗ ﺏ ﻲﺘﻳﻮﻜﻟﺍ ﻲﻧﺩﺭﻷﺍ ﻚﻨﺒﻟﺍ ﺡﺎﺼﻓﺇ ﻰﻟﺍ ﺓﺭﺎﺷﻹﺎﺑ
2023 on obtaining the Central Bank of Jordan and the Central Bank
ﻱﺰﻛﺮﻤﻟﺍ ﻚﻨﺒﻟﺍﻭ ﻲﻧﺩﺭﻷﺍ ﻱﺰﻛﺮﻤﻟﺍ ﻚﻨﺒﻟﺍ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻣ ﻰﻠﻋ ﻚﻨﺒﻟﺍ ﻝﻮﺼﺣ ﻝﻮﺣ
of Iraq approvals regarding the acquisition of 51.79% from Bank of
.(ﻕﺍﺮﻌﻟﺍ) ﺩﺍﺪﻐﺑ ﻑﺮﺼﻣ ﻝﺎﻣ ﺱﺃﺭ ﻦﻣ %51.79 ﺀﺍﺮﺸﺑ ﻡﺎﻴﻘﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﻲﻗﺍﺮﻌﻟﺍ
Baghdad capital. We would like to inform you that the Bank has
ﻲﺘﻳﻮﻜﻟﺍ ﻲﻧﺩﺭﻷﺍ ﻚﻨﺒﻟﺍ ﻚﻠﻤﺗﻭ ﺀﺍﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺔﻘﻔﺻ ﻡﺎﻤﺗﺇ ﻢﺗ ﺪﻗ ﻪﻧﺄﺑ ﻢﻜﻣﻼﻋﺍ ﺩﻮﻧ
completed the deal and acquired the shares.
.ﻢﻬﺳﻸﻟ
Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.
.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ
Chairman of Board of Directors
ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ
User Name: Ala Y. J. Hijazin
Ala Y. J. Hijazin :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
