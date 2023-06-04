Jordan Kuwait Bank : Disclosure (JOKB) 2023 06 04

|
To: Jordan Securities Commission,
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Amman Stock Exchange
ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Company's Name: JORDAN KUWAIT BANK
ﻲﺘﻳﻮﻜﻟﺍ ﻲﻧﺩﺭﻻﺍ ﻚﻨﺒﻟﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
Date: 04-06-2023 12:36:32 PM
PM 12:36:32 2023-06-04 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ
Subject: Other Material Information
ﻯﺮﺧﻷﺍ ﺔﻳﺮﻫﻮﺠﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻣﻮﻠﻌﻤﻟﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
JORDAN KUWAIT BANK announces the occurrence of
ﻱﺮﻫﻮﺠﻟﺍ ﺙﺪﺤﻟﺍ ﻉﻮﻗﻭ ﻦﻋ ﻲﺘﻳﻮﻜﻟﺍ ﻲﻧﺩﺭﻻﺍ ﻚﻨﺒﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﻦﻠﻌﺗ
the following material event:
:ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﻩﺎﻧﺩﺃ ﻦﻴﺒﻤﻟﺍ
Material Event
ﻱﺮﻫﻮﺠﻟﺍ ﺙﺪﺤﻟﺍ
Date of event: 02-06-2023
2023-06-02 :ﻱﺮﻫﻮﺠﻟﺍ ﺙﺪﺤﻟﺍ ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺗ
Major transactions concluded by the Company and
ﻩﺬﻫ ﻞﺜﻣ ﺀﺎﻐﻟﺇﻭ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺎﻫﺪﻘﻌﺗ ﻲﺘﻟﺍ ﺓﺮﻴﺒﻜﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻘﻔﺼﻟﺍ
cancelations thereof, and the Board of Directors'
ﺔﻴﺤﺑﺭ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺎﻬﻟ ﻊﻗﻮﺘﻤﻟﺍ ﺮﺛﻸﻟ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻢﻴﻴﻘﺗﻭ ،ﺕﺎﻘﻔﺼﻟﺍ
evaluation of the anticipated impact of such transactions
ﻲﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺎﻫﺰﻛﺮﻣ ﻭ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ
on the Company's profitability and its financial position
Reference to Jordan Kuwait Bank disclosure dated January
ﻲﻧﺎﺜﻟﺍ ﻥﻮﻧﺎﻛ 9 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﻲﺘﻳﻮﻜﻟﺍ ﻲﻧﺩﺭﻷﺍ ﻚﻨﺒﻟﺍ ﺡﺎﺼﻓﺇ ﻰﻟﺍ ﺓﺭﺎﺷﻹﺎﺑ
9th, 2023 regarding the acquisition of 76.972% of the
ﺕﺍﺀﺍﺮﺟﺈﺑ ﺮﻴﺴﻟﺍ ﻚﻨﺒﻟﺍ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺇ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻣ ﻝﻮﺣ ،2023
paid-up capital of BHM Capital - UAE. We would like to
ﺶﺗﺇ ﻲﺑ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﻝﺎﻣ ﺱﺃﺭ ﻦﻣ %76.972ﻪﺘﺒﺴﻧ ﺎﻣ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺫﺍﻮﺤﺘﺳﻻﺍ
inform you that the Bank has completed the transaction
ﻢﺗ ﺪﻗ ﻪﻧﺄﺑ ﻢﻜﻣﻼﻋﺍ ﺩﻮﻧ .ﺓﺪﺤﺘﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﺑﺮﻌﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺭﺎﻣﻹﺍ - ﻝﺎﺘﻴﺑﺎﻛ ﻡﺇ
and acquired the shares.
.ﻢﻬﺳﻸﻟ ﻲﺘﻳﻮﻜﻟﺍ ﻲﻧﺩﺭﻷﺍ ﻚﻨﺒﻟﺍ ﻚﻠﻤﺗﻭ ﺀﺍﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺔﻘﻔﺻ ﻡﺎﻤﺗﺇ
Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.
.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ
Chairman of Board of Directors
ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ
User Name: ﻦﻳﺯﺎﺠﺣ ﺀﻼﻋ
ﻦﻳﺯﺎﺠﺣ ﺀﻼﻋ :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
