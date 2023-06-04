Advanced search
    JOKB   JO1100211019

JORDAN KUWAIT BANK

(JOKB)
  Report
End-of-day quote Amman Stock Exchange  -  2023-05-30
2.370 JOD   +1.28%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Jordan Kuwait Bank : Disclosure (JOKB) 2023 06 04

06/04/2023 | 07:39am EDT
JORDAN KUWAIT BANK

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Amman Stock Exchange

ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Company's Name: JORDAN KUWAIT BANK

ﻲﺘﻳﻮﻜﻟﺍ ﻲﻧﺩﺭﻻﺍ ﻚﻨﺒﻟﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Date: 04-06-2023 12:36:32 PM

PM 12:36:32 2023-06-04 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

Subject: Other Material Information

ﻯﺮﺧﻷﺍ ﺔﻳﺮﻫﻮﺠﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻣﻮﻠﻌﻤﻟﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

JORDAN KUWAIT BANK announces the occurrence of

ﻱﺮﻫﻮﺠﻟﺍ ﺙﺪﺤﻟﺍ ﻉﻮﻗﻭ ﻦﻋ ﻲﺘﻳﻮﻜﻟﺍ ﻲﻧﺩﺭﻻﺍ ﻚﻨﺒﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﻦﻠﻌﺗ

the following material event:

:ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﻩﺎﻧﺩﺃ ﻦﻴﺒﻤﻟﺍ

Material Event

ﻱﺮﻫﻮﺠﻟﺍ ﺙﺪﺤﻟﺍ

Date of event: 02-06-2023

2023-06-02 :ﻱﺮﻫﻮﺠﻟﺍ ﺙﺪﺤﻟﺍ ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺗ

Major transactions concluded by the Company and

ﻩﺬﻫ ﻞﺜﻣ ﺀﺎﻐﻟﺇﻭ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺎﻫﺪﻘﻌﺗ ﻲﺘﻟﺍ ﺓﺮﻴﺒﻜﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻘﻔﺼﻟﺍ

cancelations thereof, and the Board of Directors'

ﺔﻴﺤﺑﺭ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺎﻬﻟ ﻊﻗﻮﺘﻤﻟﺍ ﺮﺛﻸﻟ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻢﻴﻴﻘﺗﻭ ،ﺕﺎﻘﻔﺼﻟﺍ

evaluation of the anticipated impact of such transactions

ﻲﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺎﻫﺰﻛﺮﻣ ﻭ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ

on the Company's profitability and its financial position

Reference to Jordan Kuwait Bank disclosure dated January

ﻲﻧﺎﺜﻟﺍ ﻥﻮﻧﺎﻛ 9 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﻲﺘﻳﻮﻜﻟﺍ ﻲﻧﺩﺭﻷﺍ ﻚﻨﺒﻟﺍ ﺡﺎﺼﻓﺇ ﻰﻟﺍ ﺓﺭﺎﺷﻹﺎﺑ

9th, 2023 regarding the acquisition of 76.972% of the

ﺕﺍﺀﺍﺮﺟﺈﺑ ﺮﻴﺴﻟﺍ ﻚﻨﺒﻟﺍ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺇ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻣ ﻝﻮﺣ ،2023

paid-up capital of BHM Capital - UAE. We would like to

ﺶﺗﺇ ﻲﺑ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﻝﺎﻣ ﺱﺃﺭ ﻦﻣ %76.972ﻪﺘﺒﺴﻧ ﺎﻣ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺫﺍﻮﺤﺘﺳﻻﺍ

inform you that the Bank has completed the transaction

ﻢﺗ ﺪﻗ ﻪﻧﺄﺑ ﻢﻜﻣﻼﻋﺍ ﺩﻮﻧ .ﺓﺪﺤﺘﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﺑﺮﻌﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺭﺎﻣﻹﺍ - ﻝﺎﺘﻴﺑﺎﻛ ﻡﺇ

and acquired the shares.

.ﻢﻬﺳﻸﻟ ﻲﺘﻳﻮﻜﻟﺍ ﻲﻧﺩﺭﻷﺍ ﻚﻨﺒﻟﺍ ﻚﻠﻤﺗﻭ ﺀﺍﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺔﻘﻔﺻ ﻡﺎﻤﺗﺇ

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ

Chairman of Board of Directors

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ

User Name: ﻦﻳﺯﺎﺠﺣ ﺀﻼﻋ

ﻦﻳﺯﺎﺠﺣ ﺀﻼﻋ :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Page 1 of 1

Disclaimer

Jordan Kuwait Bank cO. PSC published this content on 04 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 June 2023 11:38:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
