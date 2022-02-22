Log in
    JOKB   JO1100211019

JORDAN KUWAIT BANK

(JOKB)
End-of-day quote Amman Stock Exchange - 02/21
1.4 JOD   +3.70%
02:01aJORDAN KUWAIT BANK : Jordan Kuwait Bank...
PU
02/16JORDAN KUWAIT BANK : Board Of Directors Decision-(JOKB)-2022-02-16
PU
02/02JORDAN KUWAIT BANK : Jordan Kuwait Bank...
PU
Jordan Kuwait Bank : Jordan Kuwait Bank...

02/22/2022 | 02:01am EST
As part of its social responsibility and in line with the Sustainable Development Goals, Jordan Kuwait Bank recycled outdated leaflets and paper in collaboration with "BE Environment", a company that specializes in several recycling programs, including the recycling of plastic, wood, paper, and other recyclable material to be reused.

Disclaimer

Jordan Kuwait Bank cO. PSC published this content on 22 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2022 07:00:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 62,0 M 87,4 M 87,4 M
Net income 2020 -4,51 M -6,36 M -6,36 M
Net cash 2020 283 M 399 M 399 M
P/E ratio 2020 -47,9x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 210 M 296 M 296 M
EV / Sales 2019 -0,70x
EV / Sales 2020 -1,07x
Nbr of Employees 1 306
Free-Float -
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Haethum Sameeh Badereddin Buttikhi Chief Executive Officer
Ibrahim Fadl Mahmoud Taani Head-Finance
Nasser Ahmad Abdel Karim Al-Lozi Chairman
Daoud Adel Daoud Issa Chief Operating & Support Officer
Fadi M. Ayyad Head-Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JORDAN KUWAIT BANK2.94%296
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-3.92%447 915
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION3.30%371 257
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED8.86%258 299
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY15.94%216 167
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.6.26%210 406