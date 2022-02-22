Jordan Kuwait Bank : Jordan Kuwait Bank...

As part of its social responsibility and in line with the Sustainable Development Goals, Jordan Kuwait Bank recycled outdated leaflets and paper in collaboration with "BE Environment", a company that specializes in several recycling programs, including the recycling of plastic, wood, paper, and other recyclable material to be reused.
