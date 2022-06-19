Log in
End-of-day quote Amman Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-15
1.410 JOD    0.00%
04/30Jordan Kuwait Bank Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
04/27JORDAN KUWAIT BANK : Assembly Decision-(JOKB)-2022-04-27
Jordan Kuwait Bank : Jordan Kuwait Bank's...

06/19/2022
On the occasion of the World Day to combat desertification and drought, which falls on June 17 of each year, Jordan Kuwait bank employees participated Jordan Kuwait Bank's (JKB) employees participated in the 'Green Caravan Initiative' in collaboration with the Arab Group for the Protection of Nature (APN), where they planted 200 trees in the Jordan Valley area. Within this vision and direction of protecting Jordan's biodiversity and green expansion zones, JKB is keen to dedicate all its possibilities and guide its employees to actively participate in various initiatives aimed at serving the community and the environment. This is part of Jordan Kuwait Bank's support for APN's program "Green Caravan" in Jordan, that aims to increase capacity by helping smallholders and increasing economic dividend, primarily by providing fruit-bearing trees, especially in the Jordan Valley area. In addition to the positive environmental impact of Jordan's arable lands on greenery to reduce the impact of desertification moratorium and CO2 emissions, it contributes to their living conditions, food security, and the Kingdom's agricultural production.

Jordan Kuwait Bank cO. PSC published this content on 17 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


Financials
Sales 2021 81,3 M 115 M 115 M
Net income 2021 7,74 M 10,9 M 10,9 M
Net cash 2021 138 M 194 M 194 M
P/E ratio 2021 26,4x
Yield 2021 5,15%
Capitalization 212 M 298 M 298 M
EV / Sales 2020 -1,07x
EV / Sales 2021 0,82x
Nbr of Employees 1 306
Free-Float 20,1%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Haethum Sameeh Badereddin Buttikhi Chief Executive Officer
Ibrahim Fadl Mahmoud Taani Head-Finance
Nasser Ahmad Abdel Karim Al-Lozi Chairman
Maher Mohammed Hamed Abu Saadeh Head-Information Technology
Daoud Adel Daoud Issa Chief Operating & Support Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JORDAN KUWAIT BANK3.68%298
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-28.37%331 975
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-28.41%257 176
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED2.27%240 425
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION2.04%177 336
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.-18.19%150 611