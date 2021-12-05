Log in
    JOKB   JO1100211019

JORDAN KUWAIT BANK

(JOKB)
End-of-day quote Amman Stock Exchange - 12/02
1.3 JOD   -0.76%
09:22aJORDAN KUWAIT BANK : Thales Provides Jordan...
PU
07:22aJORDAN KUWAIT BANK : and...
PU
12/02JORDAN KUWAIT BANK : Board Of Directors-(JOKB)-2021-12-02
PU
Jordan Kuwait Bank : Thales Provides Jordan...

12/05/2021 | 09:22am EST
  • Jordan Kuwait Bank Mastercard World Elite customers can now enjoy unlimited contactless payments with Thales' biometric-enabled EMV cards.
  • Thales' secure technology ensures the biometric data is saved only on the card and cannot be accessed or used by any other parties.

Thales is supplying Jordan Kuwait Bank (JKB) with contactless biometric EMV bank cards to allow the bank's customers to authorize transactions using a built-in fingerprint scanner. In partnership with TESCO, Thales' biometric cards are the first commercialized cards in the region and will provide ground-breaking EMV payment solutions across existing contactless and Chip and PIN terminals or online.

The biometric cards will be distributed to JKB's Mastercard World Elite customers who will enroll their fingerprints on the biometric card without the need of visiting a branch. The contactless payment experience is enhanced and totally secured without the usual payment limits. The fingerprint is instantly compared with the cardholder's biometric data, which are safely stored in the card. Thales' secure technology ensures the biometric data is safely stored on the card and cannot be accessed or used by other parties.

As well as enhancing contactless functionality, the fully integrated card can be used at ATMs and for online shopping. The battery-less card is powered through the card terminal and when a customer presents the card, a green light on the card indicates that the fingerprint has been matched successfully. With fingerprint recognition, cardholders are automatically authenticated, without the need of entering the PIN code at the point-of-sale terminal to validate a transaction.

"JKB is committed to offering its customers the latest and most innovative banking services and payment solutions. Driven by customers' increased need for fully contactless payment options in response to the COVID pandemic, we are proud to launch the first contactless biometric EMV bank card in the region incorporating Thales' advanced payment solutions, whereby the use of the finger print is more convenient than the four digit PIN as well as safer being a fully contactless experience. "

Suhail Salman, Head of Retail Business at JKB

"We have ensured that the built-in fingerprint scanners in the biometric EMV cards uses the latest pioneering technology to assure fast, contactless and secure transactions to JKB's customers. Customer needs are fast evolving, and we aim to offer the most innovative, still secure, experiences to meet these needs and build a future we can all trust."

Nassir Ghrous, Senior Vice President, Banking and Payment Services for Southern Europe, Eurasia, Middle-East & Africa region at Thales

Disclaimer

Jordan Kuwait Bank cO. PSC published this content on 05 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 December 2021 14:21:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 62,0 M 87,5 M 87,5 M
Net income 2020 -4,51 M -6,37 M -6,37 M
Net cash 2020 283 M 399 M 399 M
P/E ratio 2020 -47,9x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 195 M 275 M 276 M
EV / Sales 2019 -0,70x
EV / Sales 2020 -1,07x
Nbr of Employees 1 306
Free-Float 20,1%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Haethum Sameeh Badereddin Buttikhi Chief Executive Officer
Ibrahim Fadl Mahmoud Taani Head-Finance
Nasser Ahmad Abdel Karim Al-Lozi Chairman
Daoud Adel Daoud Issa Chief Operating & Support Officer
Fadi M. Ayyad Head-Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JORDAN KUWAIT BANK-9.72%275
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.24.57%467 789
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION44.64%359 036
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-13.32%243 477
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.16.61%203 473
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY58.22%190 390