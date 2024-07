Jordan Kuwait Bank Company PSC is a Jordan-based commercial Bank. The company provides all the banking and financial services. The Bank is organized through four business segments; Retail accounts segment includes handling individual customers'deposits, and providing credit facilities, credit cards and other services; Corporates’ accounts segment includes handling deposits, credit facilities, and other banking services related to corporates'customers; Treasury includes providing trading and treasury services and the management of the Bank’s funds, and other segment Includes all other activities of the bank. The Bank operates through its approximately 67 branches inside Jordan, one foreign branch and approximately two subsidiaries. Its subsidiaries include Ejara Finance Leasing Company, which is engaged in financial leasing services, and United Financial Investment company which is specialized in financial brokerage services.

Sector Banks