Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Jordan
  4. Amman Stock Exchange
  5. Jordan Loan Guarantee Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JLGC   JO3107111010

JORDAN LOAN GUARANTEE CORP.

(JLGC)
  Report
End-of-day quote Amman Stock Exchange  -  04-10
1.000 JOD    0.00%
04/03JORDAN LOAN GUARANTEE : Board Of Directors-(JLGC)-2022-04-03
PU
03/28JORDAN LOAN GUARANTEE : Board Of Directors-(JLGC)-2022-03-28
PU
03/27JORDAN LOAN GUARANTEE : Assembly Decision-(JLGC)-2022-03-27
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Jordan Loan Guarantee : Board Of Directors-(JLGC)-2022-04-24

04/24/2022 | 05:39am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

JORDAN LOAN GUARANTEE CORPORATION

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

Amman Stock Exchange

Company's Name: JORDAN LOAN GUARANTEE CORPORATION

Date: 24-04-2022 11:53:17 AM

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﺽﻭﺮﻘﻟﺍ ﻥﺎﻤﻀﻟ ﺔﻴﻧﺩﺭﻻﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

AM 11:53:17 2022-04-24 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

Subject: Appointment of a representative of legal entity in Board of Directors

ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻲﻓ ﻱﺭﺎﺒﺘﻋﻻﺍ ﻮﻀﻌﻟﺍ ﻦﻋ ﻞﺜﻤﻣ ﺔﻴﻤﺴﺗ -: ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ

Kindly be informed that the legal member of ﻚﻨﺒﻟﺍ ﻲﻧﺩﺭﻻﺍ ﻱﺰﻛﺮﻤﻟﺍ on 24-03-2022 appointed Mr./Mrs. HUSSEIN AHMAD RAJI KOFAHI as his representative in the Board of Directors of the company.

Attached for your reference is a copy of the Bio of the representative.

ﻲﻧﺩﺭﻻﺍ ﻱﺰﻛﺮﻤﻟﺍ ﻚﻨﺒﻟﺍ ﻱﺭﺎﺒﺘﻋﻻﺍ ﻮﻀﻌﻟﺍ ﻥﺄﺑ ﻢﻜﻣﻼﻋﺇ ﻮﺟﺭﺃ ﺪﻤﺣﺍ ﻦﻴﺴﺣ ﺓﺪﻴﺴﻟﺍ/ﺪﻴﺴﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻤﺴﺘﺑ 2022-03-24 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﻡﺎﻗ . ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻲﻓ ﻪﻟ ﻼﺜﻤﻣ ﻲﺤﻓﻮﻛ ﻲﺟﺍﺭ

.ﺪﻳﺪﺠﻟﺍ ﻞﺜﻤﻤﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﺗﺍﺬﻟﺍ ﺓﺮﻴﺴﻟﺍ ﻖﻓﺮﻣ

Date of Appointment: 24-03-2022

2022-03-24 :ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺘﻟﺍ ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺗ

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation. Chairman of Board of Directors

User Name: Reham Beides

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ

Reham Beides :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Page 1 of 1

Disclaimer

Jordan Loan Guarantee Corporation PSC published this content on 24 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 April 2022 09:38:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about JORDAN LOAN GUARANTEE CORP.
04/03JORDAN LOAN GUARANTEE : Board Of Directors-(JLGC)-2022-04-03
PU
03/28JORDAN LOAN GUARANTEE : Board Of Directors-(JLGC)-2022-03-28
PU
03/27JORDAN LOAN GUARANTEE : Assembly Decision-(JLGC)-2022-03-27
PU
03/24JORDAN LOAN GUARANTEE : Board Of Directors-(JLGC)-2022-03-24
PU
03/24JORDAN LOAN GUARANTEE : Assembly Decision-(JLGC)-2022-03-24
PU
03/06JORDAN LOAN GUARANTEE : G.a (jlgc) 2022 03 06
PU
03/03JORDAN LOAN GUARANTEE : Board Of Directors-(JLGC)-2022-03-03
PU
02/14Jordan Loan Guarantee Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 3..
CI
02/13JORDAN LOAN GUARANTEE : Disclosure (JLGC) 2022 02 13
PU
02/07JORDAN LOAN GUARANTEE : Board Of Directors-(JLGC)-2022-02-07
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 5,22 M 7,36 M 7,36 M
Net income 2021 1,13 M 1,59 M 1,59 M
Net Debt 2021 641 M 904 M 904 M
P/E ratio 2021 25,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 29,1 M 41,0 M 41,0 M
EV / Sales 2020 152x
EV / Sales 2021 128x
Nbr of Employees 53
Free-Float 4,38%
Chart JORDAN LOAN GUARANTEE CORP.
Duration : Period :
Jordan Loan Guarantee Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Mohammed Lutfi Mohammed Al-Jafari General Manager
Issa Ismail Al-Tarayra Secretary & Finance Manager
Adel Ahmad Ismail Al-Sharkas Chairman
Ahmed Hashim Muslim Al-Baireqdar Manager-Risk & Compliance
Khattab M. Khalid Ibrahim Al-Bannah Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JORDAN LOAN GUARANTEE CORP.0.00%41