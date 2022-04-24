Jordan Loan Guarantee : Board Of Directors-(JLGC)-2022-04-24

JORDAN LOAN GUARANTEE CORPORATION
To: Jordan Securities Commission,
Amman Stock Exchange
Company's Name: JORDAN LOAN GUARANTEE CORPORATION
Date: 24-04-2022 11:53:17 AM
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﺽﻭﺮﻘﻟﺍ ﻥﺎﻤﻀﻟ ﺔﻴﻧﺩﺭﻻﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
AM 11:53:17 2022-04-24 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ
Subject: Appointment of a representative of legal entity in Board of Directors
ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻲﻓ ﻱﺭﺎﺒﺘﻋﻻﺍ ﻮﻀﻌﻟﺍ ﻦﻋ ﻞﺜﻤﻣ ﺔﻴﻤﺴﺗ -: ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ
Kindly be informed that the legal member of ﻚﻨﺒﻟﺍ ﻲﻧﺩﺭﻻﺍ ﻱﺰﻛﺮﻤﻟﺍ on 24-03-2022 appointed Mr./Mrs. HUSSEIN AHMAD RAJI KOFAHI as his representative in the Board of Directors of the company.
Attached for your reference is a copy of the Bio of the representative.
ﻲﻧﺩﺭﻻﺍ ﻱﺰﻛﺮﻤﻟﺍ ﻚﻨﺒﻟﺍ ﻱﺭﺎﺒﺘﻋﻻﺍ ﻮﻀﻌﻟﺍ ﻥﺄﺑ ﻢﻜﻣﻼﻋﺇ ﻮﺟﺭﺃ ﺪﻤﺣﺍ ﻦﻴﺴﺣ ﺓﺪﻴﺴﻟﺍ/ﺪﻴﺴﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻤﺴﺘﺑ 2022-03-24 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﻡﺎﻗ . ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻲﻓ ﻪﻟ ﻼﺜﻤﻣ ﻲﺤﻓﻮﻛ ﻲﺟﺍﺭ
.ﺪﻳﺪﺠﻟﺍ ﻞﺜﻤﻤﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﺗﺍﺬﻟﺍ ﺓﺮﻴﺴﻟﺍ ﻖﻓﺮﻣ
Date of Appointment: 24-03-2022
2022-03-24 :ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺘﻟﺍ ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺗ
Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation. Chairman of Board of Directors
User Name: Reham Beides
.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ
Reham Beides :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
