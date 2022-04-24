Jordan Loan Guarantee : Board Of Directors-(JLGC)-2022-04-24

Kindly be informed that the legal member of ﻚﻨﺒﻟﺍ ﻲﻧﺩﺭﻻﺍ ﻱﺰﻛﺮﻤﻟﺍ on 24-03-2022 appointed Mr./Mrs. HUSSEIN AHMAD RAJI KOFAHI as his representative in the Board of Directors of the company.

Attached for your reference is a copy of the Bio of the representative.