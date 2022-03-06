Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Jordan
  4. Amman Stock Exchange
  5. Jordan Loan Guarantee Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JLGC   JO3107111010

JORDAN LOAN GUARANTEE CORP.

(JLGC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
Summary

Jordan Loan Guarantee : G.A (JLGC) 2022 03 06

03/06/2022 | 06:39am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

JORDAN LOAN GUARANTEE CORPORATION

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Amman Stock Exchange

ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Company's Name: JORDAN LOAN GUARANTEE

ﺽﻭﺮﻘﻟﺍ ﻥﺎﻤﻀﻟ ﺔﻴﻧﺩﺭﻻﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

CORPORATION

AM 09:51:36 2022-03-06 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

Date: 06-03-2022 09:51:36 AM

ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺭﻮﻀﺤﻟ ﺓﻮﻋﺩ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Subject: Invitation to Attend the Ordinary General

Assembly Meeting

The Board of Directors of JORDAN LOAN GUARANTEE

ﺭﻮﻀﺤﻟ ﻢﻜﺗﻮﻋﺩ ﺽﻭﺮﻘﻟﺍ ﻥﺎﻤﻀﻟ ﺔﻴﻧﺩﺭﻻﺍ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺮﺴﻳ

CORPORATION cordially invites you to attend the

-24 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﻩﺪﻘﻋ ﻱﻮﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ

company's Ordinary General Assembly Meeting which

ﻂﺑﺍﺮﻟﺍ ﻝﻼﺧ ﻦﻣ ﺪﻌﺑ ﻦﻋ ﻲﻓ 10:00 ﺔﻋﺎﺴﻟﺍ 2022-03

will be held at 10:00 on 24-03-2022 at on line

ﻝﻭﺪﺟ ﺔﺸﻗﺎﻨﻤﻟ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ (www.smartagm.ae) ﻲﻧﻭﺮﺘﻜﻟﻻﺍ

(www.smartagm.ae) to discuss the following matters:

:ﻲﻟﺎﺘﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﻻﺍ

Subject:

:ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Reciting and approving the minutes of the previous

ﺪﻘﻌﻨﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﻖﺑﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺮﻀﺤﻣ ﺓﺀﺍﺮﻗ

ordinary meeting of the General Assembly which was

ﻪﻴﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍﻭ 2021-03-29 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ

held on 29-03-2021

The Report of the Board of Directors on the activities of

ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﺍ ﻦﻋ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ

the Company during the year 31-12-2021 along with its

ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻠﺒﻘﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻄﺨﻟﺍﻭ 2021-12-31 ﻲﻓ

future plans

The Report of the Company's auditors on its financial

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ ﻝﻮﺣ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺤﻟﺍ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ

statements for the year ended 31-12-2021

2021-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ

The financial statements for the year ended 31-12-2021

2021-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ

Discharging the Board's members from their liabilities in

ﻢﻬﺗﺎﻓﺮﺼﺗ ﻦﻋ ﺔﻴﻟﻭﺆﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺀﺎﻀﻋﺃ ﺔﻣﺫ ﺀﺍﺮﺑﺍ

respect of the financial year ended 31-12-2021

2021-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻟﺍ ﻝﻼﺧ

Electing the members of the Board of Directors

.ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺀﺎﻀﻋﺍ ﺏﺎﺨﺘﻧﺍ

Electing the Company's auditors for the next fiscal year,

ﺪﻳﺪﺤﺗﻭ ﺔﻠﺒﻘﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺣ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﺏﺎﺨﺘﻧﺍ

and deciding on their remunerations or authorizing the

ﺎﻫﺪﻳﺪﺤﺘﺑ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺾﻳﻮﻔﺗ ﻭﺍ ﻢﻬﺑﺎﻌﺗﺃ

Board of Directors to determine such remunerations

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ

Chairman of Board of Directors

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ

User Name: Reham Beides

Reham Beides :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Page 1 of 1

Disclaimer

Jordan Loan Guarantee Corporation PSC published this content on 06 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 March 2022 11:38:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 5,22 M 7,36 M 7,36 M
Net income 2021 1,13 M 1,59 M 1,59 M
Net Debt 2021 641 M 904 M 904 M
P/E ratio 2021 25,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 29,1 M 41,0 M 41,0 M
EV / Sales 2020 152x
EV / Sales 2021 128x
Nbr of Employees 53
Free-Float 4,38%
Chart JORDAN LOAN GUARANTEE CORP.
Duration : Period :
Jordan Loan Guarantee Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Mohammed Lutfi Mohammed Al-Jafari General Manager
Issa Ismail Al-Tarayra Secretary & Finance Manager
Adel Ahmad Ismail Al-Sharkas Chairman
Ahmed Hashim Muslim Al-Baireqdar Manager-Risk & Compliance
Khattab M. Khalid Ibrahim Al-Bannah Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JORDAN LOAN GUARANTEE CORP.0.00%41
BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED-6.27%51 428
ORIX CORPORATION-4.94%22 677
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL-19.64%19 433
SOFI TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-36.75%9 104
MUTHOOT FINANCE LIMITED-7.99%7 221