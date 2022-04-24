Log in
    MSKN   JO3128411019

JORDAN MASAKEN FOR LAND AND INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT GROUP

(MSKN)
End-of-day quote Amman Stock Exchange  -  04-20
1.100 JOD   -3.51%
Jordan Masaken for Land and Industrial Development : Assembly Decision-(MSKN)-2022-04-24

04/24/2022 | 06:19am EDT
JORDAN MASAKEN FOR LAND & INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT PROJECTS

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻊﻳﺭﺎﺸﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﻲﺿﺍﺭﻷﺍ ﺮﻳﻮﻄﺘﻟ ﻥﺩﺭﻷﺍ ﻦﻛﺎﺴﻣ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ ﺔﻴﻋﺎﻨﺼﻟﺍ

PM 12:54:56 2022-04-24 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺞﺋﺎﺘﻧ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

Amman Stock Exchange

Company's Name: JORDAN MASAKEN FOR LAND & INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT PROJECTS

Date: 24-04-2022 12:54:56 PM

Subject: The Resolutions Of The General Assembly Meeting

ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ 12:00 ﻰﻠﻋ 2022-04-24 ﺔﻋﺎﺴﻟﺍ َﺪﻘُﻋ ﻊﻳﺭﺎﺸﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﻲﺿﺍﺭﻷﺍ ﺮﻳﻮﻄﺘﻟ ﻥﺩﺭﻷﺍ ﻦﻛﺎﺴﻣ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟ ﺔﻳﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺭﻮﻀﺣ ﺔﺒﺴﻨﺑﻭ ZOOM ﻖﻴﺒﻄﺗ ﺮﺒﻋ ﻲﻓ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ.ﺔﻴﻋﺎﻨﺼﻟﺍ

%96.76

-:ﺔﻴﻟﺎﺘﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺭﺍﺮﻘﻟﺍ ﺫﺎﺨﺗﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﻻﺍ ﻝﻼﺧ ﻢﺗ

The Ordinary General Assembly Meeting of JORDAN MASAKEN FOR LAND & INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT PROJECTS was held on 12:00 On 24-04-2022 at ZOOM, the shareholders participation in the Assembly Meeting was 96.76%

The following decisions were adopted at the Meeting:-

ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺮﻀﺤﻣ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﻖﺑﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Subject: Approving the minutes of the previous year Ordinary General Assembly Meeting

ﻖﺑﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺮﻀﺤﻣ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ 2021-04-26 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﺪﻘﻌﻨﻤﻟﺍﻭ

Approving the minutes of the previous year Ordinary General Assembly Meeting which was held on 26-04-2021

ﻝﺎﻤﻋﺍ ﻦﻋ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ

Subject: Approving The Report of the Board of Directors on the activities of the Company, for the year ended on specified date

ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﺍ ﻦﻋ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ 2021-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ

Approving The Report of the Board of Directors on the activities of the Company, for the year ended on 31-12-2021

ﻦﻋ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺣ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ

Subject: Approving the Report of the Company's auditors on its financial statements

ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ ﻦﻋ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺣ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ 2021-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ

Approving the Report of the Company's auditors on its financial statements, for the year ended on 31-12-2021

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ

Subject: Approving the Financial Statements for the year ended on

-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ

2021-12

Approving the Financial Statements for the year ended on 31-12-2021

ﻦﻋ ﺔﻴﻟﻭﺆﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺀﺎﻀﻋﺃ ﺔﻣﺫ ﺀﺍﺮﺑﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻟﺍ ﻝﻼﺧ ﻢﻬﺗﺎﻓﺮﺼﺗ

Subject: Discharging the board's members from their liabilities in respect of the financial year ended

JORDAN MASAKEN FOR LAND & INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT PROJECTS

Discharging the board's members from their liabilities in respect of the financial year ended 31-12-2021

ﻢﻬﺗﺎﻓﺮﺼﺗ ﻦﻋ ﺔﻴﻟﻭﺆﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺀﺎﻀﻋﺃ ﺔﻣﺫ ﺀﺍﺮﺑﺍ 2021-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻟﺍ ﻝﻼﺧ

Subject: Approving the appointment / reappointment of the auditors for the financial year and authorizing the board of directors to determine their fees

ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺤﻟﺍ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ ﺓﺩﺎﻋﺇ / ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﻬﺑﺎﻌﺗﺃ ﺪﻳﺪﺤﺘﻟ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺾﻳﻮﻔﺗﻭ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ

Approving the appointment/reappointment of the auditors RSM Jordan for the financial year 31-12-2022.And authorizing the board of directors to determine their fees

ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺣ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ ﺓﺩﺎﻋﺍ ﻭﺍ/ ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ -12-31 ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺣ ﻖﻴﻗﺪﺘﻟ RSM Jordan ﻢﻬﺑﺎﻌﺗﺍ ﺪﻳﺪﺤﺘﺑ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺾﻳﻮﻔﺗ ﻭ 2022

Subject: Other

ﺮﺧﺁ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Other:

:ﺮﺧﺁ

ﻞﺒﻗ ﻦﻣ ﺭﺎﺴﻔﺘﺳﺍ ﻭﺍ ﻝﺍﺆﺳ ﻱﺍ ﺡﺮﻃ ﻢﺘﻳ ﻢﻟﻭ ﺚﺤﺒﻠﻟ ﻯﺮﺧﺍ ﺭﻮﻣﺍ ﻱﺍ ﻙﺎﻨﻫ ﻦﻜﻳ ﻢﻟ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﻻﺍ ﺀﺎﻨﺛﺍ ﻦﻴﻤﻫﺎﺴﻤﻟﺍ

ﻞﺒﻗ ﻦﻣ ﺭﺎﺴﻔﺘﺳﺍ ﻭﺍ ﻝﺍﺆﺳ ﻱﺍ ﺡﺮﻃ ﻢﺘﻳ ﻢﻟﻭ ﺚﺤﺒﻠﻟ ﻯﺮﺧﺍ ﺭﻮﻣﺍ ﻱﺍ ﻙﺎﻨﻫ ﻦﻜﻳ ﻢﻟ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﻻﺍ ﺀﺎﻨﺛﺍ ﻦﻴﻤﻫﺎﺴﻤﻟﺍ

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation. Chairman of Board of Directors

User Name: Lina Muammar

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ

Lina Muammar :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Disclaimer

Jordan Masaken for Land & Industrial Development Projects cO. PSC published this content on 24 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 April 2022 10:18:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
