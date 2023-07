Jordan Masaken for Land and Industrial Development Projects Co PSC is a Jordan-based company engaged in real estate development and operations. The Company operates through investing in land subdivision and development; real estate, commercial and housing projects, and in other companies that operate in the industrial, commercial, agricultural, tourism and services sectors. In addition, the Company is also involved in the provision of infrastructure and other necessary facilities, as well as setting up housing, investment and commercial projects on different types and uses. The Company manages and operates seven wholly owned subsidiaries include Masakan Amman for Real Estate Development, Masaken Balama for Real Estate Development and Masaken Al Sarou Investment and Real Estate Development and Masaken, among others. In April, 2014, the Company established a new wholly-owned limited company under the name of Masaken Academy for Training and Financial Advisors.