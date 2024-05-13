JORDAN NATIONAL SHIPPING LINES
To: Jordan Securities Commission,
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Amman Stock Exchange
ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Company's Name: JORDAN NATIONAL SHIPPING LINES
ﺔﻴﻧﺩﺭﻻﺍ ﺔﻴﻨﻃﻮﻟﺍ ﺔﻳﺮﺤﺒﻟﺍ ﻁﻮﻄﺨﻟﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
Date: 13-05-2024
2024-05-13 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ
Subject: Announcing of distribution cash dividends date
ﻦﻴﻤﻫﺎﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻳﺪﻘﻨﻟﺍ ﺡﺎﺑﺭﻷﺍ ﻊﻳﺯﻮﺗ ﺪﻋﻮﻣ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
Announcing of distribution cash dividends Jordan
ﻁﻮﻄﺨﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﻦﻠﻌﺗ ﻦﻴﻤﻫﺎﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻳﺪﻘﻧ ﺡﺎﺑﺭﺃ ﻊﻳﺯﻮﺗ ﻥﻼﻋﺍ
National Shipping Line Company announces the date of
ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻳﺪﻘﻨﻟﺍ ﺡﺎﺑﺭﻷﺍ ﻊﻳﺯﻮﺘﺑ ﺀﺪﺒﻟﺍ ﻦﻋ ﺔﻴﻧﺩﺭﻷﺍ ﺔﻴﻨﻃﻮﻟﺍ ﺔﻳﺮﺤﺒﻟﺍ
distributing cash dividends to shareholders at a rate of
ﺭﺍﺮﻗ ﺐﺴﺣ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻣ ﺱﺍﺭ ﻦﻣ (%18) ﺔﺒﺴﻨﺑ ﻦﻴﻤﻫﺎﺴﻤﻟﺍ
(18%) of the company's capital, according to the decision
ﻚﻟﺫﻭ 2024/4/28 ﻡﻮﻳ ﺪﻘﻌﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﺔﻳﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ
of the Ordinary General Assembly Meeting held on
.2024/5/15 ﻖﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﺀﺎﻌﺑﺭﻹﺍ ﻡﻮﻳ ﺡﺎﺒﺻ ﻦﻣ ًﺍﺭﺎﺒﺘﻋﺍ
28/4/2024, as of Wednesday morning corresponding to
ﻲﻓ ﺎﻤﻛ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺕﻼﺠﺴﺑ ﻦﻴﻠﺠﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻦﻴﻤﻫﺎﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻌﻓ
15/5/2024.
ﻉﺭﺎﺷ ﻲﻓ ﺔﻌﻗﺍﻮﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺐﺗﺎﻜﻣ ﺔﻌﺟﺍﺮﻣ 2024/4/28 ﻡﻮﻳ
Shareholders registered in the company's records as of
ﺔﻋﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ًﺍﺭﺎﺒﺘﻋﺍ (51) ﻢﻗﺭ ﺓﺭﺎﻤﻋ ﻞﻴﻤﺟ ﻦﺑ ﺮﺻﺎﻧ ﻒﻳﺮﺸﻟﺍ
28/4/2024 are kindly requested to review the company's
ﺮﻬﻈﻟﺍ ﺪﻌﺑ ﺔﺜﻟﺎﺜﻟﺍ ﺔﻋﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻰﺘﺣﻭ ًﺎﺣﺎﺒﺻ ﻒﺼﻨﻟﺍﻭ ﺔﻌﺳﺎﺘﻟﺍ
offices located in Sharif Nasser Bin Jamil Street, Building
.ﻢﻬﺣﺎﺑﺭﺃ ﺕﺎﻜﻴﺷ ﻡﻼﺘﺳﻻ
No. (51), from nine thirty in the morning until three in the
ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ
afternoon, to receive their cash dividend checks.
ﺵﻮﻣﺮﻋ ﻲﻤﻠﺣ ﺪﻤﺣﺃ
BoD Chairman
Ahmed Armoush
Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.
.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ
Chairman of Board of Directors
ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ
User Name: Mohammad Hamdan
Mohammad Hamdan :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
