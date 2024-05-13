JORDAN NATIONAL SHIPPING LINES

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Amman Stock Exchange

ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Company's Name: JORDAN NATIONAL SHIPPING LINES

ﺔﻴﻧﺩﺭﻻﺍ ﺔﻴﻨﻃﻮﻟﺍ ﺔﻳﺮﺤﺒﻟﺍ ﻁﻮﻄﺨﻟﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Date: 13-05-2024 12:09:01 PM

PM 12:09:01 2024-05-13 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

Subject: Announcing of distribution cash dividends date

ﻦﻴﻤﻫﺎﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻳﺪﻘﻨﻟﺍ ﺡﺎﺑﺭﻷﺍ ﻊﻳﺯﻮﺗ ﺪﻋﻮﻣ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Announcing of distribution cash dividends Jordan

ﻁﻮﻄﺨﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﻦﻠﻌﺗ ﻦﻴﻤﻫﺎﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻳﺪﻘﻧ ﺡﺎﺑﺭﺃ ﻊﻳﺯﻮﺗ ﻥﻼﻋﺍ

National Shipping Line Company announces the date of

ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻳﺪﻘﻨﻟﺍ ﺡﺎﺑﺭﻷﺍ ﻊﻳﺯﻮﺘﺑ ﺀﺪﺒﻟﺍ ﻦﻋ ﺔﻴﻧﺩﺭﻷﺍ ﺔﻴﻨﻃﻮﻟﺍ ﺔﻳﺮﺤﺒﻟﺍ

distributing cash dividends to shareholders at a rate of

ﺭﺍﺮﻗ ﺐﺴﺣ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻣ ﺱﺍﺭ ﻦﻣ (%18) ﺔﺒﺴﻨﺑ ﻦﻴﻤﻫﺎﺴﻤﻟﺍ

(18%) of the company's capital, according to the decision

ﻚﻟﺫﻭ 2024/4/28 ﻡﻮﻳ ﺪﻘﻌﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﺔﻳﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ

of the Ordinary General Assembly Meeting held on

.2024/5/15 ﻖﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﺀﺎﻌﺑﺭﻹﺍ ﻡﻮﻳ ﺡﺎﺒﺻ ﻦﻣ ًﺍﺭﺎﺒﺘﻋﺍ

28/4/2024, as of Wednesday morning corresponding to

ﻲﻓ ﺎﻤﻛ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺕﻼﺠﺴﺑ ﻦﻴﻠﺠﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻦﻴﻤﻫﺎﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻌﻓ

15/5/2024.

ﻉﺭﺎﺷ ﻲﻓ ﺔﻌﻗﺍﻮﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺐﺗﺎﻜﻣ ﺔﻌﺟﺍﺮﻣ 2024/4/28 ﻡﻮﻳ

Shareholders registered in the company's records as of

ﺔﻋﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ًﺍﺭﺎﺒﺘﻋﺍ (51) ﻢﻗﺭ ﺓﺭﺎﻤﻋ ﻞﻴﻤﺟ ﻦﺑ ﺮﺻﺎﻧ ﻒﻳﺮﺸﻟﺍ

28/4/2024 are kindly requested to review the company's

ﺮﻬﻈﻟﺍ ﺪﻌﺑ ﺔﺜﻟﺎﺜﻟﺍ ﺔﻋﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻰﺘﺣﻭ ًﺎﺣﺎﺒﺻ ﻒﺼﻨﻟﺍﻭ ﺔﻌﺳﺎﺘﻟﺍ

offices located in Sharif Nasser Bin Jamil Street, Building

.ﻢﻬﺣﺎﺑﺭﺃ ﺕﺎﻜﻴﺷ ﻡﻼﺘﺳﻻ

No. (51), from nine thirty in the morning until three in the

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ

afternoon, to receive their cash dividend checks.

ﺵﻮﻣﺮﻋ ﻲﻤﻠﺣ ﺪﻤﺣﺃ

BoD Chairman

Ahmed Armoush

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ

Chairman of Board of Directors

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ

User Name: Mohammad Hamdan

Mohammad Hamdan :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

