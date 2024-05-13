Jordan National Shipping Lines Co PSC (JNSL) is a Jordan-based company engaged in the provision of marine transportation services through the operation of its own vessels and leases them to others, in addition to the provision of marine agency operations, land transportation and hotel services. The Company, along with its subsidiaries, is active in the business areas of ship ownership, ship operation, ship management, ship agency and maritime education, among others. The Company owns a fleet of vessels ranging from bulk container and crude oil carriers, to passenger ferries, cruise ships, general and roll on roll of (RoRo) cargo vessels. The Companyâs subsidiaries include Jordan Group for Shipping Agencies, Jordan National Lines For Ship Operations Marine Communities For Real Estate Investment and Al Aqba Development and Marine Services.