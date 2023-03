Jordan National Shipping Lines : Disclosure (SHIP) 2023 03 26

ﺔﻳﺮﺤﺒﻟﺍ ﻁﻮﻄﺨﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺇ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻥﺄﺑ ﻢﻜﻣﻼﻋﺇ ﻮﺟﺮﻧ ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﺪﻘﻌﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﻪﻋﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﻲﻓ ﺭﺮﻗ ﺪﻗ ،ﺔﻴﻧﺩﺭﻷﺍ ﺔﻴﻨﻃﻮﻟﺍ ﺔﻳﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺪﻋﻮﻣ ﻥﻮﻜﻳ ﻥﺃ 23/3/2023 ﻖﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﺀﺎﻌﺑﺭﻷﺍ ﻡﻮﻳ ﺮﻬﻇ ﻦﻣ ﺓﺪﺣﺍﻮﻟﺍ ﺔﻋﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻡﺎﻤﺗ ﻲﻓ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﺍﺬﻫ ،2020 ﻡﺎﻌﻟ 5 ﻢﻗﺭ ﻉﺎﻓﺪﻟﺍ ﺮﻣﺄﺑ ًﻼﻤﻋ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ ،19/4/2023 ﻰﻠﻋ ﻝﻮﺼﺤﻟﺍ ﺩﺮﺠﻤﺑ ﻢﻜﺘﻳﺎﻨﻌﻟ ﺪﻋﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﺪﻴﻛﺄﺗ ﻢﺘﻳ ﻑﻮﺳﻭ ﺪﻋﻮﻣ ﻰﻠﻋ ﻦﻳﻮﻤﺘﻟﺍﻭ ﺓﺭﺎﺠﺘﻟﺍﻭ ﺔﻋﺎﻨﺼﻟﺍ ﺮﻳﺯﻭ ﻲﻟﺎﻌﻣ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻣ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﺃ ﻝﻭﺪﺟ ﻦﻋ ﺔﺨﺴﻨﺑ ﻢﻛﺪﻳﻭﺰﺗ ﻢﺘﻴﺳﻭ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﻻﺍ .ﻪﻨﻴﺣ ﻲﻓ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ

Kindly be informed that the Board of Directors of Jordan National Shipping Lines Company decided, in its meeting held on 23/3/2023 that the date for the company's ordinary general assembly meeting will be at 01:00 p.m. on Wednesday 19/4/2023, in accordance with Defense Order No. 5 of 2020, and the date will be confirmed for your attention once the approval of His Excellency the Minister of Industry, Trade and Supply is obtained on the date of the meeting. And a copy of the agenda of the Ordinary General Assembly Meeting will be provided to you in a timely manner