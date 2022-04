Jordan Petroleum Refinery : Assembly Decision-(JOPT)-2022-04-27

as cash dividends to the shareholders and distributing 0% as bonus shares

Discharging the board's members from their liabilities in respect of the financial year ended 31-12-2021

Subject: Approving the appointment / reappointment of the auditors for the financial year and authorizing the board of directors to determine their fees

Approving the appointment/reappointment of the auditors Deloitte & Touche (M.E.) for the financial year 31-12-2022.And authorizing the board of directors to determine their fees

- APPROVED THE DEDUCTION ( 10% ) OF THE NET ANNUAL PROFITS OF THE ACTIVITY OF JORDAN PETROLEUM PRODUCTS MARKETING COMPANY FOR THE STATUTORY RESERVE ACCOUNT , THE COMPANY IS WHOLLY OWNED BY THE JORDAN PETROLEUM REFINERY COMPANY. - CONTINUE TO STOP DEDUCTION OF ( 10% ) AS STATUTORY RESERVE FROM THE ANNUAL NET PROFITS OF THE REST OF THE COMPANY'S ACTIVITIES . . APPROVED TO ALLOCATE JD (12,896,118 ) FOR VOLUNTARY RESERVE ACCOUNT TO BE USE AS DETERMINED BY THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF THE COMPANY APPROVED TO ALLOCATE JD ( 12,896,118 ) FOR RESERVE ACCOUNT FOR THE PURPOSES OF THE FOURTH EXPANSION PROJECT . APPROVED TO USE THE ACCUMULATED VOLUNTARY RESERVE BALANCE FOR THE PURPOSES OF THE FOURTH EXPANSION PROJECT - AMEND THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS PROPOSAL TO PAY ( 25% ) OF THE PAID UP CAPITAL AS CASH DIVIDENDS TO BE ( 30 % ) OF THE PAID UP CAPITAL AS CASH DIVIDENDS , THE AMOUNT OF ( 300 ) FILS PER SHARE AFTER TAX TO SHAREHOLDERS REGISTERED IN THE COMPANY RECORD ON 27/4/2022 .