JORDAN PETROLEUM REFINERY

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Amman Stock Exchange

ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Company's Name: JORDAN PETROLEUM REFINERY

ﻝﻭﺮﺘﺑﻮﺟ/ ﺔﻴﻧﺩﺭﻷﺍ ﻝﻭﺮﺘﺒﻟﺍ ﺓﺎﻔﺼﻣ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Date: 07-04-2024 02:43:57 PM

PM 02:43:57 2024-04-07 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

Subject: The Resolutions Of The General Assembly

ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺞﺋﺎﺘﻧ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Meeting

The Ordinary General Assembly Meeting of JORDAN

ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ 12:00 ﻰﻠﻋ 2024-04-07 ﺔﻋﺎﺴﻟﺍ َﺪﻘُﻋ

PETROLEUM REFINERY was held on 12:00 On 07-04-

ﻲﻓ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ.ﻝﻭﺮﺘﺑﻮﺟ/ ﺔﻴﻧﺩﺭﻷﺍ ﻝﻭﺮﺘﺒﻟﺍ ﺓﺎﻔﺼﻣ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟ ﺔﻳﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ

2024 at BY VISUAL AND ELECTRONIC

ﺭﻮﻀﺣ ﺔﺒﺴﻨﺑﻭ ﻲﻧﻭﺮﺘﻜﻟﻹﺍﻭ ﻲﺋﺮﻤﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﺼﺗﻹﺍ ﻞﺋﺎﺳﻭ ﺔﻄﺳﺍﻮﺑ

COMMUNICATION, the shareholders participation in the

%58

Assembly Meeting was 58%

-:ﺔﻴﻟﺎﺘﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺭﺍﺮﻘﻟﺍ ﺫﺎﺨﺗﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﻻﺍ ﻝﻼﺧ ﻢﺗ

The following decisions were adopted at the Meeting:-

Subject: Approving the minutes of the previous year

ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺮﻀﺤﻣ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Ordinary General Assembly Meeting

ﻖﺑﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Approving the minutes of the previous year Ordinary

ﻖﺑﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺮﻀﺤﻣ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ

General Assembly Meeting which was held on 05-04-

2023-04-05 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﺪﻘﻌﻨﻤﻟﺍﻭ

2023

Subject: Approving The Report of the Board of Directors

ﻝﺎﻤﻋﺍ ﻦﻋ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

on the activities of the Company, for the year ended on

ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ

specified date

Approving The Report of the Board of Directors on the

ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﺍ ﻦﻋ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ

activities of the Company, for the year ended on 31-12-

2023-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ

2023

Subject: Approving the Report of the Company's auditors

ﻦﻋ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺣ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

on its financial statements

ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ

Approving the Report of the Company's auditors on its

ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ ﻦﻋ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺣ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ

financial statements, for the year ended on 31-12-2023

2023-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ

Subject: Approving the Financial Statements for the year

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

ended on

ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ

Approving the Financial Statements for the year ended on

-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ

31-12-2023

2023-12

Subject: Approving of the Board of Director's proposal to

ﻊﻓﺪﻟﺎﺑ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺡﺍﺮﺘﻗﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

pay

JORDAN PETROLEUM REFINERY

Approving of the Board of Director's proposal to pay 45% as

ﻰﻠﻋ ﺡﺎﺑﺭﺃ ﻊﻳﺯﻮﺗ ﻥﺎﺸﺑ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺡﺮﺘﻘﻣ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ

cash dividends to the shareholders and distributing 0% as

ﻝﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺱﺍﺭ ﻦﻣ 45% ﺔﻴﺴﻨﺑ ﺔﻳﺪﻘﻧ ﺡﺎﺑﺭﺍ ﻦﻋ ﺓﺭﺎﺒﻋ ﻦﻴﻤﻫﺎﺴﻤﻟﺍ

bonus shares

ﻝﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺱﺍﺭ ﻦﻣ 0% ﺔﻴﺴﻨﺑ ﺔﻴﻧﺎﺠﻣ ﻢﻬﺳﺍ ﻊﻳﺯﻮﺗﻭ

Subject: Discharging the board's members from their

ﻦﻋ ﺔﻴﻟﻭﺆﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺀﺎﻀﻋﺃ ﺔﻣﺫ ﺀﺍﺮﺑﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

liabilities in respect of the financial year ended

ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻟﺍ ﻝﻼﺧ ﻢﻬﺗﺎﻓﺮﺼﺗ

Discharging the board's members from their liabilities in

ﻢﻬﺗﺎﻓﺮﺼﺗ ﻦﻋ ﺔﻴﻟﻭﺆﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺀﺎﻀﻋﺃ ﺔﻣﺫ ﺀﺍﺮﺑﺍ

respect of the financial year ended 31-12-2023

2023-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻟﺍ ﻝﻼﺧ

Subject: Approving the appointment / reappointment of the

ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺤﻟﺍ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ ﺓﺩﺎﻋﺇ / ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

auditors for the financial year and authorizing the board of

ﻢﻬﺑﺎﻌﺗﺃ ﺪﻳﺪﺤﺘﻟ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺾﻳﻮﻔﺗﻭ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ

directors to determine their fees

Approving the appointment/reappointment of the auditors

ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺣ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ ﺓﺩﺎﻋﺍ ﻭﺍ/ ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Deloitte & Touche (M.E.) for the financial year 31-12-

ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺣ ﻖﻴﻗﺪﺘﻟ (.Deloitte & Touche (M.E

2024.And authorizing the board of directors to determine

ﻢﻬﺑﺎﻌﺗﺍ ﺪﻳﺪﺤﺘﺑ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺾﻳﻮﻔﺗ ﻭ 2024-12-31 ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ

their fees

Subject: Any other matter stipulated by the Board of

ﻝﺎﻤﻋﺃ ﻝﻭﺪﺟ ﻲﻓ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻪﺟﺭﺩﺃ ﺮﺧﺁ ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻣ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Directors in the meeting's agenda (Should be specified)

( -:ﺎﻫﺪﻳﺪﺤﺗ ﺐﺠﻳ) ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ

Any other matter stipulated by the Board of Directors in the

ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﺃ ﻝﻭﺪﺟ ﻲﻓ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻪﺟﺭﺩﺃ ﺮﺧﺁ ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻣ

meeting's agenda (Should be specified)

( -:ﺎﻫﺪﻳﺪﺤﺗ ﺐﺠﻳ)

. APPROVED THE DEDUCTION ( 10% ) OF THE NET

ﺔﻳﻮﻨﺴﻟﺍ ﺡﺎﺑﺭﻷﺍ ﻦﻣ ( %10 ) ﻪﺘﺒﺴﻧ ﺎﻣ ﻉﺎﻄﺘﻗﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ .1

ﺔﻴﻟﻭﺮﺘﺒﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺠﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﻖﻳﻮﺴﺗ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﺔﻄﺸﻧﺄﺑ ﺔﺻﺎﺨﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻓﺎﺼﻟﺍ

ANNUAL PROFITS OF THE ACTIVITIES OF JORDAN

ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻭ ﺔﻴﻧﺪﻌﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﻮﻳﺰﻟﺍ ﺔﻋﺎﻨﺼﻟ ﺔﻴﻧﺩﺭﻷﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍﻭ ﺔﻴﻧﺩﺭﻷﺍ

PETROLEUM PRODUCTS MARKETING COMPANY AND

ﻲﻃﺎﻴﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﺏﺎﺴﺤﻟ ﻝﺎﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﺯﺎﻐﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﺒﻌﺗﻭ ﺔﻋﺎﻨﺼﻟ ﺔﻴﻧﺩﺭﻷﺍ

JORDAN LUBE OIL MANUFACTURING COMPANY AND

ﻝﻭﺮﺘﺒﻟﺍ ﺓﺎﻔﺼﻣ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟ ﻞﻣﺎﻜﻟﺎﺑ ﺔﻛﻮﻠﻤﻣ ﺕﺎﻛﺮﺷ ﻲﻫﻭ ﻱﺭﺎﺒﺟﻹﺍ

JORDAN LIQUEFIED PETROLEUM GAS MANUFACTURING

. ﺔﻴﻧﺩﺭﻷﺍ

AND FILLING COMPANY FOR THE STATUTORY RESERVE

ﻱﺭﺎﺒﺟﺇ ﻲﻃﺎﻴﺘﺣﺎﻛ (%10) ﻪﺘﺒﺴﻧ ﺎﻣ ﻉﺎﻄﺘﻗﺍ ﻒﻗﻮﺑ ﺭﺍﺮﻤﺘﺳﻻﺍ .2

ACCOUNT , THESE COMPANIES ARE WHOLLY OWNED BY

.ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺔﻄﺸﻧﺃ ﻲﻗﺎﺒﻟ ﺔﻴﻓﺎﺼﻟﺍ ﺔﻳﻮﻨﺴﻟﺍ ﺡﺎﺑﺭﻷﺍ ﻦﻣ

THE JORDAN PETROLEUM REFINERY COMPANY .

ﺏﺎﺴﺤﻟ ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ (15,924,224) ﻎﻠﺒﻣ ﺺﻴﺼﺨﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ .3

. CONTINUE TO STOP DEDUCTION OF ( 10% ) AS

ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺎﻫﺩﺪﺤﻳ ﻲﺘﻟﺍ ﺽﺍﺮﻏﻸﻟ ﻪﻣﺍﺪﺨﺘﺳﺍﻭ ﻱﺭﺎﻴﺘﺧﻻﺍ ﻲﻃﺎﻴﺘﺣﻻﺍ

STATUTORY RESERVE FROM THE ANNUAL NET PROFITS

.ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ

OF THE REST OF THE COMPANY'S ACTIVITIES.

ﺏﺎﺴﺤﻟ ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ ( 21,232,299) ﻎﻠﺒﻣ ﺺﻴﺼﺨﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ .4

. APPROVED TO ALLOCATE JD ( 15,924,224 ) FOR

.ﻊﺑﺍﺮﻟﺍ ﺔﻌﺳﻮﺘﻟﺍ ﻉﻭﺮﺸﻣ ﺽﺍﺮﻏﻷ ﺹﺎﺨﻟﺍ ﻲﻃﺎﻴﺘﺣﻻﺍ

VOLUNTARY RESERVE ACCOUNT TO BE USE AS

ﻊﻤﺠﺘﻤﻟﺍ ﻱﺭﺎﻴﺘﺧﻻﺍ ﻲﻃﺎﻴﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﺪﻴﺻﺭ ﻝﺎﻤﻌﺘﺳﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ .5

DETERMINED BY THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF THE

.ﻊﺑﺍﺮﻟﺍ ﺔﻌﺳﻮﺘﻟﺍ ﻉﻭﺮﺸﻣ ﺽﺍﺮﻏﻷ

COMPANY

. APPROVED TO ALLOCATE JD (21,232,299) FOR RESERVE

ACCOUNT FOR THE PURPOSES OF THE FOURTH

EXPANSION PROJECT .

. APPROVED TO USE THE ACCUMULATED VOLUNTARY

RESERVE BALANCE FOR THE PURPOSES OF THE FOURTH

EXPANSION PROJECT.

Subject: Any other matters which the General Assembly

ﻲﻓ ﺎﻬﺟﺍﺭﺩﻹ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻌﻤﺠﻟﺍ ﺎﻬﺣﺮﺘﻘﺗ ﻯﺮﺧﺃ ﺭﻮﻣﺃ ﻱﺃ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

proposes to include in the agenda

ﻝﺎﻤﻋﻷﺍ ﻝﻭﺪﺟ

Any other matter which the General Assembly proposes to

ﻝﺎﻤﻋﻷﺍ ﻝﻭﺪﺟ ﻲﻓ ﺎﻬﺟﺍﺭﺩﺇ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﺡﺮﺘﻘﺗ ﻯﺮﺧﺃ ﺭﻮﻣﺃ ﻱﺃ

include in the agenda, and are within the work scope of the

ﻥﺃ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻠﻟ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﻻﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﺃ ﻕﺎﻄﻧ ﻲﻓ ﻞﺧﺪﻳﻭ

General Assembly in its ordinary meetings, provided that

ﻦﻣ ﺩﺪﻋ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﺑ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﻷﺍ ﻝﻭﺪﺟ ﻲﻓ ﺡﺍﺮﺘﻗﻻﺍ ﺍﺬﻫ ﺝﺍﺭﺩﺃ ﻥﺮﺘﻘﻳ

JORDAN PETROLEUM REFINERY

such a proposal is approved by shareholders representing

ﻲﻓ ﺔﻠﺜﻤﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﻬﺳﻷﺍ ﻦﻣ (%10) ﻦﻋ ﻞﻘﻳ ﻻ ﺎﻣ ﻥﻮﻠﺜﻤﻳ ﻦﻴﻤﻫﺎﺴﻤﻟﺍ

not less than 10% of the shares represented in the meeting

ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﻻﺍ

NOTHING

ﺪﺟﻮﻳ ﻻ

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ

Chairman of Board of Directors

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ

User Name: ﺔﻨﺿﺎﻣﺮﻟﺍ ﻑﺮﺷﺃ

ﺔﻨﺿﺎﻣﺮﻟﺍ ﻑﺮﺷﺃ :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

