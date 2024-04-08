JORDAN PETROLEUM REFINERY
To: Jordan Securities Commission,
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Amman Stock Exchange
ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Company's Name: JORDAN PETROLEUM REFINERY
ﻝﻭﺮﺘﺑﻮﺟ/ ﺔﻴﻧﺩﺭﻷﺍ ﻝﻭﺮﺘﺒﻟﺍ ﺓﺎﻔﺼﻣ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
Date: 07-04-2024 02:43:57 PM
PM 02:43:57 2024-04-07 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ
Subject: The Resolutions Of The General Assembly
ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺞﺋﺎﺘﻧ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
Meeting
The Ordinary General Assembly Meeting of JORDAN
ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ 12:00 ﻰﻠﻋ 2024-04-07 ﺔﻋﺎﺴﻟﺍ َﺪﻘُﻋ
PETROLEUM REFINERY was held on 12:00 On 07-04-
ﻲﻓ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ.ﻝﻭﺮﺘﺑﻮﺟ/ ﺔﻴﻧﺩﺭﻷﺍ ﻝﻭﺮﺘﺒﻟﺍ ﺓﺎﻔﺼﻣ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟ ﺔﻳﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ
2024 at BY VISUAL AND ELECTRONIC
ﺭﻮﻀﺣ ﺔﺒﺴﻨﺑﻭ ﻲﻧﻭﺮﺘﻜﻟﻹﺍﻭ ﻲﺋﺮﻤﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﺼﺗﻹﺍ ﻞﺋﺎﺳﻭ ﺔﻄﺳﺍﻮﺑ
COMMUNICATION, the shareholders participation in the
%58
Assembly Meeting was 58%
-:ﺔﻴﻟﺎﺘﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺭﺍﺮﻘﻟﺍ ﺫﺎﺨﺗﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﻻﺍ ﻝﻼﺧ ﻢﺗ
The following decisions were adopted at the Meeting:-
Subject: Approving the minutes of the previous year
ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺮﻀﺤﻣ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
Ordinary General Assembly Meeting
ﻖﺑﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Approving the minutes of the previous year Ordinary
ﻖﺑﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺮﻀﺤﻣ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ
General Assembly Meeting which was held on 05-04-
2023-04-05 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﺪﻘﻌﻨﻤﻟﺍﻭ
2023
Subject: Approving The Report of the Board of Directors
ﻝﺎﻤﻋﺍ ﻦﻋ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
on the activities of the Company, for the year ended on
ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ
specified date
Approving The Report of the Board of Directors on the
ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﺍ ﻦﻋ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ
activities of the Company, for the year ended on 31-12-
2023-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ
2023
Subject: Approving the Report of the Company's auditors
ﻦﻋ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺣ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
on its financial statements
ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ
Approving the Report of the Company's auditors on its
ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ ﻦﻋ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺣ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ
financial statements, for the year ended on 31-12-2023
2023-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ
Subject: Approving the Financial Statements for the year
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
ended on
ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ
Approving the Financial Statements for the year ended on
-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ
31-12-2023
2023-12
Subject: Approving of the Board of Director's proposal to
ﻊﻓﺪﻟﺎﺑ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺡﺍﺮﺘﻗﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
pay
JORDAN PETROLEUM REFINERY
Approving of the Board of Director's proposal to pay 45% as
ﻰﻠﻋ ﺡﺎﺑﺭﺃ ﻊﻳﺯﻮﺗ ﻥﺎﺸﺑ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺡﺮﺘﻘﻣ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ
cash dividends to the shareholders and distributing 0% as
ﻝﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺱﺍﺭ ﻦﻣ 45% ﺔﻴﺴﻨﺑ ﺔﻳﺪﻘﻧ ﺡﺎﺑﺭﺍ ﻦﻋ ﺓﺭﺎﺒﻋ ﻦﻴﻤﻫﺎﺴﻤﻟﺍ
bonus shares
ﻝﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺱﺍﺭ ﻦﻣ 0% ﺔﻴﺴﻨﺑ ﺔﻴﻧﺎﺠﻣ ﻢﻬﺳﺍ ﻊﻳﺯﻮﺗﻭ
Subject: Discharging the board's members from their
ﻦﻋ ﺔﻴﻟﻭﺆﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺀﺎﻀﻋﺃ ﺔﻣﺫ ﺀﺍﺮﺑﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
liabilities in respect of the financial year ended
ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻟﺍ ﻝﻼﺧ ﻢﻬﺗﺎﻓﺮﺼﺗ
Discharging the board's members from their liabilities in
ﻢﻬﺗﺎﻓﺮﺼﺗ ﻦﻋ ﺔﻴﻟﻭﺆﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺀﺎﻀﻋﺃ ﺔﻣﺫ ﺀﺍﺮﺑﺍ
respect of the financial year ended 31-12-2023
2023-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻟﺍ ﻝﻼﺧ
Subject: Approving the appointment / reappointment of the
ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺤﻟﺍ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ ﺓﺩﺎﻋﺇ / ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
auditors for the financial year and authorizing the board of
ﻢﻬﺑﺎﻌﺗﺃ ﺪﻳﺪﺤﺘﻟ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺾﻳﻮﻔﺗﻭ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ
directors to determine their fees
Approving the appointment/reappointment of the auditors
ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺣ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ ﺓﺩﺎﻋﺍ ﻭﺍ/ ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ
Deloitte & Touche (M.E.) for the financial year 31-12-
ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺣ ﻖﻴﻗﺪﺘﻟ (.Deloitte & Touche (M.E
2024.And authorizing the board of directors to determine
ﻢﻬﺑﺎﻌﺗﺍ ﺪﻳﺪﺤﺘﺑ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺾﻳﻮﻔﺗ ﻭ 2024-12-31 ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ
their fees
Subject: Any other matter stipulated by the Board of
ﻝﺎﻤﻋﺃ ﻝﻭﺪﺟ ﻲﻓ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻪﺟﺭﺩﺃ ﺮﺧﺁ ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻣ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
Directors in the meeting's agenda (Should be specified)
( -:ﺎﻫﺪﻳﺪﺤﺗ ﺐﺠﻳ) ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ
Any other matter stipulated by the Board of Directors in the
ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﺃ ﻝﻭﺪﺟ ﻲﻓ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻪﺟﺭﺩﺃ ﺮﺧﺁ ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻣ
meeting's agenda (Should be specified)
( -:ﺎﻫﺪﻳﺪﺤﺗ ﺐﺠﻳ)
. APPROVED THE DEDUCTION ( 10% ) OF THE NET
ﺔﻳﻮﻨﺴﻟﺍ ﺡﺎﺑﺭﻷﺍ ﻦﻣ ( %10 ) ﻪﺘﺒﺴﻧ ﺎﻣ ﻉﺎﻄﺘﻗﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ .1
ﺔﻴﻟﻭﺮﺘﺒﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺠﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﻖﻳﻮﺴﺗ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﺔﻄﺸﻧﺄﺑ ﺔﺻﺎﺨﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻓﺎﺼﻟﺍ
ANNUAL PROFITS OF THE ACTIVITIES OF JORDAN
ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻭ ﺔﻴﻧﺪﻌﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﻮﻳﺰﻟﺍ ﺔﻋﺎﻨﺼﻟ ﺔﻴﻧﺩﺭﻷﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍﻭ ﺔﻴﻧﺩﺭﻷﺍ
PETROLEUM PRODUCTS MARKETING COMPANY AND
ﻲﻃﺎﻴﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﺏﺎﺴﺤﻟ ﻝﺎﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﺯﺎﻐﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﺒﻌﺗﻭ ﺔﻋﺎﻨﺼﻟ ﺔﻴﻧﺩﺭﻷﺍ
JORDAN LUBE OIL MANUFACTURING COMPANY AND
ﻝﻭﺮﺘﺒﻟﺍ ﺓﺎﻔﺼﻣ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟ ﻞﻣﺎﻜﻟﺎﺑ ﺔﻛﻮﻠﻤﻣ ﺕﺎﻛﺮﺷ ﻲﻫﻭ ﻱﺭﺎﺒﺟﻹﺍ
JORDAN LIQUEFIED PETROLEUM GAS MANUFACTURING
. ﺔﻴﻧﺩﺭﻷﺍ
AND FILLING COMPANY FOR THE STATUTORY RESERVE
ﻱﺭﺎﺒﺟﺇ ﻲﻃﺎﻴﺘﺣﺎﻛ (%10) ﻪﺘﺒﺴﻧ ﺎﻣ ﻉﺎﻄﺘﻗﺍ ﻒﻗﻮﺑ ﺭﺍﺮﻤﺘﺳﻻﺍ .2
ACCOUNT , THESE COMPANIES ARE WHOLLY OWNED BY
.ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺔﻄﺸﻧﺃ ﻲﻗﺎﺒﻟ ﺔﻴﻓﺎﺼﻟﺍ ﺔﻳﻮﻨﺴﻟﺍ ﺡﺎﺑﺭﻷﺍ ﻦﻣ
THE JORDAN PETROLEUM REFINERY COMPANY .
ﺏﺎﺴﺤﻟ ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ (15,924,224) ﻎﻠﺒﻣ ﺺﻴﺼﺨﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ .3
. CONTINUE TO STOP DEDUCTION OF ( 10% ) AS
ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺎﻫﺩﺪﺤﻳ ﻲﺘﻟﺍ ﺽﺍﺮﻏﻸﻟ ﻪﻣﺍﺪﺨﺘﺳﺍﻭ ﻱﺭﺎﻴﺘﺧﻻﺍ ﻲﻃﺎﻴﺘﺣﻻﺍ
STATUTORY RESERVE FROM THE ANNUAL NET PROFITS
.ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ
OF THE REST OF THE COMPANY'S ACTIVITIES.
ﺏﺎﺴﺤﻟ ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ ( 21,232,299) ﻎﻠﺒﻣ ﺺﻴﺼﺨﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ .4
. APPROVED TO ALLOCATE JD ( 15,924,224 ) FOR
.ﻊﺑﺍﺮﻟﺍ ﺔﻌﺳﻮﺘﻟﺍ ﻉﻭﺮﺸﻣ ﺽﺍﺮﻏﻷ ﺹﺎﺨﻟﺍ ﻲﻃﺎﻴﺘﺣﻻﺍ
VOLUNTARY RESERVE ACCOUNT TO BE USE AS
ﻊﻤﺠﺘﻤﻟﺍ ﻱﺭﺎﻴﺘﺧﻻﺍ ﻲﻃﺎﻴﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﺪﻴﺻﺭ ﻝﺎﻤﻌﺘﺳﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ .5
DETERMINED BY THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF THE
.ﻊﺑﺍﺮﻟﺍ ﺔﻌﺳﻮﺘﻟﺍ ﻉﻭﺮﺸﻣ ﺽﺍﺮﻏﻷ
COMPANY
. APPROVED TO ALLOCATE JD (21,232,299) FOR RESERVE
ACCOUNT FOR THE PURPOSES OF THE FOURTH
EXPANSION PROJECT .
. APPROVED TO USE THE ACCUMULATED VOLUNTARY
RESERVE BALANCE FOR THE PURPOSES OF THE FOURTH
EXPANSION PROJECT.
Subject: Any other matters which the General Assembly
ﻲﻓ ﺎﻬﺟﺍﺭﺩﻹ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻌﻤﺠﻟﺍ ﺎﻬﺣﺮﺘﻘﺗ ﻯﺮﺧﺃ ﺭﻮﻣﺃ ﻱﺃ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
proposes to include in the agenda
ﻝﺎﻤﻋﻷﺍ ﻝﻭﺪﺟ
Any other matter which the General Assembly proposes to
ﻝﺎﻤﻋﻷﺍ ﻝﻭﺪﺟ ﻲﻓ ﺎﻬﺟﺍﺭﺩﺇ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﺡﺮﺘﻘﺗ ﻯﺮﺧﺃ ﺭﻮﻣﺃ ﻱﺃ
include in the agenda, and are within the work scope of the
ﻥﺃ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻠﻟ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﻻﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﺃ ﻕﺎﻄﻧ ﻲﻓ ﻞﺧﺪﻳﻭ
General Assembly in its ordinary meetings, provided that
ﻦﻣ ﺩﺪﻋ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﺑ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﻷﺍ ﻝﻭﺪﺟ ﻲﻓ ﺡﺍﺮﺘﻗﻻﺍ ﺍﺬﻫ ﺝﺍﺭﺩﺃ ﻥﺮﺘﻘﻳ
JORDAN PETROLEUM REFINERY
such a proposal is approved by shareholders representing
ﻲﻓ ﺔﻠﺜﻤﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﻬﺳﻷﺍ ﻦﻣ (%10) ﻦﻋ ﻞﻘﻳ ﻻ ﺎﻣ ﻥﻮﻠﺜﻤﻳ ﻦﻴﻤﻫﺎﺴﻤﻟﺍ
not less than 10% of the shares represented in the meeting
ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﻻﺍ
NOTHING
ﺪﺟﻮﻳ ﻻ
Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.
.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ
Chairman of Board of Directors
ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ
User Name: ﺔﻨﺿﺎﻣﺮﻟﺍ ﻑﺮﺷﺃ
ﺔﻨﺿﺎﻣﺮﻟﺍ ﻑﺮﺷﺃ :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
