JORDAN PETROLEUM REFINERY

Approving of the Board of Director's proposal to pay 45% as ﻰﻠﻋ ﺡﺎﺑﺭﺃ ﻊﻳﺯﻮﺗ ﻥﺎﺸﺑ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺡﺮﺘﻘﻣ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ

cash dividends to the shareholders and distributing 0% as ﻝﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺱﺍﺭ ﻦﻣ 45% ﺔﻴﺴﻨﺑ ﺔﻳﺪﻘﻧ ﺡﺎﺑﺭﺍ ﻦﻋ ﺓﺭﺎﺒﻋ ﻦﻴﻤﻫﺎﺴﻤﻟﺍ

bonus shares ﻝﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺱﺍﺭ ﻦﻣ 0% ﺔﻴﺴﻨﺑ ﺔﻴﻧﺎﺠﻣ ﻢﻬﺳﺍ ﻊﻳﺯﻮﺗﻭ

Subject: Discharging the board's members from their ﻦﻋ ﺔﻴﻟﻭﺆﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺀﺎﻀﻋﺃ ﺔﻣﺫ ﺀﺍﺮﺑﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

liabilities in respect of the financial year ended ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻟﺍ ﻝﻼﺧ ﻢﻬﺗﺎﻓﺮﺼﺗ

Discharging the board's members from their liabilities in ﻢﻬﺗﺎﻓﺮﺼﺗ ﻦﻋ ﺔﻴﻟﻭﺆﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺀﺎﻀﻋﺃ ﺔﻣﺫ ﺀﺍﺮﺑﺍ

respect of the financial year ended 31-12-2023 2023-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻟﺍ ﻝﻼﺧ

Subject: Approving the appointment / reappointment of the ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺤﻟﺍ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ ﺓﺩﺎﻋﺇ / ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

auditors for the financial year and authorizing the board of ﻢﻬﺑﺎﻌﺗﺃ ﺪﻳﺪﺤﺘﻟ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺾﻳﻮﻔﺗﻭ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ

directors to determine their fees

Approving the appointment/reappointment of the auditors ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺣ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ ﺓﺩﺎﻋﺍ ﻭﺍ/ ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Deloitte & Touche (M.E.) for the financial year 31-12- ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺣ ﻖﻴﻗﺪﺘﻟ (.Deloitte & Touche (M.E

2024.And authorizing the board of directors to determine ﻢﻬﺑﺎﻌﺗﺍ ﺪﻳﺪﺤﺘﺑ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺾﻳﻮﻔﺗ ﻭ 2024-12-31 ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ

their fees

Subject: Any other matter stipulated by the Board of ﻝﺎﻤﻋﺃ ﻝﻭﺪﺟ ﻲﻓ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻪﺟﺭﺩﺃ ﺮﺧﺁ ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻣ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Directors in the meeting's agenda (Should be specified) ( -:ﺎﻫﺪﻳﺪﺤﺗ ﺐﺠﻳ) ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ

Any other matter stipulated by the Board of Directors in the ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﺃ ﻝﻭﺪﺟ ﻲﻓ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻪﺟﺭﺩﺃ ﺮﺧﺁ ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻣ

meeting's agenda (Should be specified) ( -:ﺎﻫﺪﻳﺪﺤﺗ ﺐﺠﻳ)

. APPROVED THE DEDUCTION ( 10% ) OF THE NET ﺔﻳﻮﻨﺴﻟﺍ ﺡﺎﺑﺭﻷﺍ ﻦﻣ ( %10 ) ﻪﺘﺒﺴﻧ ﺎﻣ ﻉﺎﻄﺘﻗﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ .1

ﺔﻴﻟﻭﺮﺘﺒﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺠﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﻖﻳﻮﺴﺗ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﺔﻄﺸﻧﺄﺑ ﺔﺻﺎﺨﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻓﺎﺼﻟﺍ

ANNUAL PROFITS OF THE ACTIVITIES OF JORDAN

ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻭ ﺔﻴﻧﺪﻌﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﻮﻳﺰﻟﺍ ﺔﻋﺎﻨﺼﻟ ﺔﻴﻧﺩﺭﻷﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍﻭ ﺔﻴﻧﺩﺭﻷﺍ

PETROLEUM PRODUCTS MARKETING COMPANY AND

ﻲﻃﺎﻴﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﺏﺎﺴﺤﻟ ﻝﺎﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﺯﺎﻐﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﺒﻌﺗﻭ ﺔﻋﺎﻨﺼﻟ ﺔﻴﻧﺩﺭﻷﺍ

JORDAN LUBE OIL MANUFACTURING COMPANY AND

ﻝﻭﺮﺘﺒﻟﺍ ﺓﺎﻔﺼﻣ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟ ﻞﻣﺎﻜﻟﺎﺑ ﺔﻛﻮﻠﻤﻣ ﺕﺎﻛﺮﺷ ﻲﻫﻭ ﻱﺭﺎﺒﺟﻹﺍ

JORDAN LIQUEFIED PETROLEUM GAS MANUFACTURING

. ﺔﻴﻧﺩﺭﻷﺍ

AND FILLING COMPANY FOR THE STATUTORY RESERVE

ﻱﺭﺎﺒﺟﺇ ﻲﻃﺎﻴﺘﺣﺎﻛ (%10) ﻪﺘﺒﺴﻧ ﺎﻣ ﻉﺎﻄﺘﻗﺍ ﻒﻗﻮﺑ ﺭﺍﺮﻤﺘﺳﻻﺍ .2

ACCOUNT , THESE COMPANIES ARE WHOLLY OWNED BY .ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺔﻄﺸﻧﺃ ﻲﻗﺎﺒﻟ ﺔﻴﻓﺎﺼﻟﺍ ﺔﻳﻮﻨﺴﻟﺍ ﺡﺎﺑﺭﻷﺍ ﻦﻣ

THE JORDAN PETROLEUM REFINERY COMPANY . ﺏﺎﺴﺤﻟ ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ (15,924,224) ﻎﻠﺒﻣ ﺺﻴﺼﺨﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ .3

. CONTINUE TO STOP DEDUCTION OF ( 10% ) AS ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺎﻫﺩﺪﺤﻳ ﻲﺘﻟﺍ ﺽﺍﺮﻏﻸﻟ ﻪﻣﺍﺪﺨﺘﺳﺍﻭ ﻱﺭﺎﻴﺘﺧﻻﺍ ﻲﻃﺎﻴﺘﺣﻻﺍ

STATUTORY RESERVE FROM THE ANNUAL NET PROFITS .ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ

OF THE REST OF THE COMPANY'S ACTIVITIES. ﺏﺎﺴﺤﻟ ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ ( 21,232,299) ﻎﻠﺒﻣ ﺺﻴﺼﺨﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ .4

. APPROVED TO ALLOCATE JD ( 15,924,224 ) FOR .ﻊﺑﺍﺮﻟﺍ ﺔﻌﺳﻮﺘﻟﺍ ﻉﻭﺮﺸﻣ ﺽﺍﺮﻏﻷ ﺹﺎﺨﻟﺍ ﻲﻃﺎﻴﺘﺣﻻﺍ

VOLUNTARY RESERVE ACCOUNT TO BE USE AS ﻊﻤﺠﺘﻤﻟﺍ ﻱﺭﺎﻴﺘﺧﻻﺍ ﻲﻃﺎﻴﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﺪﻴﺻﺭ ﻝﺎﻤﻌﺘﺳﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ .5

DETERMINED BY THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF THE .ﻊﺑﺍﺮﻟﺍ ﺔﻌﺳﻮﺘﻟﺍ ﻉﻭﺮﺸﻣ ﺽﺍﺮﻏﻷ

COMPANY

. APPROVED TO ALLOCATE JD (21,232,299) FOR RESERVE

ACCOUNT FOR THE PURPOSES OF THE FOURTH

EXPANSION PROJECT .

. APPROVED TO USE THE ACCUMULATED VOLUNTARY

RESERVE BALANCE FOR THE PURPOSES OF THE FOURTH

EXPANSION PROJECT.

Subject: Any other matters which the General Assembly ﻲﻓ ﺎﻬﺟﺍﺭﺩﻹ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻌﻤﺠﻟﺍ ﺎﻬﺣﺮﺘﻘﺗ ﻯﺮﺧﺃ ﺭﻮﻣﺃ ﻱﺃ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

proposes to include in the agenda ﻝﺎﻤﻋﻷﺍ ﻝﻭﺪﺟ

Any other matter which the General Assembly proposes to ﻝﺎﻤﻋﻷﺍ ﻝﻭﺪﺟ ﻲﻓ ﺎﻬﺟﺍﺭﺩﺇ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﺡﺮﺘﻘﺗ ﻯﺮﺧﺃ ﺭﻮﻣﺃ ﻱﺃ

include in the agenda, and are within the work scope of the ﻥﺃ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻠﻟ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﻻﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﺃ ﻕﺎﻄﻧ ﻲﻓ ﻞﺧﺪﻳﻭ