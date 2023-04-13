Jordan Petroleum Refinery : Board Of Directors-(JOPT)-2023-04-13

|
To: Jordan Securities Commission,
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Amman Stock Exchange
ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Company's Name: JORDAN PETROLEUM REFINERY
ﻝﻭﺮﺘﺑﻮﺟ/ ﺔﻴﻧﺩﺭﻷﺍ ﻝﻭﺮﺘﺒﻟﺍ ﺓﺎﻔﺼﻣ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
Date: 13-04-2023 10:50:56 AM
AM 10:50:56 2023-04-13 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ
Subject: Appointment of a representative of legal entity in
ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻲﻓ ﻱﺭﺎﺒﺘﻋﻻﺍ ﻮﻀﻌﻟﺍ ﻦﻋ ﻞﺜﻤﻣ ﺔﻴﻤﺴﺗ -: ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
Board of Directors
ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ
Kindly be informed that the legal member of pension
ﺀﺎﻀﻋﻻ ﺪﻋﺎﻘﺘﻟﺍ ﻕﻭﺪﻨﺻ ﻱﺭﺎﺒﺘﻋﻻﺍ ﻮﻀﻌﻟﺍ ﻥﺄﺑ ﻢﻜﻣﻼﻋﺇ ﻮﺟﺭﺃ
fund of the engineer association on 05-04-2023
ﺔﻴﻤﺴﺘﺑ 2023-04-05 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﻡﺎﻗ ﻦﻴﺳﺪﻨﻬﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﺑﺎﻘﻧ
appointed Mr./Mrs. Ahmad Qasm Mohammad
ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻲﻓ ﻪﻟ ﻼﺜﻤﻣ ﻩﺭﺎﻤﺴﻟﺍ ﺪﻤﺤﻣ ﻢﺳﺎﻗ ﺪﻤﺣﺍ ﺓﺪﻴﺴﻟﺍ/ﺪﻴﺴﻟﺍ
ALSammarah as his representative in the Board of
. ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ
Directors of the company.
.ﺪﻳﺪﺠﻟﺍ ﻞﺜﻤﻤﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﺗﺍﺬﻟﺍ ﺓﺮﻴﺴﻟﺍ ﻖﻓﺮﻣ
Attached for your reference is a copy of the Bio of the
representative.
Date of Appointment: 05-04-2023
2023-04-05 :ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺘﻟﺍ ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺗ
Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.
.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ
Chairman of Board of Directors
ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ
User Name: ﺔﻨﺿﺎﻣﺮﻟﺍ ﻑﺮﺷﺃ
ﺔﻨﺿﺎﻣﺮﻟﺍ ﻑﺮﺷﺃ :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
