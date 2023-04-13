Advanced search
    JOPT   JO4204111010

JORDAN PETROLEUM REFINERY CO. LTD.

(JOPT)
End-of-day quote Amman Stock Exchange  -  2023-04-11
5.480 JOD   +1.11%
04:25aJordan Petroleum Refinery : Board Of Directors-(JOPT)-2023-04-13
PU
03:45aJordan Petroleum Refinery : Disclosure (JOPT) 2023 04 13
PU
04/12Jordan Petroleum Refinery : Disclosure (JOPT) 2023 04 12
PU
Jordan Petroleum Refinery : Board Of Directors-(JOPT)-2023-04-13

04/13/2023 | 04:25am EDT
JORDAN PETROLEUM REFINERY

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Amman Stock Exchange

ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Company's Name: JORDAN PETROLEUM REFINERY

ﻝﻭﺮﺘﺑﻮﺟ/ ﺔﻴﻧﺩﺭﻷﺍ ﻝﻭﺮﺘﺒﻟﺍ ﺓﺎﻔﺼﻣ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Date: 13-04-2023 10:50:56 AM

AM 10:50:56 2023-04-13 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

Subject: Appointment of a representative of legal entity in

ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻲﻓ ﻱﺭﺎﺒﺘﻋﻻﺍ ﻮﻀﻌﻟﺍ ﻦﻋ ﻞﺜﻤﻣ ﺔﻴﻤﺴﺗ -: ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Board of Directors

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ

Kindly be informed that the legal member of pension

ﺀﺎﻀﻋﻻ ﺪﻋﺎﻘﺘﻟﺍ ﻕﻭﺪﻨﺻ ﻱﺭﺎﺒﺘﻋﻻﺍ ﻮﻀﻌﻟﺍ ﻥﺄﺑ ﻢﻜﻣﻼﻋﺇ ﻮﺟﺭﺃ

fund of the engineer association on 05-04-2023

ﺔﻴﻤﺴﺘﺑ 2023-04-05 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﻡﺎﻗ ﻦﻴﺳﺪﻨﻬﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﺑﺎﻘﻧ

appointed Mr./Mrs. Ahmad Qasm Mohammad

ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻲﻓ ﻪﻟ ﻼﺜﻤﻣ ﻩﺭﺎﻤﺴﻟﺍ ﺪﻤﺤﻣ ﻢﺳﺎﻗ ﺪﻤﺣﺍ ﺓﺪﻴﺴﻟﺍ/ﺪﻴﺴﻟﺍ

ALSammarah as his representative in the Board of

. ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ

Directors of the company.

.ﺪﻳﺪﺠﻟﺍ ﻞﺜﻤﻤﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﺗﺍﺬﻟﺍ ﺓﺮﻴﺴﻟﺍ ﻖﻓﺮﻣ

Attached for your reference is a copy of the Bio of the

representative.

Date of Appointment: 05-04-2023

2023-04-05 :ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺘﻟﺍ ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺗ

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ

Chairman of Board of Directors

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ

User Name: ﺔﻨﺿﺎﻣﺮﻟﺍ ﻑﺮﺷﺃ

ﺔﻨﺿﺎﻣﺮﻟﺍ ﻑﺮﺷﺃ :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Page 1 of 1

Disclaimer

Jordan Petroleum Refinery Company PSC published this content on 13 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2023 08:24:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
