JORDAN PETROLEUM REFINERY

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Amman Stock Exchange

ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Company's Name: JORDAN PETROLEUM REFINERY

ﻝﻭﺮﺘﺑﻮﺟ/ ﺔﻴﻧﺩﺭﻷﺍ ﻝﻭﺮﺘﺒﻟﺍ ﺓﺎﻔﺼﻣ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Date: 07-04-2024 02:45:58 PM

PM 02:45:58 2024-04-07 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

Subject: the date of Distribution dividends to

ﻦﻴﻤﻫﺎﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﺡﺎﺑﺭﺃ ﻊﻳﺯﻮﺗ ﺪﻋﻮﻣ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

shareholders

With reference to the approval of the General Assembly of

ﺎﻬﻋﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﻲﻓ ﻦﻴﻤﻫﺎﺴﻤﻠﻟ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻣ ﻰﻟﺍ ﺓﺭﺎﺷﺇ

ﺔﺒﺴﻨﺑ ﺔﻳﺪﻘﻧ ﺡﺎﺑﺭﺃ ﻊﻳﺯﻮﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ 2024/4/7 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﺪﻘﻌﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ

Shareholders in its ordinary meeting held on 7/4/2024 to

(450) ﻎﻠﺒﻣ ﻝﺩﺎﻌﻳ ﺎﻣ ﻱﺃ ﻉﻮﻓﺪﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻣ ﺱﺃﺭ ﻦﻣ (%45)

distribute cash dividends by (45 %) of the paid-up capital

ﻞﺠﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﻬﺴﻟﺍ ﻚﻟﺎﻤﻟ ﺔﺒﻳﺮﻀﻟﺍ ﺺﻟﺎﺧ ﺪﺣﺍﻮﻟﺍ ﻢﻬﺴﻠﻟ ﺲﻠﻓ

of the company, equivalent to an amount of ( 450 ) fils per

ﻪﻧﺄﺑ ﻢﻜﻣﻼﻋﺇ ﺩﻮﻧ ، 2024/4/7 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺕﻼﺠﺳ ﻲﻓ ًﻻﻮﺻﺃ

share after tax for the registered shareholders in the

ﺔﻋﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ًﺍﺭﺎﺒﺘﻋﺍ ﺔﻳﺪﻘﻨﻟﺍ ﺡﺎﺑﺭﻷﺍ ﻊﻳﺯﻮﺘﺑ ﺀﺪﺒﻟﺍ ﻢﺘﻳ ﻑﻮﺳ

company's records on 7/4/2024 , we would like to inform

ﻡﻮﻳ ﺡﺎﺒﺻ ﻦﻣ ًﺍﺮﻬﻇ ﺔﺜﻟﺎﺜﻟﺍ ﺔﻋﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﺔﻳﺎﻐﻟﻭ ًﺎﺣﺎﺒﺻ ﺔﻌﺳﺎﺘﻟﺍ

you that the distribution of cash dividends will begin on

ﺔﻳﺎﻐﻟﻭ ًﺎﺣﺎﺒﺻ ﺔﻨﻣﺎﺜﻟﺍ ﺔﻋﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻦﻣﻭ 2024/4/8 ﻖﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﻦﻴﻨﺛﻻﺍ

Monday , 8/4/2024 from 9:00 AM until 3:00 PM and on

ﺐﺴﺣ 2024/4/14 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺗ ﻦﻣ ًﺍﺭﺎﺒﺘﻋﺍ ًﺍﺮﺼﻋ ﺔﻌﺑﺍﺮﻟﺍ ﺔﻋﺎﺴﻟﺍ

14/4/2024 from 8:00 AM until 4:00 PM .

.ﻖﻓﺮﻤﻟﺍ ﻥﻼﻋﻹﺍ ﺔﻐﻴﺻ ﻥﻮﻤﻀﻣ

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ

Chairman of Board of Directors

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ

User Name: ﺔﻨﺿﺎﻣﺮﻟﺍ ﻑﺮﺷﺃ

ﺔﻨﺿﺎﻣﺮﻟﺍ ﻑﺮﺷﺃ :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Page 1 of 1

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Jordan Petroleum Refinery Company PSC published this content on 08 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2024 06:45:06 UTC.