Jordan Petroleum Refinery Company PSC is a Jordan-based public shareholding company engaged in oil refining, storage, transportation and distribution of petroleum products. The Companyâs products are structured into four divisions: Asphalts include blown asphalt and liquid asphalt; Fuels include liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and gasoline; Lube Oils include engine oil, gear lubricants, hydraulic fluids, compressor oils, transmission fluids, bearing lubricants and specialty products, and Special Products include White Spirit and Chemically Treated Gasoline. The Company has a number of wholly owned subsidiaries, including Jordan Liquefied Gas Manufacturing and Filling Company. The Company owns approximately six fuel and service stations, located in Um al Heeran, Al Misdar, Al Ruweished, Marka, Karak and Zarqa.