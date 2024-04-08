JORDAN PETROLEUM REFINERY
To: Jordan Securities Commission,
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Amman Stock Exchange
ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Company's Name: JORDAN PETROLEUM REFINERY
ﻝﻭﺮﺘﺑﻮﺟ/ ﺔﻴﻧﺩﺭﻷﺍ ﻝﻭﺮﺘﺒﻟﺍ ﺓﺎﻔﺼﻣ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
Date: 07-04-2024 02:45:58 PM
PM 02:45:58 2024-04-07 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ
Subject: the date of Distribution dividends to
ﻦﻴﻤﻫﺎﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﺡﺎﺑﺭﺃ ﻊﻳﺯﻮﺗ ﺪﻋﻮﻣ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
shareholders
With reference to the approval of the General Assembly of
ﺎﻬﻋﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﻲﻓ ﻦﻴﻤﻫﺎﺴﻤﻠﻟ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻣ ﻰﻟﺍ ﺓﺭﺎﺷﺇ
ﺔﺒﺴﻨﺑ ﺔﻳﺪﻘﻧ ﺡﺎﺑﺭﺃ ﻊﻳﺯﻮﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ 2024/4/7 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﺪﻘﻌﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ
Shareholders in its ordinary meeting held on 7/4/2024 to
(450) ﻎﻠﺒﻣ ﻝﺩﺎﻌﻳ ﺎﻣ ﻱﺃ ﻉﻮﻓﺪﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻣ ﺱﺃﺭ ﻦﻣ (%45)
distribute cash dividends by (45 %) of the paid-up capital
ﻞﺠﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﻬﺴﻟﺍ ﻚﻟﺎﻤﻟ ﺔﺒﻳﺮﻀﻟﺍ ﺺﻟﺎﺧ ﺪﺣﺍﻮﻟﺍ ﻢﻬﺴﻠﻟ ﺲﻠﻓ
of the company, equivalent to an amount of ( 450 ) fils per
ﻪﻧﺄﺑ ﻢﻜﻣﻼﻋﺇ ﺩﻮﻧ ، 2024/4/7 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺕﻼﺠﺳ ﻲﻓ ًﻻﻮﺻﺃ
share after tax for the registered shareholders in the
ﺔﻋﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ًﺍﺭﺎﺒﺘﻋﺍ ﺔﻳﺪﻘﻨﻟﺍ ﺡﺎﺑﺭﻷﺍ ﻊﻳﺯﻮﺘﺑ ﺀﺪﺒﻟﺍ ﻢﺘﻳ ﻑﻮﺳ
company's records on 7/4/2024 , we would like to inform
ﻡﻮﻳ ﺡﺎﺒﺻ ﻦﻣ ًﺍﺮﻬﻇ ﺔﺜﻟﺎﺜﻟﺍ ﺔﻋﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﺔﻳﺎﻐﻟﻭ ًﺎﺣﺎﺒﺻ ﺔﻌﺳﺎﺘﻟﺍ
you that the distribution of cash dividends will begin on
ﺔﻳﺎﻐﻟﻭ ًﺎﺣﺎﺒﺻ ﺔﻨﻣﺎﺜﻟﺍ ﺔﻋﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻦﻣﻭ 2024/4/8 ﻖﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﻦﻴﻨﺛﻻﺍ
Monday , 8/4/2024 from 9:00 AM until 3:00 PM and on
ﺐﺴﺣ 2024/4/14 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺗ ﻦﻣ ًﺍﺭﺎﺒﺘﻋﺍ ًﺍﺮﺼﻋ ﺔﻌﺑﺍﺮﻟﺍ ﺔﻋﺎﺴﻟﺍ
14/4/2024 from 8:00 AM until 4:00 PM .
.ﻖﻓﺮﻤﻟﺍ ﻥﻼﻋﻹﺍ ﺔﻐﻴﺻ ﻥﻮﻤﻀﻣ
Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.
.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ
Chairman of Board of Directors
ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ
User Name: ﺔﻨﺿﺎﻣﺮﻟﺍ ﻑﺮﺷﺃ
ﺔﻨﺿﺎﻣﺮﻟﺍ ﻑﺮﺷﺃ :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
