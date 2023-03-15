Jordan Petroleum Refinery : F.S (JOPT) 15 03 2023

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2022 TOGETHER WITH INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT

Deloitte & Touche (ME) Jordan

Jabal Amman, 5th Circle

Amman 11118, Jordan

Tel: +962 (6) 5502200

Fax: +962 (6) 5502210

www.deloitte.com

AM / 000573

To the Shareholders of

Jordan Petroleum Refinery Company

(A Public Shareholding Limited Company)

Amman - Jordan

Report on Audit the Consolidated Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the consolidated financial statements of Jordan Petroleum Refinery Company

statement of financial position as at December 31, 2022, and the consolidated statement of

,

and statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the consolidated financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies.

In our opinion, the accompanying consolidated financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the consolidated financial position of the Group as at December 31, 2022, and its consolidated financial performance and its consolidated cash flows for the year then ended in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRSs).

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with International Standards on Auditing (ISAs). Our responsibilities under those standards

independent of the Group in accordance with the International Ethics Standards Board for ics for Professional Accountants (IESBA Code) together with the other

statements in Jordan, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Other Matter

The accompanying consolidated financial statements are a translation of the statutory consolidated financial statements in the Arabic language to which reference should be made.