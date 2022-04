Jordan Petroleum Refinery : G.A (JOPT) 2022 04 20

1. DISTRIBUTION OF CASH DIVIDENDS AT( 25% ) OF THE PAID

UP CAPITAL (250 FILS PER SHARE) AFTER TAX FOR THE

REGISTERED SHAREHOLDER IN THE COMPANY'S RECORDS

ON THE DATE OF GENERAL ASSEMBLY MEETING IN WHICH IT

APPROVES THE DISTRIBUTION OF PROFITS.

2.

DEDUCTION OF ( 10% ) OF THE NET ANNUAL PROFITS OF

THE ACTIVITY OF JORDAN PETROLEUM PRODUCTS

MARKETING COMPANY FOR THE STATUTORY RESERVE

ACCOUNT , THE COMPANY IS WHOLLY OWNED BY JORDAN