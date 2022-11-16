Advanced search
    JOPH   JO4101811019

JORDAN PHOSPHATE MINES CO. PLC

(JOPH)
  Report
End-of-day quote Amman Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-14
35.46 JOD   +1.52%
Jordan Phosphate Mines : Assembly Decision-(JOPH)-2022-11-16

11/16/2022 | 05:29am EST
JORDAN PHOSPHATE MINES

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Amman Stock Exchange

ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Company's Name: JORDAN PHOSPHATE MINES

ﺔﻴﻧﺩﺭﻻﺍ ﺕﺎﻔﺳﻮﻔﻟﺍ ﻢﺟﺎﻨﻣ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Date: 16-11-2022 12:30:01 PM

PM 12:30:01 2022-11-16 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

The Extraordinary General Assembly Meeting of JORDAN

ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﺔﻴﻧﺩﺭﻻﺍ ﺕﺎﻔﺳﻮﻔﻟﺍ ﻢﺟﺎﻨﻣ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﺕﺪﻘﻋ

PHOSPHATE MINES was held on 11:00 On 16-11-2022

ﺔﻄﺳﺍﻮﺑ ﻲﻓ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ ﻱﺩﺎﻋ ﺮﻴﻏ ﺎﻋﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ 11:00 ﻰﻠﻋ 2022-11-16

at Lumi AGM. The shareholders participation in the

.% 91.262 ﺭﻮﻀﺣ ﺔﺒﺴﻨﺑﻭ Lumi AGM

General Assembly Meeting was 91.262%.

Subject: Other

ﺮﺧﺁ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

ﻲﻤﻫﺎﺴﻤﻟ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺮﻴﻏ ﺎﻬﻋﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﻲﻓ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻥﺄﺑ ﻢﻜﻣﻼﻋﻻﻭ

to who concern that the General Assembly, in its

ﺪﻗ ﺓﺩﻭﺪﺤﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻤﻫﺎﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻧﺩﺭﻻﺍ ﺕﺎﻔﺳﻮﻔﻟﺍ ﻢﺟﺎﻨﻣ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ

extraordinary meeting of the shareholders of the Jordan

ﺔﻴﻧﺩﺭﻻﺍ ﺕﺎﻔﺳﻮﻔﻟﺍ ﻢﺟﺎﻨﻣ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﺺﺼﺣ ﻞﻣﺎﻛ ﻊﻴﺑ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺖﻘﻓﺍﻭ

Phosphate Mines Company, a public shareholding

ﺕﺍﺪﻬﻌﺘﻟﺍﻭ ﺔﻴﺋﺎﺸﻧﻻﺍ ﺕﻻﻭﺎﻘﻤﻠﻟ ﻥﺎﻛﺭﺃ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﻲﻓ %46 ﺔﻐﻟﺎﺒﻟﺍ ﻡ.ﻉ.ﻡ

company, has agreed to sell all the shares of the Jordan

ﺮﻌﺴﺑ ﻡ.ﻡ.ﺫ ﺕﻻﻭﺎﻘﻤﻠﻟ ﺓﺭﻮﻄﺘﻤﻟﺍ ﻥﻮﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﻰﻟﺍ ﻡ.ﻡ.ﺫ ﺔﻴﻨﻳﺪﻌﺘﻟﺍ

ﻊﻓﺪﺗ (ﻲﻧﺩﺭﺍ ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ ﻒﻟﺍ ﻥﺎﺘﺌﻣﻭ ﻦﻴﻳﻼﻣ ﺔﺴﻤﺧ) ﻲﻧﺩﺭﺍ ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ ﻥﻮﻴﻠﻣ 5.2

Phosphate Mines Company PLC amounting to 46% in

ﺕﺎﻔﺳﻮﻔﻟﺍ ﻢﺟﺎﻨﻣ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﺺﺼﺣ ﻞﻳﻮﺤﺗ ﺔﻴﻠﻤﻋ ﻡﺎﻤﺗﺍ ﺪﻨﻋ ًﺍﺪﻘﻧ

Arkan Construction Contracting and Mining Contracting

ﺔﻴﻧﺩﺭﻻﺍ ﺕﺎﻔﺳﻮﻔﻟﺍ ﻢﺟﺎﻨﻣ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﻞﻤﺤﺘﺗ ﻻ ﻥﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ .ﻡ.ﻉ.ﻡ ﺔﻴﻧﺩﺭﻻﺍ

LLC to the Advanced Al-Awn Company Contracting LLC At

ﺎﻫﺭﺪﺼﻣ ﻭﺃ ﺎﻬﺒﺒﺳ ﻥﺎﻛ ﺎﻤﻬﻣ ﺔﻴﻧﻮﻧﺎﻗ ﻭﺃ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻣ ﺕﺎﻴﻟﻭﺆﺴﻣ ﻭﺃ ﺕﺎﻌﺒﺗ ﻱﺍ

a price of 5.2 million Jordanian dinars (five million two

ﻆﻔﺘﺤﺗﻭ ،ﺎﻫﺮﺼﺣ ﻥﻭﺩﻭ ﺎﻬﺘﻌﻴﺒﻃ ﻭﺃ ﺎﻬﻤﺳﺇ ﻭﺃ ﺎﻬﻤﺠﺣ ﻭﺃ ﺎﻬﻋﻮﻧ ﻭﺃ

hundred thousand Jordanian dinars) to be paid in cash

ﻭﺃ ﻒﻳﺭﺎﺼﻣ ﻭﺃ ﺕﺎﻘﻔﻧ ﻱﺄﺑ ﺎﻬﻘﺤﺑ ﺔﻴﻧﺩﺭﻻﺍ ﺕﺎﻔﺳﻮﻔﻟﺍ ﻢﺟﺎﻨﻣ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ

upon completion of the transfer of the shares of the

ﺕﺍﺪﻬﻌﺘﻟﺍﻭ ﺔﻴﺋﺎﺸﻧﻻﺍ ﺕﻻﻭﺎﻘﻤﻠﻟ ﻥﺎﻛﺭﺃ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﻦﻣ ﺖﻓﺮﺻ ﻝﺍﻮﻣﺃ

Jordan Phosphate Mines Company PLC. Provided that the

ﺔﻳﺃ ﻭﺃ ﺎﻬﻟﺎﻤﻋﺄﺑ ﺓﺮﺷﺎﺒﻣ ﺮﻴﻏ ﻭﺍ ﺓﺮﺷﺎﺒﻣ ﺓﺭﻮﺼﺑ ﺎﻬﻟ ﺔﻗﻼﻋ ﻻﻭ ﺔﻴﻨﻳﺪﻌﺘﻟﺍ

Jordan Phosphate Mines Company shall not bear any

ﺔﻴﺋﺎﺸﻧﻻﺍ ﺕﻻﻭﺎﻘﻤﻠﻟ ﻥﺎﻛﺭﺃ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟ ﺐﺗﺮﺘﺗ ﺪﻗ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻣ ﻕﻮﻘﺣ

financial or legal consequences or responsibilities,

ﻢﺟﺎﻨﻣ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﺢﻟﺎﺼﻟ ﻚﻟﺫ ﺪﻌﺑ ﺩﻮﻌﺗﻭ ﺮﻴﻐﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻴﻨﻳﺪﻌﺘﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺪﻬﻌﺘﻟﺍﻭ

regardless of their cause, source, type, size, name or

.ﺔﻴﻤﺳﺭ ﺔﻬﺟ ﻱﺃ ﻦﻣ ﻖﻴﻗﺪﺘﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻠﻤﻋ ﻡﺎﻤﺗﺍ ﺪﻌﺑ ﺔﻴﻧﺩﺭﻻﺍ ﺕﺎﻔﺳﻮﻔﻟﺍ

nature without limitation. Mining and has no direct or

indirect relationship with its business or any financial

rights that may accrue to Arkan Construction Contracting

and Mining Contracting Company against third parties,

and then return to the benefit of the Jordanian Phosphate

Mines Company after the completion of the audit process

from any official authority

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ

Chairman of Board of Directors

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ

User Name: ﻦﻴﻋﺍﺮﻗ ﺀﺎﻨﺳ

ﻦﻴﻋﺍﺮﻗ ﺀﺎﻨﺳ :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Page 1 of 1

Disclaimer

Jordan Phosphate Mines Company PSC published this content on 16 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 November 2022 10:28:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 1 078 M 1 518 M 1 518 M
Net income 2021 335 M 472 M 472 M
Net cash 2021 114 M 161 M 161 M
P/E ratio 2021 4,42x
Yield 2021 11,1%
Capitalization 2 925 M 4 120 M 4 120 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,77x
EV / Sales 2021 1,27x
Nbr of Employees 2 153
Free-Float 11,5%
Technical analysis trends JORDAN PHOSPHATE MINES CO. PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 35,46 JOD
Average target price 33,00 JOD
Spread / Average Target -6,94%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Abdel Wahab Mohammed Sobhi Al-Rowwad Chief Executive Officer
Sana'a Ahmad Mustafa Qaraeen Finance Director & Secretary
Mohammad Mahmoud Khalil Al-Dhunaibat Chairman
Muhammad Al-Huwaiti Manager-Research & Business Development Unit
Abdel Fattah Mahmoud Ahmed Abu Hassan Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JORDAN PHOSPHATE MINES CO. PLC97.66%4 120
SOCIEDAD QUÍMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE S.A.108.17%29 278
PHOSAGRO35.93%16 899
FMC CORPORATION15.69%16 100
ICL GROUP LTD-5.86%10 666
OCI N.V.57.86%7 939