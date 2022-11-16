Jordan Phosphate Mines : Assembly Decision-(JOPH)-2022-11-16

The Extraordinary General Assembly Meeting of JORDAN

PHOSPHATE MINES was held on 11:00 On 16-11-2022

at Lumi AGM. The shareholders participation in the

to who concern that the General Assembly, in its

extraordinary meeting of the shareholders of the Jordan

company, has agreed to sell all the shares of the Jordan

Phosphate Mines Company PLC amounting to 46% in

LLC to the Advanced Al-Awn Company Contracting LLC At

a price of 5.2 million Jordanian dinars (five million two

hundred thousand Jordanian dinars) to be paid in cash

upon completion of the transfer of the shares of the

Jordan Phosphate Mines Company PLC. Provided that the

Jordan Phosphate Mines Company shall not bear any

financial or legal consequences or responsibilities,

regardless of their cause, source, type, size, name or

nature without limitation. Mining and has no direct or

indirect relationship with its business or any financial

rights that may accrue to Arkan Construction Contracting

and Mining Contracting Company against third parties,

and then return to the benefit of the Jordanian Phosphate