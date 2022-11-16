Jordan Phosphate Mines : Assembly Decision-(JOPH)-2022-11-16

|
To: Jordan Securities Commission,
|
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
|
Amman Stock Exchange
|
ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
|
Company's Name: JORDAN PHOSPHATE MINES
|
ﺔﻴﻧﺩﺭﻻﺍ ﺕﺎﻔﺳﻮﻔﻟﺍ ﻢﺟﺎﻨﻣ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
|
Date: 16-11-2022 12:30:01 PM
|
PM 12:30:01 2022-11-16 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ
|
|
|
The Extraordinary General Assembly Meeting of JORDAN
|
ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﺔﻴﻧﺩﺭﻻﺍ ﺕﺎﻔﺳﻮﻔﻟﺍ ﻢﺟﺎﻨﻣ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﺕﺪﻘﻋ
|
PHOSPHATE MINES was held on 11:00 On 16-11-2022
|
ﺔﻄﺳﺍﻮﺑ ﻲﻓ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ ﻱﺩﺎﻋ ﺮﻴﻏ ﺎﻋﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ 11:00 ﻰﻠﻋ 2022-11-16
|
at Lumi AGM. The shareholders participation in the
|
.% 91.262 ﺭﻮﻀﺣ ﺔﺒﺴﻨﺑﻭ Lumi AGM
|
General Assembly Meeting was 91.262%.
|
|
|
|
Subject: Other
|
ﺮﺧﺁ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
|
|
|
|
ﻲﻤﻫﺎﺴﻤﻟ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺮﻴﻏ ﺎﻬﻋﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﻲﻓ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻥﺄﺑ ﻢﻜﻣﻼﻋﻻﻭ
|
to who concern that the General Assembly, in its
|
ﺪﻗ ﺓﺩﻭﺪﺤﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻤﻫﺎﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻧﺩﺭﻻﺍ ﺕﺎﻔﺳﻮﻔﻟﺍ ﻢﺟﺎﻨﻣ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ
|
extraordinary meeting of the shareholders of the Jordan
|
ﺔﻴﻧﺩﺭﻻﺍ ﺕﺎﻔﺳﻮﻔﻟﺍ ﻢﺟﺎﻨﻣ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﺺﺼﺣ ﻞﻣﺎﻛ ﻊﻴﺑ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺖﻘﻓﺍﻭ
|
Phosphate Mines Company, a public shareholding
|
ﺕﺍﺪﻬﻌﺘﻟﺍﻭ ﺔﻴﺋﺎﺸﻧﻻﺍ ﺕﻻﻭﺎﻘﻤﻠﻟ ﻥﺎﻛﺭﺃ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﻲﻓ %46 ﺔﻐﻟﺎﺒﻟﺍ ﻡ.ﻉ.ﻡ
|
company, has agreed to sell all the shares of the Jordan
|
ﺮﻌﺴﺑ ﻡ.ﻡ.ﺫ ﺕﻻﻭﺎﻘﻤﻠﻟ ﺓﺭﻮﻄﺘﻤﻟﺍ ﻥﻮﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﻰﻟﺍ ﻡ.ﻡ.ﺫ ﺔﻴﻨﻳﺪﻌﺘﻟﺍ
|
ﻊﻓﺪﺗ (ﻲﻧﺩﺭﺍ ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ ﻒﻟﺍ ﻥﺎﺘﺌﻣﻭ ﻦﻴﻳﻼﻣ ﺔﺴﻤﺧ) ﻲﻧﺩﺭﺍ ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ ﻥﻮﻴﻠﻣ 5.2
|
Phosphate Mines Company PLC amounting to 46% in
|
ﺕﺎﻔﺳﻮﻔﻟﺍ ﻢﺟﺎﻨﻣ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﺺﺼﺣ ﻞﻳﻮﺤﺗ ﺔﻴﻠﻤﻋ ﻡﺎﻤﺗﺍ ﺪﻨﻋ ًﺍﺪﻘﻧ
|
Arkan Construction Contracting and Mining Contracting
|
ﺔﻴﻧﺩﺭﻻﺍ ﺕﺎﻔﺳﻮﻔﻟﺍ ﻢﺟﺎﻨﻣ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﻞﻤﺤﺘﺗ ﻻ ﻥﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ .ﻡ.ﻉ.ﻡ ﺔﻴﻧﺩﺭﻻﺍ
|
LLC to the Advanced Al-Awn Company Contracting LLC At
|
ﺎﻫﺭﺪﺼﻣ ﻭﺃ ﺎﻬﺒﺒﺳ ﻥﺎﻛ ﺎﻤﻬﻣ ﺔﻴﻧﻮﻧﺎﻗ ﻭﺃ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻣ ﺕﺎﻴﻟﻭﺆﺴﻣ ﻭﺃ ﺕﺎﻌﺒﺗ ﻱﺍ
|
a price of 5.2 million Jordanian dinars (five million two
|
ﻆﻔﺘﺤﺗﻭ ،ﺎﻫﺮﺼﺣ ﻥﻭﺩﻭ ﺎﻬﺘﻌﻴﺒﻃ ﻭﺃ ﺎﻬﻤﺳﺇ ﻭﺃ ﺎﻬﻤﺠﺣ ﻭﺃ ﺎﻬﻋﻮﻧ ﻭﺃ
|
hundred thousand Jordanian dinars) to be paid in cash
|
ﻭﺃ ﻒﻳﺭﺎﺼﻣ ﻭﺃ ﺕﺎﻘﻔﻧ ﻱﺄﺑ ﺎﻬﻘﺤﺑ ﺔﻴﻧﺩﺭﻻﺍ ﺕﺎﻔﺳﻮﻔﻟﺍ ﻢﺟﺎﻨﻣ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ
|
upon completion of the transfer of the shares of the
|
ﺕﺍﺪﻬﻌﺘﻟﺍﻭ ﺔﻴﺋﺎﺸﻧﻻﺍ ﺕﻻﻭﺎﻘﻤﻠﻟ ﻥﺎﻛﺭﺃ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﻦﻣ ﺖﻓﺮﺻ ﻝﺍﻮﻣﺃ
|
Jordan Phosphate Mines Company PLC. Provided that the
|
ﺔﻳﺃ ﻭﺃ ﺎﻬﻟﺎﻤﻋﺄﺑ ﺓﺮﺷﺎﺒﻣ ﺮﻴﻏ ﻭﺍ ﺓﺮﺷﺎﺒﻣ ﺓﺭﻮﺼﺑ ﺎﻬﻟ ﺔﻗﻼﻋ ﻻﻭ ﺔﻴﻨﻳﺪﻌﺘﻟﺍ
|
Jordan Phosphate Mines Company shall not bear any
|
ﺔﻴﺋﺎﺸﻧﻻﺍ ﺕﻻﻭﺎﻘﻤﻠﻟ ﻥﺎﻛﺭﺃ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟ ﺐﺗﺮﺘﺗ ﺪﻗ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻣ ﻕﻮﻘﺣ
|
financial or legal consequences or responsibilities,
|
ﻢﺟﺎﻨﻣ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﺢﻟﺎﺼﻟ ﻚﻟﺫ ﺪﻌﺑ ﺩﻮﻌﺗﻭ ﺮﻴﻐﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻴﻨﻳﺪﻌﺘﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺪﻬﻌﺘﻟﺍﻭ
|
regardless of their cause, source, type, size, name or
|
.ﺔﻴﻤﺳﺭ ﺔﻬﺟ ﻱﺃ ﻦﻣ ﻖﻴﻗﺪﺘﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻠﻤﻋ ﻡﺎﻤﺗﺍ ﺪﻌﺑ ﺔﻴﻧﺩﺭﻻﺍ ﺕﺎﻔﺳﻮﻔﻟﺍ
|
nature without limitation. Mining and has no direct or
|
|
indirect relationship with its business or any financial
|
|
rights that may accrue to Arkan Construction Contracting
|
|
and Mining Contracting Company against third parties,
|
|
and then return to the benefit of the Jordanian Phosphate
|
|
Mines Company after the completion of the audit process
|
|
from any official authority
|
|
|
|
Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.
|
.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ
|
Chairman of Board of Directors
|
ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ
|
User Name: ﻦﻴﻋﺍﺮﻗ ﺀﺎﻨﺳ
|
ﻦﻴﻋﺍﺮﻗ ﺀﺎﻨﺳ :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
|
|
|