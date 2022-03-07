Log in
    JOPH   JO4101811019

JORDAN PHOSPHATE MINES CO. PLC

(JOPH)
03-05
19.57 JOD   +1.14%
12:49aJORDAN PHOSPHATE MINES : Disclosure (JOPH) 2022 03 07
PU
12:49aJORDAN PHOSPHATE MINES : Board Of Directors Decision-(JOPH)-2022-03-07
PU
02/24JORDAN PHOSPHATE MINES : Disclosure (JOPH) 2022 02 24
PU
Jordan Phosphate Mines : Disclosure (JOPH) 2022 03 07

03/07/2022 | 12:49am EST
JORDAN PHOSPHATE MINES

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Amman Stock Exchange

ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Company's Name: JORDAN PHOSPHATE MINES

ﺔﻴﻧﺩﺭﻻﺍ ﺕﺎﻔﺳﻮﻔﻟﺍ ﻢﺟﺎﻨﻣ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Date: 07-03-2022 07:12:23 AM

AM 07:12:23 2022-03-07 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

Subject: Ordinary general assembly meeting

ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

With reference to the Instructions of Issuing Companies

ﺮﻴﻳﺎﻌﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﺓﺭﺪﺼﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺡﺎﺼﻓﺇ ﺕﺎﻤﻴﻠﻌﺘﻟ ﺓﺭﺎﺷﺇ

Disclosure, Accounting and Auditing Standards and the

ﺕﺎﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺔﻤﻛﻮﺣ ﺕﺎﻤﻴﻠﻌﺗﻭ ﻖﻴﻗﺪﺘﻟﺍ ﺮﻴﻳﺎﻌﻣﻭ ﺔﻴﺒﺳﺎﺤﻤﻟﺍ

instructions of Corporate Governance for the year 2017,

ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺭﺍﺮﻘﺑ ﻢﻜﻣﻼﻋﺍ ﻮﺟﺮﻧ ،2017 ﻡﺎﻌﻟ ﺔﺟﺭﺪﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻤﻫﺎﺴﻤﻟﺍ

kindly be informed of the decisions of JPMC Board of

ﻲﻓ ﺬﺨﺘﻤﻟﺍ ﻡ.ﻉ.ﻡ ﺔﻴﻧﺩﺭﻷﺍ ﺕﺎﻔﺳﻮﻔﻟﺍ ﻢﺟﺎﻨﻣ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺇ

Directors passed at its meeting held on Sunday 6 th

ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺪﻘﻌﺑ 2022/3/6 ﻖﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﺪﺣﻻﺍ ﻡﻮﻳ ﺪﻘﻌﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﻪﻋﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ

March 2022 to hold the Ordinary General Assembly

ﻖﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﺀﺎﺛﻼﺜﻟﺍ ﻡﻮﻳ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ

Meeting on Tuesday 26 th April 2022.

.2022/4/26

06-03-2022

06-03-2022

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ

Chairman of Board of Directors

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ

User Name: ﻦﻴﻋﺍﺮﻗ ﺀﺎﻨﺳ

ﻦﻴﻋﺍﺮﻗ ﺀﺎﻨﺳ :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Page 1 of 1

Disclaimer

Jordan Phosphate Mines Company PSC published this content on 07 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2022 05:48:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
