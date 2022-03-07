Jordan Phosphate Mines : Disclosure (JOPH) 2022 03 07

JORDAN PHOSPHATE MINES

To: Jordan Securities Commission, ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Amman Stock Exchange ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Company's Name: JORDAN PHOSPHATE MINES ﺔﻴﻧﺩﺭﻻﺍ ﺕﺎﻔﺳﻮﻔﻟﺍ ﻢﺟﺎﻨﻣ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Date: 07-03-2022 07:12:23 AM AM 07:12:23 2022-03-07 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

Subject: Ordinary general assembly meeting ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

With reference to the Instructions of Issuing Companies ﺮﻴﻳﺎﻌﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﺓﺭﺪﺼﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺡﺎﺼﻓﺇ ﺕﺎﻤﻴﻠﻌﺘﻟ ﺓﺭﺎﺷﺇ

Disclosure, Accounting and Auditing Standards and the ﺕﺎﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺔﻤﻛﻮﺣ ﺕﺎﻤﻴﻠﻌﺗﻭ ﻖﻴﻗﺪﺘﻟﺍ ﺮﻴﻳﺎﻌﻣﻭ ﺔﻴﺒﺳﺎﺤﻤﻟﺍ

instructions of Corporate Governance for the year 2017, ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺭﺍﺮﻘﺑ ﻢﻜﻣﻼﻋﺍ ﻮﺟﺮﻧ ،2017 ﻡﺎﻌﻟ ﺔﺟﺭﺪﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻤﻫﺎﺴﻤﻟﺍ

kindly be informed of the decisions of JPMC Board of ﻲﻓ ﺬﺨﺘﻤﻟﺍ ﻡ.ﻉ.ﻡ ﺔﻴﻧﺩﺭﻷﺍ ﺕﺎﻔﺳﻮﻔﻟﺍ ﻢﺟﺎﻨﻣ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺇ

Directors passed at its meeting held on Sunday 6 th ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺪﻘﻌﺑ 2022/3/6 ﻖﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﺪﺣﻻﺍ ﻡﻮﻳ ﺪﻘﻌﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﻪﻋﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ

March 2022 to hold the Ordinary General Assembly ﻖﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﺀﺎﺛﻼﺜﻟﺍ ﻡﻮﻳ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ

Meeting on Tuesday 26 th April 2022. .2022/4/26

06-03-2022 06-03-2022

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation. .ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ

Chairman of Board of Directors ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ