Jordan Phosphate Mines : Disclosure (JOPH) 2022 03 07

|
To: Jordan Securities Commission,
|
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
|
Amman Stock Exchange
|
ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
|
Company's Name: JORDAN PHOSPHATE MINES
|
ﺔﻴﻧﺩﺭﻻﺍ ﺕﺎﻔﺳﻮﻔﻟﺍ ﻢﺟﺎﻨﻣ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
|
Date: 07-03-2022 07:12:23 AM
|
AM 07:12:23 2022-03-07 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ
|
Subject: Ordinary general assembly meeting
|
ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
|
|
|
With reference to the Instructions of Issuing Companies
|
ﺮﻴﻳﺎﻌﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﺓﺭﺪﺼﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺡﺎﺼﻓﺇ ﺕﺎﻤﻴﻠﻌﺘﻟ ﺓﺭﺎﺷﺇ
|
Disclosure, Accounting and Auditing Standards and the
|
ﺕﺎﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺔﻤﻛﻮﺣ ﺕﺎﻤﻴﻠﻌﺗﻭ ﻖﻴﻗﺪﺘﻟﺍ ﺮﻴﻳﺎﻌﻣﻭ ﺔﻴﺒﺳﺎﺤﻤﻟﺍ
|
instructions of Corporate Governance for the year 2017,
|
ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺭﺍﺮﻘﺑ ﻢﻜﻣﻼﻋﺍ ﻮﺟﺮﻧ ،2017 ﻡﺎﻌﻟ ﺔﺟﺭﺪﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻤﻫﺎﺴﻤﻟﺍ
|
kindly be informed of the decisions of JPMC Board of
|
ﻲﻓ ﺬﺨﺘﻤﻟﺍ ﻡ.ﻉ.ﻡ ﺔﻴﻧﺩﺭﻷﺍ ﺕﺎﻔﺳﻮﻔﻟﺍ ﻢﺟﺎﻨﻣ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺇ
|
Directors passed at its meeting held on Sunday 6 th
|
ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺪﻘﻌﺑ 2022/3/6 ﻖﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﺪﺣﻻﺍ ﻡﻮﻳ ﺪﻘﻌﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﻪﻋﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ
|
March 2022 to hold the Ordinary General Assembly
|
ﻖﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﺀﺎﺛﻼﺜﻟﺍ ﻡﻮﻳ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ
|
Meeting on Tuesday 26 th April 2022.
|
.2022/4/26
|
|
|
06-03-2022
|
06-03-2022
|
|
|
Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.
|
.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ
|
Chairman of Board of Directors
|
ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ
|
User Name: ﻦﻴﻋﺍﺮﻗ ﺀﺎﻨﺳ
|
ﻦﻴﻋﺍﺮﻗ ﺀﺎﻨﺳ :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
|
|
|