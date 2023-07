Jordan Phosphate Mines Company PSC (JPMC) is a Jordan-based public shareholding company engaged in exploiting, mining, producing and marketing phosphate rock and fertilizers in Jordan. The Company produces chemical fertilizers in Aqba Industrial Complex, and extracts phosphate in over three mines, including Eshidiya, Wadi Al Abiad, Al Hassa and Russeifa. The Company's subsidiaries include Indo-Jordan Chemicals Company Limited, Vision for Goods Transportation Company limited, and Jordanian Japanese Fertilizers Company.

Sector Agricultural Chemicals