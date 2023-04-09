Advanced search
    JPPC   JO4100211013

JORDAN POULTRY PROCESSING & MARKETING CO. PLC

(JPPC)
  Report
End-of-day quote Amman Stock Exchange  -  2023-04-05
0.6300 JOD   +5.00%
Jordan Poultry Processing & Marketing : G.A (JPPC) 2023 04 09

04/09/2023 | 02:56am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

JORDAN POULTRY PROCESSING & MARKETING

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Amman Stock Exchange

ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Company's Name: JORDAN POULTRY PROCESSING &

ﺎﻬﺗﺎﺠﺘﻨﻣﻭ ﻦﺟﺍﻭﺪﻟﺍ ﻖﻳﻮﺴﺗﻭ ﺰﻴﻬﺠﺘﻟ ﺔﻴﻧﺩﺭﻷﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

MARKETING

PM 11:24:22 2023-04-06 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

Date: 06-04-2023 11:24:22 PM

ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺭﻮﻀﺤﻟ ﺓﻮﻋﺩ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Subject: Invitation to Attend the Ordinary General

Assembly Meeting

The Board of Directors of JORDAN POULTRY

ﺎﻬﺗﺎﺠﺘﻨﻣﻭ ﻦﺟﺍﻭﺪﻟﺍ ﻖﻳﻮﺴﺗﻭ ﺰﻴﻬﺠﺘﻟ ﺔﻴﻧﺩﺭﻷﺍ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺮﺴﻳ

PROCESSING & MARKETING cordially invites you to

ﻱﻮﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺭﻮﻀﺤﻟ ﻢﻜﺗﻮﻋﺩ

attend the company's Ordinary General Assembly

ﻚﻟﺫﻭ ZOOM ﻲﻓ 11:00 ﺔﻋﺎﺴﻟﺍ 2023-04-13 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﻩﺪﻘﻋ

Meeting which will be held at 11:00 on 13-04-2023 at

:ﻲﻟﺎﺘﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﻻﺍ ﻝﻭﺪﺟ ﺔﺸﻗﺎﻨﻤﻟ

ZOOM to discuss the following matters:

Subject:

:ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Reciting and approving the minutes of the previous

ﺪﻘﻌﻨﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﻖﺑﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺮﻀﺤﻣ ﺓﺀﺍﺮﻗ

ordinary meeting of the General Assembly which was

ﻪﻴﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍﻭ 2022-04-25 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ

held on 25-04-2022

The Report of the Board of Directors on the activities of

ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﺍ ﻦﻋ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ

the Company during the year 31-12-2022 along with its

ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻠﺒﻘﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻄﺨﻟﺍﻭ 2022-12-31 ﻲﻓ

future plans

The Report of the Company's auditors on its financial

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ ﻝﻮﺣ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺤﻟﺍ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ

statements for the year ended 31-12-2022

2022-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ

The financial statements for the year ended 31-12-2022

2022-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ

Discharging the Board's members from their liabilities in

ﻢﻬﺗﺎﻓﺮﺼﺗ ﻦﻋ ﺔﻴﻟﻭﺆﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺀﺎﻀﻋﺃ ﺔﻣﺫ ﺀﺍﺮﺑﺍ

respect of the financial year ended 31-12-2022

2022-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻟﺍ ﻝﻼﺧ

Electing the Company's auditors for the next fiscal year,

ﺪﻳﺪﺤﺗﻭ ﺔﻠﺒﻘﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺣ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﺏﺎﺨﺘﻧﺍ

and deciding on their remunerations or authorizing the

ﺎﻫﺪﻳﺪﺤﺘﺑ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺾﻳﻮﻔﺗ ﻭﺍ ﻢﻬﺑﺎﻌﺗﺃ

Board of Directors to determine such remunerations

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ

Chairman of Board of Directors

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ

User Name: Mohammad Suleiman Ibrahim Ahmad

Mohammad Suleiman Ibrahim Ahmad :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Page 1 of 1

Disclaimer

Jordan Poultry Processing & Marketing Co. PSC published this content on 09 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 April 2023 06:55:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 44,0 M 62,0 M 62,0 M
Net income 2022 -1,60 M -2,25 M -2,25 M
Net Debt 2022 27,4 M 38,6 M 38,6 M
P/E ratio 2022 -18,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 14,8 M 20,9 M 20,9 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,48x
EV / Sales 2022 1,28x
Nbr of Employees 949
Free-Float 3,47%
Chart JORDAN POULTRY PROCESSING & MARKETING CO. PLC
Duration : Period :
Jordan Poultry Processing & Marketing Co. PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JORDAN POULTRY PROCESSING & MARKETING CO. PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Abdul Majid Raek Abdel Majid Samara General Manager
Mohsen Tahsin Mohsen Anabtawi Financial Manager
Mohammad Nabil Abdul Hadi Hammoudeh Chairman
Abdul Hadi Mohammed Nabil Hammoudeh Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Samir Abdul Hadi Mohammed Hammoudeh Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JORDAN POULTRY PROCESSING & MARKETING CO. PLC-48.36%21
HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION-11.50%22 031
TYSON FOODS, INC.-4.24%21 199
HENAN SHUANGHUI INVESTMENT & DEVELOPMENT CO.,LTD.0.58%13 156
WH GROUP LIMITED5.73%8 648
JBS S.A.-23.65%7 364
