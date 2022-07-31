Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Jordan
  Amman Stock Exchange
  Jordan Steel P.L.C.
  News
  Summary
    JOST   JO4107011010

JORDAN STEEL P.L.C.

(JOST)
  Report
End-of-day quote Amman Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-27
0.2600 JOD    0.00%
08:03aJORDAN STEEL P L C : Board Of Directors Decision-(JOST)-2022-07-31
PU
06/27JORDAN STEEL P L C : Board Of Directors-(JOST)-2022-06-27
PU
06/27JORDAN STEEL P L C : Board Of Directors-(JOST)-2022-06-26
PU
Summary 
Summary

Jordan Steel P L C : Board Of Directors Decision-(JOST)-2022-07-31

07/31/2022 | 08:03am EDT
JORDAN STEEL

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Amman Stock Exchange

ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Company's Name: JORDAN STEEL

ﻥﺩﺭﻷﺍ ﺪﻳﺪﺣ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Date: 31-07-2022 02:35:52 PM

PM 02:35:52 2022-07-31 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

Subject: Forming committees emanating from the Board

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻦﻋ ﺔﻘﺜﺒﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﻥﺎﺠﻠﻟﺍ ﻞﻴﻜﺸﺗ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

of Directors

Kindly be informed that the Board of Directors of

ﻲﻓ ﺭﺮﻗ ﻥﺩﺭﻷﺍ ﺪﻳﺪﺣ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻥﺄﺑ ﻢﻜﻣﻼﻋﺇ ﻮﺟﺭﺃ

JORDAN STEEL on the meeting held on 22-06-2022

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﺘﻟﺍ ﻥﺎﺠﻠﻟﺍ ﻞﻴﻜﺸﺘﺑ 2022-06-22 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﺪﻘﻌﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﻪﻋﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ

decided the formation of the following committees

.ﺲﻠﺠﻤﻟﺍ ﻦﻋ ﺔﻘﺜﺒﻨﻤﻟﺍﻭ

emanating from the Board.

Date of Committee's formation: 22-07-2022

2022-07-22 :ﺔﻨﺠﻠﻟﺍ ﻞﻴﻜﺸﺗ ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺗ

The committee

ﺔﻨﺠﻠﻟﺍ

Audit Committee

:ﻢﻫﺀﺎﻤﺳﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﺘﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ﻖﻴﻗﺪﺘﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺠﻟ

Name

Designation

ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ

ﻢﺳﺍ

BARHAM JERYES

ﺔﻨﺠﻠﻟﺍ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ

ﺔﻨﺠﻠﻟﺍ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ

ﻥﺎﻤﻴﻠﺳ ﺲﻳﺮﺟ ﻢﻫﺮﺑ

SULIMAN AL MADAIN

ﻦﻴﻋﺎﻀﻤﻟﺍ

walid ahmad muhamad

ﻮﻀﻋ

ﻮﻀﻋ

ﺮﻄﻣ ﺪﻤﺤﻣ ﺪﻤﺣﺍ ﺪﻴﻟﻭ

matar

ﻮﻀﻋ

ﻢﻴﻫﺍﺮﺑﺍ ﺪﻤﺣﺍ ﻢﻴﻫﺍﺮﺑﺍ

IBRAHEEM AHMAD

ﻮﻀﻋ

ﻲﻨﻣﻮﻤﻟﺍ

IBRAHEEM

ALMOMANI

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ

Chairman of Board of Directors

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ

User Name: Ahmad Al Masri

Ahmad Al Masri :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Page 1 of 1

Disclaimer

Jordan Steel PSC published this content on 31 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2022 12:02:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
