Jordan Steel P L C : Board Of Directors Decision-(JOST)-2022-07-31

To: Jordan Securities Commission,
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Amman Stock Exchange
ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Company's Name: JORDAN STEEL
ﻥﺩﺭﻷﺍ ﺪﻳﺪﺣ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
Date: 31-07-2022 02:35:52 PM
Subject: Forming committees emanating from the Board
ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻦﻋ ﺔﻘﺜﺒﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﻥﺎﺠﻠﻟﺍ ﻞﻴﻜﺸﺗ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
Kindly be informed that the Board of Directors of
ﻲﻓ ﺭﺮﻗ ﻥﺩﺭﻷﺍ ﺪﻳﺪﺣ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻥﺄﺑ ﻢﻜﻣﻼﻋﺇ ﻮﺟﺭﺃ
JORDAN STEEL on the meeting held on 22-06-2022
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﺘﻟﺍ ﻥﺎﺠﻠﻟﺍ ﻞﻴﻜﺸﺘﺑ 2022-06-22 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﺪﻘﻌﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﻪﻋﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ
decided the formation of the following committees
emanating from the Board.
Date of Committee's formation: 22-07-2022
2022-07-22 :ﺔﻨﺠﻠﻟﺍ ﻞﻴﻜﺸﺗ ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺗ
The committee
ﺔﻨﺠﻠﻟﺍ
Audit Committee
:ﻢﻫﺀﺎﻤﺳﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﺘﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ﻖﻴﻗﺪﺘﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺠﻟ
Name
Designation
ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ
ﻢﺳﺍ
BARHAM JERYES
ﺔﻨﺠﻠﻟﺍ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ
ﻥﺎﻤﻴﻠﺳ ﺲﻳﺮﺟ ﻢﻫﺮﺑ
SULIMAN AL MADAIN
|
walid ahmad muhamad
ﻮﻀﻋ
|
ﺮﻄﻣ ﺪﻤﺤﻣ ﺪﻤﺣﺍ ﺪﻴﻟﻭ
matar
|
ﻢﻴﻫﺍﺮﺑﺍ ﺪﻤﺣﺍ ﻢﻴﻫﺍﺮﺑﺍ
IBRAHEEM AHMAD
ﻮﻀﻋ
IBRAHEEM
|
Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.
.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ
Chairman of Board of Directors
User Name: Ahmad Al Masri
|
