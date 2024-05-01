JORDAN STEEL

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Amman Stock Exchange

ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Company's Name: JORDAN STEEL

ﻥﺩﺭﻷﺍ ﺪﻳﺪﺣ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Date: 01-05-2024 09:01:17 AM

AM 09:01:17 2024-05-01 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

Subject: Trading in securities

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻷﺎﺑ ﻝﻭﺍﺪﺗ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Kindly be informed that abuljabaar abdullah masoud

ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﻡﺎﻗ ﺪﻗ ﺩﻮﻌﺴﻣ ﻪﻠﻟﺍﺪﺒﻋ ﺭﺎﺒﺠﻟﺍ ﺪﺒﻋ ﻥﺄﺑ ﻢﻜﻣﻼﻋﺇ ﻮﺟﺭﺃ

purchased/sold on the 30-04-2024 shares from company

ﺎﻤﻛﻭ (10164)ﻥﺩﺭﻷﺍ ﺪﻳﺪﺣ ﻲﻓ ﻢﻬﺳﺍ ﻊﻴﺑ /ﺀﺍﺮﺸﺑ 2024-04-30

JORDAN STEEL(10164).

.ﻩﺎﻧﺩﺍ ﺢﺿﻮﻣ ﻮﻫ

Following are the details as below.

Type of

Number

Total

Percentag

ﺔﺒﺴﻧ

ﺩﺪﻌﻟﺍ

ﺩﺪﻋ

ﻉﻮﻧ

transactio

Of Share

number of

e of

ﺔﻴﻜﻠﻤﻟﺍ

ﻲﻟﺎﻤﺟﻹﺍ

ﻢﻬﺳﻻﺍ

ﺔﻠﻣﺎﻌﻤﻟﺍ

n

Transacte

shares

ownershi

ﺪﻌﺑ

ﻢﻬﺳﻸﻟ

ﺔﻟﻭﺍﺪﺘﻤﻟﺍ

d

held

p after

ﺔﻠﻣﺎﻌﻤﻟﺍ

ﻆﻔﺘﺤﻤﻟﺍ

transactio

ﺎﻬﺑ

n

3.8%

1331976

20000

ﺀﺍﺮﺷ

Purchase

20000

1331976

3.8%

Relation to the company

ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻊﻣ ﺔﻗﻼﻌﻟﺍ

Board Member

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺇ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻮﻀﻋ

Other

ﻯﺮﺧﺃ

ﺪﺟﻮﻳﻻ

ﺪﺟﻮﻳﻻ

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ

Name: Ahmad Al masri

Ahmad Al masri :ﻢﺳﻻﺍ

Position:

Secretary of Director of Board

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺮﺳ ﻦﻴﻣﺍ

:ﺐﺼﻨﻤﻟﺍ

Page 1 of 1

