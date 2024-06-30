Jordan Steel PSC is a Jordan-based public shareholding company that specializes in the manufacture of iron and steel products for the construction industry. The Company, through its subsidiaries and joint ventures, produces a range of iron and steel products, including Concrete Reinforcement Steel Bars (Rebars), Flat and Square Bars, Standard Square Bars and Plane Round Bars. It also manufactures steel billets and wire mesh products in different sizes. The Companyâs factory is located in Al Hashemite area. The Companyâs subsidiaries include Jordanian Coalition Company for Iron and Steel Manufacturing and Jordan Steel Engineering Industries. As of December 31, 2011, the Companyâs major shareholder was Social Security Corporation.