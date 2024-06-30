JORDAN STEEL
To: Jordan Securities Commission,
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Amman Stock Exchange
ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Company's Name: JORDAN STEEL
ﻥﺩﺭﻷﺍ ﺪﻳﺪﺣ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
Date: 30-06-2024 08:47:49 AM
AM 08:47:49 2024-06-30 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ
Subject: Trading in securities
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻷﺎﺑ ﻝﻭﺍﺪﺗ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
Kindly be informed that ﺩﻮﻌﺴﻣ ﻪﻠﻟﺍﺪﺒﻋ ﺭﺎﺒﺠﻟﺍﺪﺒﻋ
ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﻡﺎﻗ ﺪﻗ ﺩﻮﻌﺴﻣ ﻪﻠﻟﺍﺪﺒﻋ ﺭﺎﺒﺠﻟﺍﺪﺒﻋ ﻥﺄﺑ ﻢﻜﻣﻼﻋﺇ ﻮﺟﺭﺃ
purchased/sold on the 24-06-2024 shares from company
ﺎﻤﻛﻭ (10164)ﻥﺩﺭﻷﺍ ﺪﻳﺪﺣ ﻲﻓ ﻢﻬﺳﺍ ﻊﻴﺑ /ﺀﺍﺮﺸﺑ 2024-06-24
JORDAN STEEL(10164).
.ﻩﺎﻧﺩﺍ ﺢﺿﻮﻣ ﻮﻫ
Following are the details as below.
Type of
Number
Total
Percentag
ﺔﺒﺴﻧ
ﺩﺪﻌﻟﺍ
ﺩﺪﻋ
ﻉﻮﻧ
transactio
Of Share
number of
e of
ﺔﻴﻜﻠﻤﻟﺍ
ﻲﻟﺎﻤﺟﻹﺍ
ﻢﻬﺳﻻﺍ
ﺔﻠﻣﺎﻌﻤﻟﺍ
n
Transacte
shares
ownershi
ﺪﻌﺑ
ﻢﻬﺳﻸﻟ
ﺔﻟﻭﺍﺪﺘﻤﻟﺍ
d
held
p after
ﺔﻠﻣﺎﻌﻤﻟﺍ
ﻆﻔﺘﺤﻤﻟﺍ
transactio
ﺎﻬﺑ
n
3.92%
1373446
6082
ﺀﺍﺮﺷ
Purchase
6082
1373446
3.92%
Relation to the company
ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻊﻣ ﺔﻗﻼﻌﻟﺍ
Board Member
ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺇ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻮﻀﻋ
Other
ﻯﺮﺧﺃ
ﺪﺟﻮﻳﻻ
ﺪﺟﻮﻳﻻ
Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.
.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ
Name: Ahmad Al masri
Ahmad Al masri :ﻢﺳﻻﺍ
Position:
Secretary of Director of Board
ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺮﺳ ﻦﻴﻣﺍ
:ﺐﺼﻨﻤﻟﺍ
