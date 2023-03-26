Jordan Telecommunications : Disclosure (JTEL) 2023 03 26

ﺔﻟﺎﻘﺘﺳﺍ ﻝﻮﺒﻗ ﻉﺎﻤﺟﻻﺎﺑ ﺭﺮﻗ ﺪﻗ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻥﺎﺑ ﻢﻠﻌﻟﺍ ﻰﺟﺮﻳ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﻱﺬﻴﻔﻨﺘﻟﺍ ﺲﻴﺋﺮﻟﺍ ﺐﺼﻨﻣ ﻦﻣ ﻲﻨﻳﺭﺎﻣ ﻱﺮﻴﺗ ﺪﻴﺴﻟﺍ ًﺎﺴﻴﺋﺭ ﺭﻮﺼﻨﻣ ﺐﻴﻠﻴﻓ ﺪﻴﺴﻟﺍ ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗﻭ ،٢٠٢٣/٤/١ ﻦﻣ ﺍﺭﺎﺒﺘﻋﺍ .٢٠٢٣/٤/١ ﻦﻣ ﺍﺭﺎﺒﺘﻋﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﺎﻳﺬﻴﻔﻨﺗ

Please be advised that the Board of Directors has accepted the resignation of Mr. Thierry Marigny as CEO of the Company, effective from 1/4/2023, and has appointed Mr. Philippe Mansour as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Company, effective from 1/4/2023.