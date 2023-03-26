Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Jordan
  4. Amman Stock Exchange
  5. Jordan Telecommunications Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JTEL   JO3120611012

JORDAN TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY

(JTEL)
  Report
End-of-day quote Amman Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-21
2.470 JOD   +0.82%
07:08aJordan Telecommunications : Board Of Directors-(JTEL)-2023-03-26
PU
07:08aJordan Telecommunications : Disclosure (JTEL) 2023 03 26
PU
03/23Jordan Telecommunications : Trading (JTEL) 2023 03 23
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Jordan Telecommunications : Disclosure (JTEL) 2023 03 26

03/26/2023 | 07:08am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

JORDAN TELECOM

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻧﺩﺭﻷﺍ ﺕﻻﺎﺼﺗﻻﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

PM 01:37:02 2023-03-26 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

ﺎﻴﻠﻌﻟﺍ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺭﻻﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

Amman Stock Exchange Company's Name: JORDAN TELECOM Date: 26-03-2023 01:37:02 PM Subject: Top Management

ﺔﻟﺎﻘﺘﺳﺍ ﻝﻮﺒﻗ ﻉﺎﻤﺟﻻﺎﺑ ﺭﺮﻗ ﺪﻗ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻥﺎﺑ ﻢﻠﻌﻟﺍ ﻰﺟﺮﻳ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﻱﺬﻴﻔﻨﺘﻟﺍ ﺲﻴﺋﺮﻟﺍ ﺐﺼﻨﻣ ﻦﻣ ﻲﻨﻳﺭﺎﻣ ﻱﺮﻴﺗ ﺪﻴﺴﻟﺍ ًﺎﺴﻴﺋﺭ ﺭﻮﺼﻨﻣ ﺐﻴﻠﻴﻓ ﺪﻴﺴﻟﺍ ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗﻭ ،٢٠٢٣/٤/١ ﻦﻣ ﺍﺭﺎﺒﺘﻋﺍ .٢٠٢٣/٤/١ ﻦﻣ ﺍﺭﺎﺒﺘﻋﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﺎﻳﺬﻴﻔﻨﺗ

Please be advised that the Board of Directors has accepted the resignation of Mr. Thierry Marigny as CEO of the Company, effective from 1/4/2023, and has appointed Mr. Philippe Mansour as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Company, effective from 1/4/2023.

23-03-2023

23-03-2023

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ

Emad Saadat Jalal Al Kayyali :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation. Chairman of Board of Directors

User Name: Emad Saadat Jalal Al Kayyali

Page 1 of 1

Disclaimer

Jordan Telecommunications Company plc published this content on 26 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2023 11:07:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about JORDAN TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY
07:08aJordan Telecommunications : Board Of Directors-(JTEL)-2023-03-26
PU
07:08aJordan Telecommunications : Disclosure (JTEL) 2023 03 26
PU
03/23Jordan Telecommunications : Trading (JTEL) 2023 03 23
PU
03/22Jordan Telecommunications : Trading (JTEL) 2023 03 22
PU
03/19Jordan Telecommunications Company(ASE:JTEL) added t..
CI
03/16Jordan Telecommunications : G.a (jtel) 2023 03 16
PU
02/04Jordan Telecommunications : Disclosure (JTEL) 2023 02 03
PU
02/04Jordan Telecommunications : Board Of Directors Decision-(JTEL)-2023-02-03
PU
2022Jordan Telecommunications : Disclosure (JTEL) 2022 11 02
PU
2022Jordan Telecommunications : Board Of Directors-(JTEL)-2022-11-02
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 333 M 470 M 470 M
Net income 2021 26,1 M 36,8 M 36,8 M
Net Debt 2021 115 M 161 M 161 M
P/E ratio 2021 15,4x
Yield 2021 6,73%
Capitalization 471 M 663 M 663 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,28x
EV / Sales 2021 1,55x
Nbr of Employees 1 594
Free-Float 8,66%
Chart JORDAN TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Jordan Telecommunications Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JORDAN TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Thierry Marigny Chief Executive Officer
Raslan Nouri Raslan Deiranieh Chief Financial & Human Resources Officer
Shabib Farah Habib Ammari Chairman
Waleed Al-Doulat Chief Information Technology & Networks Officer
Dorothee Agnes Roncin Ep Vignalou Perer Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JORDAN TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY5.11%663
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED20.87%170 238
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-4.42%158 168
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG16.54%116 187
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION5.50%103 825
CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED32.25%72 745
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer