  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Jordan
  4. Amman Stock Exchange
  5. Jordan Telecommunications Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JTEL   JO3120611012

JORDAN TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY

(JTEL)
End-of-day quote Amman Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-14
2.540 JOD    0.00%
07:05aJordan Telecommunications : G.a (jtel) 2023 03 16
PU
02/04Jordan Telecommunications : Disclosure (JTEL) 2023 02 03
PU
02/04Jordan Telecommunications : Board Of Directors Decision-(JTEL)-2023-02-03
PU
Jordan Telecommunications : G.A (JTEL) 2023 03 16

03/16/2023 | 07:05am EDT
JORDAN TELECOM

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Amman Stock Exchange

ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Company's Name: JORDAN TELECOM

ﺔﻴﻧﺩﺭﻷﺍ ﺕﻻﺎﺼﺗﻻﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Date: 16-03-2023 01:27:13 PM

PM 01:27:13 2023-03-16 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

Subject: Invitation to Attend the Ordinary General

ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺭﻮﻀﺤﻟ ﺓﻮﻋﺩ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Assembly Meeting

The Board of Directors of JORDAN TELECOM cordially

ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺭﻮﻀﺤﻟ ﻢﻜﺗﻮﻋﺩ ﺔﻴﻧﺩﺭﻷﺍ ﺕﻻﺎﺼﺗﻻﺍ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺮﺴﻳ

invites you to attend the company's Ordinary General

2023-04-26 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﻩﺪﻘﻋ ﻱﻮﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ

Assembly Meeting which will be held at 13:00 on 26-04-

AGM) ﻉﻮﻤﺴﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﻲﺋﺮﻤﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﺼﺗﻻﺍ ﻞﺋﺎﺳﻭ ﻲﻓ 13:00 ﺔﻋﺎﺴﻟﺍ

2023 at via the AGM PRO video conference app to

:ﻲﻟﺎﺘﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﻻﺍ ﻝﻭﺪﺟ ﺔﺸﻗﺎﻨﻤﻟ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ (PRO

discuss the following matters:

Subject:

:ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Reciting and approving the minutes of the previous

ﺪﻘﻌﻨﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﻖﺑﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺮﻀﺤﻣ ﺓﺀﺍﺮﻗ

ordinary meeting of the General Assembly which was

ﻪﻴﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍﻭ 2022-04-21 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ

held on 21-04-2022

The Report of the Board of Directors on the activities of

ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﺍ ﻦﻋ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ

the Company during the year 31-12-2022 along with its

ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻠﺒﻘﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻄﺨﻟﺍﻭ 2022-12-31 ﻲﻓ

future plans

The Report of the Company's auditors on its financial

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ ﻝﻮﺣ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺤﻟﺍ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ

statements for the year ended 31-12-2022

2022-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ

The financial statements for the year ended 31-12-2022

2022-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ

Specifying the profits that the Board of Directors proposes

ﻰﻠﻋ ﺎﻬﻌﻳﺯﻮﺗ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺡﺮﺘﻘﻳ ﻲﺘﻟﺍ ﺡﺎﺑﺭﻷﺍ ﺔﺒﺴﻧ ﺪﻳﺪﺤﺗ

to distribute and specifying the reserves and allocations'

ﺎﻬﻴﻠﻋ ﺺﻧ ﻲﺘﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺼﺼﺨﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﺕﺎﻃﺎﻴﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﺪﻳﺪﺤﺗﻭ ﻦﻴﻤﻫﺎﺴﻤﻟﺍ

which the Law and the Company's Memorandum of

ﺎﻬﻋﺎﻄﺘﻗﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻡﺎﻈﻧﻭ ﻥﻮﻧﺎﻘﻟﺍ

Association stipulate its deduction

Approve the Balance Sheet, the Income Statement as

ﺡﺎﺑﺭﻷﺍ ﺏﺎﺴﺣﻭ ﺔﻳﻮﻨﺴﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻧﺍﺰﻴﻤﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺖﻳﻮﺼﺘﻟ ﺍ

at 31/12/2022. Also, determine and approve the

ﻪﻴﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍﻭ 2022/12/31 ﻲﻓ ﺎﻤﻛ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﺮﺋﺎﺴﺨﻟﺍﻭ

dividends that will be distributed to the shareholders,

ﻲﻓ ﺎﻤﺑ ﺎﻬﻌﻳﺯﻮﺗ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺡﺮﺘﻘﻳ ﻲﺘﻟﺍ ﺡﺎﺑﺭﻷﺍ ﺪﻳﺪﺤﺗﻭ

including the funds and allocations stipulated by the

ﻡﺎﻈﻧﻭ ﻥﻮﻧﺎﻘﻟﺍ ﺺﻧ ﻲﺘﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺼﺼﺨﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﺕﺎﻴﻃﺎﻴﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻚﻟﺫ

law and the Company's Articles of Association

ﺓﺄﻓﺎﻜﻣ ﺪﻳﺪﺤﺗﻭ ،ﺎﻬﻴﻠﻋ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﺎﻬﻋﺎﻄﺘﻗﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ

provisions, and determine the Board members'

ﺕﺎﻤﻴﻠﻌﺘﻟﺍﻭ ﻥﻮﻧﺎﻘﻟﺍ ﻡﺎﻜﺣﻷ ﺎﻘﻓﻭ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺀﺎﻀﻋﺍ

remuneration, in accordance with the provisions of

.ﺎﻬﻨﻋ ﺓﺭﺩﺎﺼﻟﺍ

the Companies Law and the instructions issued

pursuant thereto.

JORDAN TELECOM

Electing the Company's auditors for the next fiscal year, and deciding on their remunerations or authorizing the Board of Directors to determine such remunerations

ﺪﻳﺪﺤﺗﻭ ﺔﻠﺒﻘﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺣ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﺏﺎﺨﺘﻧﺍ ﺎﻫﺪﻳﺪﺤﺘﺑ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺾﻳﻮﻔﺗ ﻭﺍ ﻢﻬﺑﺎﻌﺗﺃ

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation. Chairman of Board of Directors

User Name: Emad Saadat Jalal Al Kayyali

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ Emad Saadat Jalal Al Kayyali :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Financials
Sales 2021 333 M 469 M 469 M
Net income 2021 26,1 M 36,8 M 36,8 M
Net Debt 2021 115 M 161 M 161 M
P/E ratio 2021 15,4x
Yield 2021 6,73%
Capitalization 476 M 670 M 670 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,28x
EV / Sales 2021 1,55x
Nbr of Employees 1 594
Free-Float 8,66%
Technical analysis trends JORDAN TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Thierry Marigny Chief Executive Officer
Raslan Nouri Raslan Deiranieh Chief Financial & Human Resources Officer
Shabib Farah Habib Ammari Chairman
Waleed Al-Doulat Chief Information Technology & Networks Officer
Dorothee Agnes Roncin Ep Vignalou Perer Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JORDAN TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY8.09%670
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED25.02%176 097
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-5.94%155 648
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG16.27%113 549
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION4.92%101 852
CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED42.35%88 163