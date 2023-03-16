Jordan Telecommunications : G.A (JTEL) 2023 03 16

Subject: Invitation to Attend the Ordinary General

The Board of Directors of JORDAN TELECOM cordially

invites you to attend the company's Ordinary General

Assembly Meeting which will be held at 13:00 on 26-04-

2023 at via the AGM PRO video conference app to

discuss the following matters:

Reciting and approving the minutes of the previous

ordinary meeting of the General Assembly which was

The Report of the Board of Directors on the activities of

the Company during the year 31-12-2022 along with its

The Report of the Company's auditors on its financial

statements for the year ended 31-12-2022

The financial statements for the year ended 31-12-2022

Specifying the profits that the Board of Directors proposes

to distribute and specifying the reserves and allocations'

which the Law and the Company's Memorandum of

Approve the Balance Sheet, the Income Statement as

at 31/12/2022. Also, determine and approve the

dividends that will be distributed to the shareholders,