JORDAN TELECOM
To: Jordan Securities Commission,
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Amman Stock Exchange
ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Company's Name: JORDAN TELECOM
ﺔﻴﻧﺩﺭﻷﺍ ﺕﻻﺎﺼﺗﻻﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
Date: 09-05-2024 04:25:36 PM
PM 04:25:36 2024-05-09 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ
Subject: Trading in securities
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻷﺎﺑ ﻝﻭﺍﺪﺗ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
Kindly be informed that IBRAHIM HARB purchased/sold
2024-05-08 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﻡﺎﻗ ﺪﻗ ﺏﺮﺣ ﻢﻴﻫﺍﺮﺑﺍ ﻥﺄﺑ ﻢﻜﻣﻼﻋﺇ ﻮﺟﺭﺃ
on the 08-05-2024 shares from company JORDAN
ﻮﻫ ﺎﻤﻛﻭ (10123)ﺔﻴﻧﺩﺭﻷﺍ ﺕﻻﺎﺼﺗﻻﺍ ﻲﻓ ﻢﻬﺳﺍ ﻊﻴﺑ /ﺀﺍﺮﺸﺑ
TELECOM(10123).
.ﻩﺎﻧﺩﺍ ﺢﺿﻮﻣ
Following are the details as below.
Type of
Number
Total
Percentag
ﺔﺒﺴﻧ
ﺩﺪﻌﻟﺍ
ﺩﺪﻋ
ﻉﻮﻧ
transactio
Of Share
number of
e of
ﺔﻴﻜﻠﻤﻟﺍ
ﻲﻟﺎﻤﺟﻹﺍ
ﻢﻬﺳﻻﺍ
ﺔﻠﻣﺎﻌﻤﻟﺍ
n
Transacte
shares
ownershi
ﺪﻌﺑ
ﻢﻬﺳﻸﻟ
ﺔﻟﻭﺍﺪﺘﻤﻟﺍ
d
held
p after
ﺔﻠﻣﺎﻌﻤﻟﺍ
ﻆﻔﺘﺤﻤﻟﺍ
transactio
ﺎﻬﺑ
n
0.006%
12011
1
ﻊﻴﺑ
Sale
1
12011
0.006%
Relation to the company
ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻊﻣ ﺔﻗﻼﻌﻟﺍ
Executive Management
ﺔﻳﺬﻴﻔﻨﺗ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺇ
Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.
.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ
Name: Emad Saadat Jalal Al Kayyali
Emad Saadat Jalal Al Kayyali :ﻢﺳﻻﺍ
Position:
Investors Relations Supervisor
ﻦﻳﺮﻤﺜﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻗﻼﻋ ﻑﺮﺸﻣ
:ﺐﺼﻨﻤﻟﺍ
