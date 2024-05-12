Jordan Telecommunications Company PLC, also known as Jordan Telecom or Orange, is a Jordan-based holding company that offers telecommunication services in Jordan. It is active, along with its subsidiaries, in three business segments: the Fixed-Telephone Line segment is engaged in the operation, development and maintenance of fixed telecommunications network; the Mobile segment operates and manages the mobile telecommunications network in the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, and the Data services segment is engaged in the supply, installation and maintenance of engineering and operational communications media to provide data transfer services and Internet services for its customers, as well as involved in the provision of related services to corporate customers. The Companyâs services include fixed communication, Internet, free calls, telex and telegraph and international calls, among others.

Sector Integrated Telecommunications Services