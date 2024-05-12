JORDAN TELECOM

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Amman Stock Exchange

ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Company's Name: JORDAN TELECOM

ﺔﻴﻧﺩﺭﻷﺍ ﺕﻻﺎﺼﺗﻻﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Date: 09-05-2024 04:25:36 PM

PM 04:25:36 2024-05-09 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

Subject: Trading in securities

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻷﺎﺑ ﻝﻭﺍﺪﺗ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Kindly be informed that IBRAHIM HARB purchased/sold

2024-05-08 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﻡﺎﻗ ﺪﻗ ﺏﺮﺣ ﻢﻴﻫﺍﺮﺑﺍ ﻥﺄﺑ ﻢﻜﻣﻼﻋﺇ ﻮﺟﺭﺃ

on the 08-05-2024 shares from company JORDAN

ﻮﻫ ﺎﻤﻛﻭ (10123)ﺔﻴﻧﺩﺭﻷﺍ ﺕﻻﺎﺼﺗﻻﺍ ﻲﻓ ﻢﻬﺳﺍ ﻊﻴﺑ /ﺀﺍﺮﺸﺑ

TELECOM(10123).

.ﻩﺎﻧﺩﺍ ﺢﺿﻮﻣ

Following are the details as below.

Type of

Number

Total

Percentag

ﺔﺒﺴﻧ

ﺩﺪﻌﻟﺍ

ﺩﺪﻋ

ﻉﻮﻧ

transactio

Of Share

number of

e of

ﺔﻴﻜﻠﻤﻟﺍ

ﻲﻟﺎﻤﺟﻹﺍ

ﻢﻬﺳﻻﺍ

ﺔﻠﻣﺎﻌﻤﻟﺍ

n

Transacte

shares

ownershi

ﺪﻌﺑ

ﻢﻬﺳﻸﻟ

ﺔﻟﻭﺍﺪﺘﻤﻟﺍ

d

held

p after

ﺔﻠﻣﺎﻌﻤﻟﺍ

ﻆﻔﺘﺤﻤﻟﺍ

transactio

ﺎﻬﺑ

n

0.006%

12011

1

ﻊﻴﺑ

Sale

1

12011

0.006%

Relation to the company

ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻊﻣ ﺔﻗﻼﻌﻟﺍ

Executive Management

ﺔﻳﺬﻴﻔﻨﺗ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺇ

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ

Name: Emad Saadat Jalal Al Kayyali

Emad Saadat Jalal Al Kayyali :ﻢﺳﻻﺍ

Position:

Investors Relations Supervisor

ﻦﻳﺮﻤﺜﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻗﻼﻋ ﻑﺮﺸﻣ

:ﺐﺼﻨﻤﻟﺍ

Page 1 of 1

