Please take note that the the head of the Compliance and
ﺮﻴﻳﺎﻌﻣﻭ ﺔﻴﺒﺳﺎﺤﻤﻟﺍ ﺮﻴﻳﺎﻌﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﺡﺎﺼﻓﻹﺍ ﺕﺎﻤﻴﻠﻌﺗ ﻰﻟﺍ ﺓﺭﺎﺷﻹﺎﺑ
Internal Control Unit, Mr. Amer Abdel Qader Amin Beidas,
ﺔﺑﺎﻗﺮﻟﺍ ﻭ ﻝﺎﺜﺘﻣﻻﺍ ﺓﺪﺣﻭ ﺮﻳﺪﻣ ﻥﺄﺑ ﻢﻠﻌﻟﺍ ﻰﺟﺮﻳ ، ﻖﻴﻗﺪﺘﻟﺍ
submitted his resignation from employment with the
ﻦﻣ ﻪﺘﻟﺎﻘﺘﺳﺍ ﻡﺪﻗ ﺱﺪﻴﺑ ﻦﻴﻣﺍ ﺭﺩﺎﻘﻟﺍ ﺪﺒﻋ ﺮﻣﺎﻋ ﺪﻴﺴﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻠﺧﺍﺪﻟﺍ
company and that it has been accepted. His last day on
ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﻪﻟ ﻞﻤﻋ ﻡﻮﻳ ﺮﺧﺃ ﻥﺃﻭ ﺎﻬﻟﻮﺒﻗ ﻢﺗﻭ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻲﻓ ﻞﻤﻌﻟﺍ
the job is November 16, 2023,
.2023/11/16
Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.
.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ
Chairman of Board of Directors
ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ
Jordan Trade Facilities Company PSC published this content on 08 October 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2023 11:31:24 UTC.