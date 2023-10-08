JORDAN TRADE FAC

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Amman Stock Exchange

ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Company's Name: JORDAN TRADE FAC

ﺔﻴﻧﺩﺭﻻﺍ ﺔﻳﺭﺎﺠﺘﻟﺍ ﺕﻼﻴﻬﺴﺘﻟﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Date: 08-10-2023 01:02:17 PM

PM 01:02:17 2023-10-08 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

Subject: Disclosure instructions

ﺡﺎﺼﻓﻻﺍ ﺕﺎﻤﻴﻠﻌﺗ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Please take note that the the head of the Compliance and

ﺮﻴﻳﺎﻌﻣﻭ ﺔﻴﺒﺳﺎﺤﻤﻟﺍ ﺮﻴﻳﺎﻌﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﺡﺎﺼﻓﻹﺍ ﺕﺎﻤﻴﻠﻌﺗ ﻰﻟﺍ ﺓﺭﺎﺷﻹﺎﺑ

Internal Control Unit, Mr. Amer Abdel Qader Amin Beidas,

ﺔﺑﺎﻗﺮﻟﺍ ﻭ ﻝﺎﺜﺘﻣﻻﺍ ﺓﺪﺣﻭ ﺮﻳﺪﻣ ﻥﺄﺑ ﻢﻠﻌﻟﺍ ﻰﺟﺮﻳ ، ﻖﻴﻗﺪﺘﻟﺍ

submitted his resignation from employment with the

ﻦﻣ ﻪﺘﻟﺎﻘﺘﺳﺍ ﻡﺪﻗ ﺱﺪﻴﺑ ﻦﻴﻣﺍ ﺭﺩﺎﻘﻟﺍ ﺪﺒﻋ ﺮﻣﺎﻋ ﺪﻴﺴﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻠﺧﺍﺪﻟﺍ

company and that it has been accepted. His last day on

ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﻪﻟ ﻞﻤﻋ ﻡﻮﻳ ﺮﺧﺃ ﻥﺃﻭ ﺎﻬﻟﻮﺒﻗ ﻢﺗﻭ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻲﻓ ﻞﻤﻌﻟﺍ

the job is November 16, 2023,

.2023/11/16

08-10-2023

08-10-2023

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ

Chairman of Board of Directors

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ

User Name: amer beidas

amer beidas :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Page 1 of 1

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Jordan Trade Facilities Company PSC published this content on 08 October 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2023 11:31:24 UTC.