To: Jordan Securities Commission,

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Amman Stock Exchange

ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Company's Name: JORDAN TRADE FAC

ﺔﻴﻧﺩﺭﻻﺍ ﺔﻳﺭﺎﺠﺘﻟﺍ ﺕﻼﻴﻬﺴﺘﻟﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Date: 26-12-2023 12:54:18 PM

PM 12:54:18 2023-12-26 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

Subject: issuing bonds number nine

ﺔﻌﺴﺗ ﻢﻗﺭ ﺽﺮﻘﻟﺍ ﺩﺎﻨﺳﺍ ﺭﺍﺪﺻﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

With reference to the decision of the Board of

ﻢﻗﺭ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﻲﺿﻮﻔﻣ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺭﺍﺮﻗ ﻰﻟﺍ ﺓﺭﺎﺷﻻﺎﺑ

Commissioners of the Securities Commission No.

, 2020/8/6 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﻩﺪﻘﻌﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﻪﺘﺴﻠﺟ ﻲﻓ ﺬﺨﺘﻤﻟﺍ (2020/122)

(122/2020) taken in its session held on 6/8/2020, which

ﺔﻤﻴﻘﺑ ﺎﻨﺘﻛﺮﺷ ﺽﺮﻗ ﺩﺎﻨﺳﺍ ﻞﻴﺠﺴﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﻦﻤﻀﺘﻤﻟﺍﻭ

included approval to register our company's loan bonds

ﻭﺍ ﺪﺣﺍﻭ ﺭﺍﺪﺻﺎﺑ ﻲﻧﺩﺭﺍ ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ ﻥﻮﻴﻠﻣ ﻥﻭﺮﺸﻋ ﺎﻫﺭﺪﻗ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﺟﺍ

with a total value of twenty million Jordanian dinars, in

ﺮﻴﻏ ﺽﺮﻌﻟﺍ ﻖﻳﺮﻃ ﻦﻋ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ ﺔﻨﺳ15 ﻰﺼﻗﻻﺍ ﺎﻫﺪﺣ ﻝﺎﺟﻻ ﺮﺜﻛﺍ

one or more issuances for a maximum period of 15 years,

ﺔﻤﻴﻘﺑ ﺽﺮﻗ ﺩﺎﻨﺳﺍ ﺭﺍﺪﺻﺍ ﺩﺪﺼﺑ ﺎﻨﻧﺎﺑ ﻢﻠﻌﻟﺍ ﻰﺟﺮﻳ . ﻡﺎﻌﻟﺍ

through Non-public offer Please note that we are in the

ﻒﻟﺃ ﻥﻮﺴﻤﺧﻭ ﺔﺋﺎﻤﻌﺴﺗﻭ ﻦﻴﻳﻼﻣ ﺲﻤﺧ (5,950,000) ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﺟﺍ

process of issuing loan bonds with a total value of

ﺔﺴﻤﺧﻭ ﺔﺋﺎﻤﺴﻤﺧ (595) ﺔﺿﻭﺮﻌﻤﻟﺍ ﺩﺎﻨﺳﻻﺍ ﺩﺪﻋ ﻥﺍ ﺚﻴﺣ ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ

(5,950,000) five million nine hundred and fifty thousand

ﺭﺍﺪﺻﺍ ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ 10,000 ﺔﻴﻤﺳﺍ ﺔﻤﻴﻘﺑ ﺪﻨﺳ ﻥﻮﻌﺴﺗﻭ

dinars, as the number of bonds offered is (595) five

365 ﺭﺍﺪﺻﺍ ﺓﺪﻤﺑ ﻭ , 2025/1/6 ﻕﺎﻘﺤﺘﺳﺍ ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺗ ﻭ 2024/1/8

hundred and ninety-five bonds with a nominal value of

ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﺮﻬﺷﺍ ﺔﺘﺳ ﻞﻛ ﻊﻓﺪﺗ %7.5 ﺎﻫﺭﺍﺪﻘﻣ ﺔﺘﺑﺎﺛ ﺓﺪﺋﺎﻔﺑ ﻭ ﺎﻣﻮﻳ

10,000 dinars with an issuance date of 8/1/2024 and a

ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﻲﻓ ﺝﺭﺪﺗ ﻦﻟ ﺩﺎﻨﺳﻻﺍ ﻥﺍ ﺎﻤﻠﻋ 2025/1/6 ﻭ 2024/7/8

maturity date of 6/1/2025. With an issuance period of

. ﻥﺎﻤﻋ

365 days and a fixed interest rate of 7.5%, paid every six

months on 8/7/2024 and 6/1/2025, noting that the

bonds will not be listed on the Amman Stock Exchange

26-12-2023

26-12-2023

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ

Chairman of Board of Directors

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ

