JORDAN TRADE FAC
To: Jordan Securities Commission,
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Amman Stock Exchange
ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Company's Name: JORDAN TRADE FAC
ﺔﻴﻧﺩﺭﻻﺍ ﺔﻳﺭﺎﺠﺘﻟﺍ ﺕﻼﻴﻬﺴﺘﻟﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
Date: 26-12-2023 12:54:18 PM
PM 12:54:18 2023-12-26 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ
Subject: issuing bonds number nine
ﺔﻌﺴﺗ ﻢﻗﺭ ﺽﺮﻘﻟﺍ ﺩﺎﻨﺳﺍ ﺭﺍﺪﺻﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
With reference to the decision of the Board of
ﻢﻗﺭ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﻲﺿﻮﻔﻣ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺭﺍﺮﻗ ﻰﻟﺍ ﺓﺭﺎﺷﻻﺎﺑ
Commissioners of the Securities Commission No.
, 2020/8/6 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﻩﺪﻘﻌﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﻪﺘﺴﻠﺟ ﻲﻓ ﺬﺨﺘﻤﻟﺍ (2020/122)
(122/2020) taken in its session held on 6/8/2020, which
ﺔﻤﻴﻘﺑ ﺎﻨﺘﻛﺮﺷ ﺽﺮﻗ ﺩﺎﻨﺳﺍ ﻞﻴﺠﺴﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﻦﻤﻀﺘﻤﻟﺍﻭ
included approval to register our company's loan bonds
ﻭﺍ ﺪﺣﺍﻭ ﺭﺍﺪﺻﺎﺑ ﻲﻧﺩﺭﺍ ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ ﻥﻮﻴﻠﻣ ﻥﻭﺮﺸﻋ ﺎﻫﺭﺪﻗ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﺟﺍ
with a total value of twenty million Jordanian dinars, in
ﺮﻴﻏ ﺽﺮﻌﻟﺍ ﻖﻳﺮﻃ ﻦﻋ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ ﺔﻨﺳ15 ﻰﺼﻗﻻﺍ ﺎﻫﺪﺣ ﻝﺎﺟﻻ ﺮﺜﻛﺍ
one or more issuances for a maximum period of 15 years,
ﺔﻤﻴﻘﺑ ﺽﺮﻗ ﺩﺎﻨﺳﺍ ﺭﺍﺪﺻﺍ ﺩﺪﺼﺑ ﺎﻨﻧﺎﺑ ﻢﻠﻌﻟﺍ ﻰﺟﺮﻳ . ﻡﺎﻌﻟﺍ
through Non-public offer Please note that we are in the
ﻒﻟﺃ ﻥﻮﺴﻤﺧﻭ ﺔﺋﺎﻤﻌﺴﺗﻭ ﻦﻴﻳﻼﻣ ﺲﻤﺧ (5,950,000) ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﺟﺍ
process of issuing loan bonds with a total value of
ﺔﺴﻤﺧﻭ ﺔﺋﺎﻤﺴﻤﺧ (595) ﺔﺿﻭﺮﻌﻤﻟﺍ ﺩﺎﻨﺳﻻﺍ ﺩﺪﻋ ﻥﺍ ﺚﻴﺣ ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ
(5,950,000) five million nine hundred and fifty thousand
ﺭﺍﺪﺻﺍ ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ 10,000 ﺔﻴﻤﺳﺍ ﺔﻤﻴﻘﺑ ﺪﻨﺳ ﻥﻮﻌﺴﺗﻭ
dinars, as the number of bonds offered is (595) five
365 ﺭﺍﺪﺻﺍ ﺓﺪﻤﺑ ﻭ , 2025/1/6 ﻕﺎﻘﺤﺘﺳﺍ ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺗ ﻭ 2024/1/8
hundred and ninety-five bonds with a nominal value of
ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﺮﻬﺷﺍ ﺔﺘﺳ ﻞﻛ ﻊﻓﺪﺗ %7.5 ﺎﻫﺭﺍﺪﻘﻣ ﺔﺘﺑﺎﺛ ﺓﺪﺋﺎﻔﺑ ﻭ ﺎﻣﻮﻳ
10,000 dinars with an issuance date of 8/1/2024 and a
ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﻲﻓ ﺝﺭﺪﺗ ﻦﻟ ﺩﺎﻨﺳﻻﺍ ﻥﺍ ﺎﻤﻠﻋ 2025/1/6 ﻭ 2024/7/8
maturity date of 6/1/2025. With an issuance period of
. ﻥﺎﻤﻋ
365 days and a fixed interest rate of 7.5%, paid every six
months on 8/7/2024 and 6/1/2025, noting that the
bonds will not be listed on the Amman Stock Exchange
26-12-2023
26-12-2023
Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.
.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ
Chairman of Board of Directors
ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ
User Name: amer beidas
amer beidas :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
