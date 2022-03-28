Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Jordan
  4. Amman Stock Exchange
  5. Jordan Trade Facilities Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JOTF   JO3106211019

JORDAN TRADE FACILITIES COMPANY

(JOTF)
  Report
Cours en clôture.  End-of-day quote Amman Stock Exchange  -  03-19
1.28 JOD   -2.29%
06:31aJORDAN TRADE FACILITIES : G.a (jotf) 2022 03 28
PU
01/23JORDAN TRADE FACILITIES P S C : Board Of Directors-(JOTF)-2022-01-23
PU
2021JORDAN TRADE FACILITIES P S C : Disclosure (JOTF) 2021 12 29
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Jordan Trade Facilities : G.A (JOTF) 2022 03 28

03/28/2022 | 06:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

JORDAN TRADE FAC

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

Amman Stock Exchange

Company's Name: JORDAN TRADE FAC Date: 28-03-2022 01:03:20 PM

Subject: Invitation to Attend the Ordinary General Assembly Meeting

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻧﺩﺭﻻﺍ ﺔﻳﺭﺎﺠﺘﻟﺍ ﺕﻼﻴﻬﺴﺘﻟﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

PM 01:03:20 2022-03-28 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺭﻮﻀﺤﻟ ﺓﻮﻋﺩ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

The Board of Directors of JORDAN TRADE FAC cordially invites you to attend the company's Ordinary General Assembly Meeting which will be held at 12:30 on 21-04-2022 at ﺪﻌﺑ ﻦﻋ ZOOM to discuss the following matters:

ﺭﻮﻀﺤﻟ ﻢﻜﺗﻮﻋﺩ ﺔﻴﻧﺩﺭﻻﺍ ﺔﻳﺭﺎﺠﺘﻟﺍ ﺕﻼﻴﻬﺴﺘﻟﺍ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺮﺴﻳ -21 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﻩﺪﻘﻋ ﻱﻮﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺔﺸﻗﺎﻨﻤﻟ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ ZOOM ﺪﻌﺑ ﻦﻋ ﻲﻓ 12:30 ﺔﻋﺎﺴﻟﺍ 2022-04 :ﻲﻟﺎﺘﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﻻﺍ ﻝﻭﺪﺟ

Subject:

:ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Reciting and approving the minutes of the previous ordinary meeting of the General Assembly which was held on 26-04-2021

ﺪﻘﻌﻨﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﻖﺑﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺮﻀﺤﻣ ﺓﺀﺍﺮﻗ ﻪﻴﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍﻭ 2021-04-26 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ

The Report of the Board of Directors on the activities of the Company during the year 31-12-2021 along with its future plans

ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﺍ ﻦﻋ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻠﺒﻘﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻄﺨﻟﺍﻭ 2021-12-31 ﻲﻓ

The Report of the Company's auditors on its financial statements for the year ended 31-12-2021

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ ﻝﻮﺣ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺤﻟﺍ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ

2021-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ

The financial statements for the year ended 31-12-2021

2021-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ

Discharging the Board's members from their liabilities in respect of the financial year ended 31-12-2021

ﻢﻬﺗﺎﻓﺮﺼﺗ ﻦﻋ ﺔﻴﻟﻭﺆﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺀﺎﻀﻋﺃ ﺔﻣﺫ ﺀﺍﺮﺑﺍ 2021-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻟﺍ ﻝﻼﺧ

Electing the Company's auditors for the next fiscal year, and deciding on their remunerations or authorizing the Board of Directors to determine such remunerations

ﺪﻳﺪﺤﺗﻭ ﺔﻠﺒﻘﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺣ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﺏﺎﺨﺘﻧﺍ ﺎﻫﺪﻳﺪﺤﺘﺑ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺾﻳﻮﻔﺗ ﻭﺍ ﻢﻬﺑﺎﻌﺗﺃ

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation. Chairman of Board of Directors

User Name: Ziad husain husni saleh

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ

Ziad husain husni saleh :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Page 1 of 1

Disclaimer

Jordan Trade Facilities Company PSC published this content on 28 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2022 10:30:20 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about JORDAN TRADE FACILITIES COMPANY
06:31aJORDAN TRADE FACILITIES : G.a (jotf) 2022 03 28
PU
01/23JORDAN TRADE FACILITIES P S C : Board Of Directors-(JOTF)-2022-01-23
PU
2021JORDAN TRADE FACILITIES P S C : Disclosure (JOTF) 2021 12 29
PU
2021JORDAN TRADE FACILITIES P S C : Disclosure (JOTF) 2021 11 25
PU
2021Disclosure (JOTF) 2021 11 03
PU
2021Jordan Trade Facilities Company P.S.C Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter an..
CI
2021Jordan Trade Facilities Company P.S.C Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter E..
CI
2020Jordan Trade Facilities Company P.S.C Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter En..
CI
2020Jordan Trade Facilities Company P.S.C Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter E..
CI
2020Jordan Trade Facilities Company P.S.C Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended ..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 5,77 M 8,14 M 8,14 M
Net income 2020 2,64 M 3,72 M 3,72 M
Net Debt 2020 26,3 M 37,1 M 37,1 M
P/E ratio 2020 7,19x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 21,1 M 29,8 M 29,8 M
EV / Sales 2019 5,73x
EV / Sales 2020 7,84x
Nbr of Employees 78
Free-Float 2,24%
Chart JORDAN TRADE FACILITIES COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Jordan Trade Facilities Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Zaid Mahmoud Haj Qoul Chief Executive Officer
Khaled Mohammad Mahmoud Abu Al Rab Assistant Financial Manager
Nabil George Issa Al-Safadi Chairman
Amer Beidas Compliance & Internal Control Manager
Reema Abdullah Saeed Al-Zaher Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JORDAN TRADE FACILITIES COMPANY1.59%30
BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED-0.06%55 345
ORIX CORPORATION3.79%23 278
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL-20.95%19 115
SOFI TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-43.01%8 203
CHOLAMANDALAM INVESTMENT AND FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED40.72%7 883