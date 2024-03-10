Jordan Trade Facilities Company PSC is a Jordan-based company that offers consumer financial solutions. The Company operates in the following business segments: Finance and Investments. The Finance segment offers long term finance, consumable commodities and real estate. The Investments segment offers investment in financial assets. The Company offers a range of products and services covering several areas, such as personal loans, financing private vehicles, financing public vehicles, financing trucks and trailers, housing finance, real estate finance, lease finance, Islamic Murabaha, credit cards, commercial business and heavy machinery financing. The Company's products and services are categorized into the following divisions, namely My Car, My Taxi, My project, My Education, My Card, My Home, My Truck, My Land and My Maintenance. The Company operates through a network of branches located across Jordan.

Sector Consumer Lending