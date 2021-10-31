Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Jordan
  4. Amman Stock Exchange
  5. Jordan Vegetable Oil Industries Co. Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JVOI   JO4114111019

JORDAN VEGETABLE OIL INDUSTRIES CO. LTD.

(JVOI)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Disclosure (JVOI) 2021 10 31

10/31/2021 | 08:57am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

JORDAN VEGETABLE OIL INDUSTRIES

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Amman Stock Exchange

ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Company's Name: JORDAN VEGETABLE OIL INDUSTRIES

ﺔﻴﻧﺩﺭﻷﺍ ﺔﻴﺗﺎﺒﻨﻟﺍ ﺕﻮﻳﺰﻟﺍ ﻊﻧﺎﺼﻣ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Date: 31-10-2021 01:58:51 PM

PM 01:58:51 2021-10-31 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

Subject: Material Information Third Quarter

ﺚﻟﺎﺜﻟﺍ ﻊﺑﺮﻟﺍﺔﻳﺮﻫﻮﺟ ﺕﺎﻣﻮﻠﻌﻣ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

The final draft of the financial statements as on 9/30/2021, which shows the

final profits after provisions and before the income tax provision, which

2021/9/30 ﻲﻓ ﻲﻫ ﺎﻤﻛ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺋﺍﻮﻘﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﺋﺎﻬﻨﻟﺍ ﺓﺩﻮﺴﻤﻟﺍ

amounted to (1,013,140) Jordanian dinars

ﻞﺒﻗﻭ ﺕﺎﺼﺼﺨﻤﻟﺍ ﺪﻌﺑ ﺔﻴﺋﺎﻬﻨﻟﺍ ﺡﺎﺑﺭﻻﺍ ﺮﻬﻈﺗ ﻲﺘﻟﺍﻭ

.ﻲﻧﺩﺭﺍ

) ﻎﻠﺒﻤﺑ ﻞﺧﺪﻟﺍ ﺔﺒﻳﺮﺿ ﺺﺼﺨﻣ

ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ ( 1,013,140

27-09-2021

27-09-2021

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ

Chairman of Board of Directors

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ

User Name: basem kokash

basem kokash :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Page 1 of 1

Disclaimer

Jordan Vegetable Oil Industries Co. PSC published this content on 31 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2021 12:56:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about JORDAN VEGETABLE OIL INDUSTRIES CO. LTD.
08:57aDisclosure (JVOI) 2021 10 31
PU
07/28Jordan Vegetable Oil Industries Co. Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarte..
CI
2020Jordan Vegetable Oil Industries Co. Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter..
CI
2020Jordan Vegetable Oil Industries Co. Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarte..
CI
2020Jordan Vegetable Oil Industries Co. Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter..
CI
2020Jordan Vegetable Oil Industries Co. Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year End..
CI
2019Jordan Vegetable Oil Industries Co. Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarte..
CI
2019Jordan Vegetable Oil Industries Co. Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter..
CI
2019Jordan Vegetable Oil Industries Co. Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year End..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 4,99 M 7,04 M 7,04 M
Net income 2019 1,10 M 1,56 M 1,56 M
Net cash 2019 3,06 M 4,33 M 4,33 M
P/E ratio 2019 10,1x
Yield 2019 8,99%
Capitalization 13,4 M 19,0 M 19,0 M
EV / Sales 2018 0,89x
EV / Sales 2019 1,62x
Nbr of Employees 100
Free-Float 12,2%
Chart JORDAN VEGETABLE OIL INDUSTRIES CO. LTD.
Duration : Period :
Jordan Vegetable Oil Industries Co. Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Azzam Mohammad Moussa Al-Ahmad Managing Director
Nicolas Amin Nicolas Shenoudi Chairman
Iyad Mohammad Taher Al-Masri Assistant General Manager
Nizar Taysir Saleh Mohamed Showka Independent Director
Haidar Fouad Kazem Al-Zubaidi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JORDAN VEGETABLE OIL INDUSTRIES CO. LTD.17.89%19
SIME DARBY PLANTATION BERHAD-19.64%6 687
IOI CORPORATION BERHAD-10.07%5 898
AAK AB (PUBL.)13.07%5 648
GOLDEN AGRI-RESOURCES LTD66.67%2 492
FIRST RESOURCES LIMITED39.06%2 081