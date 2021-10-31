Disclosure (JVOI) 2021 10 31
JORDAN VEGETABLE OIL INDUSTRIES
To: Jordan Securities Commission,
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Amman Stock Exchange
ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Company's Name: JORDAN VEGETABLE OIL INDUSTRIES
ﺔﻴﻧﺩﺭﻷﺍ ﺔﻴﺗﺎﺒﻨﻟﺍ ﺕﻮﻳﺰﻟﺍ ﻊﻧﺎﺼﻣ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
Date: 31-10-2021 01:58:51 PM
PM 01:58:51 2021-10-31 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ
Subject: Material Information Third Quarter
ﺚﻟﺎﺜﻟﺍ ﻊﺑﺮﻟﺍﺔﻳﺮﻫﻮﺟ ﺕﺎﻣﻮﻠﻌﻣ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
The final draft of the financial statements as on 9/30/2021, which shows the
final profits after provisions and before the income tax provision, which
2021/9/30 ﻲﻓ ﻲﻫ ﺎﻤﻛ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺋﺍﻮﻘﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﺋﺎﻬﻨﻟﺍ ﺓﺩﻮﺴﻤﻟﺍ
amounted to (1,013,140) Jordanian dinars
ﻞﺒﻗﻭ ﺕﺎﺼﺼﺨﻤﻟﺍ ﺪﻌﺑ ﺔﻴﺋﺎﻬﻨﻟﺍ ﺡﺎﺑﺭﻻﺍ ﺮﻬﻈﺗ ﻲﺘﻟﺍﻭ
.ﻲﻧﺩﺭﺍ
) ﻎﻠﺒﻤﺑ ﻞﺧﺪﻟﺍ ﺔﺒﻳﺮﺿ ﺺﺼﺨﻣ
ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ ( 1,013,140
27-09-2021
27-09-2021
Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.
.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ
Chairman of Board of Directors
ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ
User Name: basem kokash
basem kokash :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
