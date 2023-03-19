Advanced search
    JVOI   JO4114111019

JORDAN VEGETABLE OIL INDUSTRIES CO. LTD.

(JVOI)
End-of-day quote Amman Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-14
3.000 JOD   -2.91%
01:47aJordan Vegetable Oil Industries : Board Of Directors Decision-(JVOI)-2023-03-19
01:47aJordan Vegetable Oil Industries : Assembly Decision-(JVOI)-2023-03-19
01/28Jordan Vegetable Oil Industries Co. Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
Jordan Vegetable Oil Industries : Assembly Decision-(JVOI)-2023-03-19

03/19/2023 | 01:47am EDT
JORDAN VEGETABLE OIL INDUSTRIES

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Amman Stock Exchange

ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Company's Name: JORDAN VEGETABLE OIL INDUSTRIES

ﺔﻴﻧﺩﺭﻷﺍ ﺔﻴﺗﺎﺒﻨﻟﺍ ﺕﻮﻳﺰﻟﺍ ﻊﻧﺎﺼﻣ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Date: 16-03-2023 04:18:10 PM

PM 04:18:10 2023-03-16 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

Subject: The Resolutions Of The General Assembly

ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺞﺋﺎﺘﻧ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Meeting

The Ordinary General Assembly Meeting of JORDAN

ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ 10:00 ﻰﻠﻋ 2023-03-16 ﺔﻋﺎﺴﻟﺍ َﺪﻘُﻋ

VEGETABLE OIL INDUSTRIES was held on 10:00 On 16-

ﺮﺒﻋ ﻲﻓ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ.ﺔﻴﻧﺩﺭﻷﺍ ﺔﻴﺗﺎﺒﻨﻟﺍ ﺕﻮﻳﺰﻟﺍ ﻊﻧﺎﺼﻣ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟ ﺔﻳﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ

03-2023 at through- electronic communition ZOOM, the

%85.71 ﺭﻮﻀﺣ ﺔﺒﺴﻨﺑﻭ ﻡﻭﻭﺯ ﻲﻧﻭﺮﺘﻜﻟﻻﺍﻭ ﻲﺋﺮﻤﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﺼﺗﻻﺍ

shareholders participation in the Assembly Meeting was

-:ﺔﻴﻟﺎﺘﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺭﺍﺮﻘﻟﺍ ﺫﺎﺨﺗﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﻻﺍ ﻝﻼﺧ ﻢﺗ

85.71%

The following decisions were adopted at the Meeting:-

Subject: Approving the minutes of the previous year

ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺮﻀﺤﻣ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Ordinary General Assembly Meeting

ﻖﺑﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Approving the minutes of the previous year Ordinary

ﻖﺑﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺮﻀﺤﻣ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ

General Assembly Meeting which was held on 24-03-

2022-03-24 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﺪﻘﻌﻨﻤﻟﺍﻭ

2022

Subject: Approving The Report of the Board of Directors

ﻝﺎﻤﻋﺍ ﻦﻋ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

on the activities of the Company, for the year ended on

ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ

specified date

Approving The Report of the Board of Directors on the

ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﺍ ﻦﻋ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ

activities of the Company, for the year ended on 31-12-

2022-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ

2022

Subject: Approving the Report of the Company's auditors

ﻦﻋ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺣ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

on its financial statements

ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ

Approving the Report of the Company's auditors on its

ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ ﻦﻋ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺣ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ

financial statements, for the year ended on 31-12-2022

2022-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ

Subject: Approving the Financial Statements for the year

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

ended on

ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ

Approving the Financial Statements for the year ended on

-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ

31-12-2022

2022-12

Subject: Approving of the Board of Director's proposal to

ﻊﻓﺪﻟﺎﺑ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺡﺍﺮﺘﻗﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

pay

JORDAN VEGETABLE OIL INDUSTRIES

Approving of the Board of Director's proposal to pay 25% as

ﻰﻠﻋ ﺡﺎﺑﺭﺃ ﻊﻳﺯﻮﺗ ﻥﺎﺸﺑ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺡﺮﺘﻘﻣ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ

cash dividends to the shareholders and distributing 0% as

ﻝﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺱﺍﺭ ﻦﻣ 25% ﺔﻴﺴﻨﺑ ﺔﻳﺪﻘﻧ ﺡﺎﺑﺭﺍ ﻦﻋ ﺓﺭﺎﺒﻋ ﻦﻴﻤﻫﺎﺴﻤﻟﺍ

bonus shares

ﻝﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺱﺍﺭ ﻦﻣ 0% ﺔﻴﺴﻨﺑ ﺔﻴﻧﺎﺠﻣ ﻢﻬﺳﺍ ﻊﻳﺯﻮﺗﻭ

Subject: Discharging the board's members from their

ﻦﻋ ﺔﻴﻟﻭﺆﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺀﺎﻀﻋﺃ ﺔﻣﺫ ﺀﺍﺮﺑﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

liabilities in respect of the financial year ended

ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻟﺍ ﻝﻼﺧ ﻢﻬﺗﺎﻓﺮﺼﺗ

Discharging the board's members from their liabilities in

ﻢﻬﺗﺎﻓﺮﺼﺗ ﻦﻋ ﺔﻴﻟﻭﺆﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺀﺎﻀﻋﺃ ﺔﻣﺫ ﺀﺍﺮﺑﺍ

respect of the financial year ended 31-12-2022

2022-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻟﺍ ﻝﻼﺧ

Subject: Electing the following members (legal entity) and

(ﻲﻌﻴﺒﻃ ﺺﺨﺷ/ﺔﻛﺮﺷ) ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺀﺎﻀﻋﺃ ﺏﺎﺨﺘﻧﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

(person) as Board of Directors

Electing the following as a Board of Directors:

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﺘﻟﺍ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺀﺎﻀﻋﺍ ﺏﺎﺨﺘﻧﺍ

Name

Nationality

-:ﻢﻫﺅﺎﻤﺳﺍ

ﺔﻴﺴﻨﺠﻟﺍ

ﻢﺳﻻﺍ

HAIDAR FUAD KAZEM

Jordanian

ZUBAIDI

ﻲﻧﺩﺭﺃ

ﻱﺪﻴﺑﺰﻟﺍ ﻢﻇﺎﻛ ﺩﺍﺆﻓ ﺭﺪﻴﺣ

AHMAD ADNAN

Jordanian

ﻲﻧﺩﺭﺃ

ﺥﻼﺴﻟﺍ ﺪﻤﺣﺍ ﻥﺎﻧﺪﻋ ﺪﻤﺣﺍ

AHMAD ALSALLAKH

ﻲﻧﺩﺭﺃ

ﻪﻛﻮﺷ ﺢﻟﺎﺻ ﺮﻴﺴﻴﺗ ﺭﺍﺰﻧ

NIZAR TAYSEER SALEH

Jordanian

SHOKEH

ﺪﻋﺎﻘﻤﻟﺍ ﺩﺪﻋ

ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Name of Company

No of Seats

1

ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ ﺍﺮﺘﺳﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ

ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ ﺍﺮﺘﺳﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ

1

1

ﺮﻫﺎﻃ ﺝﺎﺤﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ

ﺮﻫﺎﻃ ﺝﺎﺤﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ

1

ﻩﺎﻛﺮﺷﻭ ﻱﺮﺼﻤﻟﺍ

ﻩﺎﻛﺮﺷﻭ ﻱﺮﺼﻤﻟﺍ

1

ﻞﺒﻘﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ

ﻞﺒﻘﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ

1

ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ

ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ

1

ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ ﺓﺮﻴﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ

ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ ﺓﺮﻴﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ

1

Subject: Approving the appointment / reappointment of the

ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺤﻟﺍ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ ﺓﺩﺎﻋﺇ / ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

auditors for the financial year and authorizing the board of

ﻢﻬﺑﺎﻌﺗﺃ ﺪﻳﺪﺤﺘﻟ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺾﻳﻮﻔﺗﻭ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ

directors to determine their fees

Approving the appointment/reappointment of the auditors

ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺣ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ ﺓﺩﺎﻋﺍ ﻭﺍ/ ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Ernst & Young Jordan for the financial year 31-12-2023.And

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺣ ﻖﻴﻗﺪﺘﻟ Ernst & Young Jordan

authorizing the board of directors to determine their fees

ﻢﻬﺑﺎﻌﺗﺍ ﺪﻳﺪﺤﺘﺑ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺾﻳﻮﻔﺗ ﻭ 2023-12-31

Subject: Other

ﺮﺧﺁ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Other:

:ﺮﺧﺁ

JORDAN VEGETABLE OIL INDUSTRIES

no outcomes from the meeting

ﻯﺮﺧﺍ ﺭﻮﻣﺍ ﺔﻳﺍ ﺪﺟﻮﻳ ﻻ

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ

Chairman of Board of Directors

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ

User Name: basem kokash

basem kokash :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Disclaimer

Jordan Vegetable Oil Industries Co. PSC published this content on 19 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2023 05:46:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
