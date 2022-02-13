Jordan Vegetable Oil Industries : Disclosure (JVOI) 2022 02 13

JORDAN VEGETABLE OIL INDUSTRIES

To: Jordan Securities Commission, ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Amman Stock Exchange ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Company's Name: JORDAN VEGETABLE OIL INDUSTRIES ﺔﻴﻧﺩﺭﻷﺍ ﺔﻴﺗﺎﺒﻨﻟﺍ ﺕﻮﻳﺰﻟﺍ ﻊﻧﺎﺼﻣ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Date: 12-02-2022 02:45:56 PM PM 02:45:56 2022-02-12 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

Subject: board of directors decisions ﻩﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺕﺍﺭﺍﺮﻗ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

The Board of Directors of the Jordanian Vegetable Oil ﻲﻓ .ﻉ.ﻡ ﻪﻴﻧﺩﺭﻻﺍ ﻪﻴﺗﺎﺒﻨﻟﺍ ﺕﻮﻳﺰﻟﺍ ﻊﻧﺎﺼﻣ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺭﺮﻗ

Factories P.L.C. In its session held No. 1/2022 dated ﺕﺍﺭﺍﺮﻘﻟﺍ 2022/2/12 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺗ 2022/1 ﻢﻗﺭ ﻩﺪﻘﻌﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﻪﺘﺴﻠﺟ

12/2/2022 . ﻪﻴﻟﺎﺘﻟﺍ

the following decisions were taken. ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺭﺮﻗ.1

1. The Board of Directors decided to ratify and approve 2021/12/31 ﻲﻓ ﻲﻫ ﺎﻤﻛ

the financial statements as on 31/12/2021 ﺔﻳﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺪﻘﻋ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺭﺮﻗ.2

2. The company's board of directors decided to hold the . 2022/3/24 ﻖﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﺲﻴﻤﺨﻟﺍ ﻡﻮﻳ

ordinary general assembly meeting on Thursday ﺔﻳﺪﻘﻧ ﺡﺎﺑﺭﺃ ﻊﻳﺯﻮﺘﺑ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻠﻟ ﺐﻴﺴﻨﺘﻟﺍ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺭﺮﻗ.3

24/3/2022. ﺔﺒﺴﻨﺑ 2021 ﻡﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﻦﻋ ﻦﻴﻤﻫﺎﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ

3. The Board of Directors decided to recommend to the .ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ ﻦﻴﻳﻼﻣ 4 ﻎﻟﺎﺒﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻣ ﺱﺍﺭ ﻦﻣ % 25

General Assembly the distribution of cash dividends to

shareholders for

12-02-2022 12-02-2022

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation. .ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ

Chairman of Board of Directors ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ