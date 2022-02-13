Jordan Vegetable Oil Industries : Disclosure (JVOI) 2022 02 13

|
To: Jordan Securities Commission,
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Amman Stock Exchange
ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Company's Name: JORDAN VEGETABLE OIL INDUSTRIES
ﺔﻴﻧﺩﺭﻷﺍ ﺔﻴﺗﺎﺒﻨﻟﺍ ﺕﻮﻳﺰﻟﺍ ﻊﻧﺎﺼﻣ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
Date: 12-02-2022 02:45:56 PM
PM 02:45:56 2022-02-12 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ
Subject: board of directors decisions
ﻩﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺕﺍﺭﺍﺮﻗ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
The Board of Directors of the Jordanian Vegetable Oil
ﻲﻓ .ﻉ.ﻡ ﻪﻴﻧﺩﺭﻻﺍ ﻪﻴﺗﺎﺒﻨﻟﺍ ﺕﻮﻳﺰﻟﺍ ﻊﻧﺎﺼﻣ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺭﺮﻗ
Factories P.L.C. In its session held No. 1/2022 dated
ﺕﺍﺭﺍﺮﻘﻟﺍ 2022/2/12 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺗ 2022/1 ﻢﻗﺭ ﻩﺪﻘﻌﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﻪﺘﺴﻠﺟ
12/2/2022
. ﻪﻴﻟﺎﺘﻟﺍ
the following decisions were taken.
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺭﺮﻗ.1
1. The Board of Directors decided to ratify and approve
2021/12/31 ﻲﻓ ﻲﻫ ﺎﻤﻛ
the financial statements as on 31/12/2021
ﺔﻳﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺪﻘﻋ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺭﺮﻗ.2
2. The company's board of directors decided to hold the
. 2022/3/24 ﻖﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﺲﻴﻤﺨﻟﺍ ﻡﻮﻳ
ordinary general assembly meeting on Thursday
|
ﺔﻳﺪﻘﻧ ﺡﺎﺑﺭﺃ ﻊﻳﺯﻮﺘﺑ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻠﻟ ﺐﻴﺴﻨﺘﻟﺍ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺭﺮﻗ.3
24/3/2022.
ﺔﺒﺴﻨﺑ 2021 ﻡﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﻦﻋ ﻦﻴﻤﻫﺎﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ
3. The Board of Directors decided to recommend to the
.ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ ﻦﻴﻳﻼﻣ 4 ﻎﻟﺎﺒﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻣ ﺱﺍﺭ ﻦﻣ % 25
General Assembly the distribution of cash dividends to
|
shareholders for
|
12-02-2022
|
12-02-2022
|
Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.
|
.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ
Chairman of Board of Directors
|
ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ
User Name: basem kokash
|
basem kokash :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
|
