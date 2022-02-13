Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Jordan
  4. Amman Stock Exchange
  5. Jordan Vegetable Oil Industries Co. Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JVOI   JO4114111019

JORDAN VEGETABLE OIL INDUSTRIES CO. LTD.

(JVOI)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Jordan Vegetable Oil Industries : Disclosure (JVOI) 2022 02 13

02/13/2022 | 03:12am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

JORDAN VEGETABLE OIL INDUSTRIES

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Amman Stock Exchange

ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Company's Name: JORDAN VEGETABLE OIL INDUSTRIES

ﺔﻴﻧﺩﺭﻷﺍ ﺔﻴﺗﺎﺒﻨﻟﺍ ﺕﻮﻳﺰﻟﺍ ﻊﻧﺎﺼﻣ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Date: 12-02-2022 02:45:56 PM

PM 02:45:56 2022-02-12 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

Subject: board of directors decisions

ﻩﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺕﺍﺭﺍﺮﻗ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

The Board of Directors of the Jordanian Vegetable Oil

ﻲﻓ .ﻉ.ﻡ ﻪﻴﻧﺩﺭﻻﺍ ﻪﻴﺗﺎﺒﻨﻟﺍ ﺕﻮﻳﺰﻟﺍ ﻊﻧﺎﺼﻣ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺭﺮﻗ

Factories P.L.C. In its session held No. 1/2022 dated

ﺕﺍﺭﺍﺮﻘﻟﺍ 2022/2/12 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺗ 2022/1 ﻢﻗﺭ ﻩﺪﻘﻌﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﻪﺘﺴﻠﺟ

12/2/2022

. ﻪﻴﻟﺎﺘﻟﺍ

the following decisions were taken.

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺭﺮﻗ.1

1. The Board of Directors decided to ratify and approve

2021/12/31 ﻲﻓ ﻲﻫ ﺎﻤﻛ

the financial statements as on 31/12/2021

ﺔﻳﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺪﻘﻋ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺭﺮﻗ.2

2. The company's board of directors decided to hold the

. 2022/3/24 ﻖﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﺲﻴﻤﺨﻟﺍ ﻡﻮﻳ

ordinary general assembly meeting on Thursday

ﺔﻳﺪﻘﻧ ﺡﺎﺑﺭﺃ ﻊﻳﺯﻮﺘﺑ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻠﻟ ﺐﻴﺴﻨﺘﻟﺍ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺭﺮﻗ.3

24/3/2022.

ﺔﺒﺴﻨﺑ 2021 ﻡﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﻦﻋ ﻦﻴﻤﻫﺎﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ

3. The Board of Directors decided to recommend to the

.ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ ﻦﻴﻳﻼﻣ 4 ﻎﻟﺎﺒﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻣ ﺱﺍﺭ ﻦﻣ % 25

General Assembly the distribution of cash dividends to

shareholders for

12-02-2022

12-02-2022

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ

Chairman of Board of Directors

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ

User Name: basem kokash

basem kokash :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Page 1 of 1

Disclaimer

Jordan Vegetable Oil Industries Co. PSC published this content on 13 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 February 2022 08:11:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about JORDAN VEGETABLE OIL INDUSTRIES CO. LTD.
2021Jordan Vegetable Oil Industries Co. Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter..
CI
2021Disclosure (JVOI) 2021 10 31
PU
2021Jordan Vegetable Oil Industries Co. Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarte..
CI
2020Jordan Vegetable Oil Industries Co. Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter..
CI
2020Jordan Vegetable Oil Industries Co. Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarte..
CI
2020Jordan Vegetable Oil Industries Co. Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter..
CI
2020Jordan Vegetable Oil Industries Co. Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year End..
CI
2019Jordan Vegetable Oil Industries Co. Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarte..
CI
2019Jordan Vegetable Oil Industries Co. Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter..
CI
2019Jordan Vegetable Oil Industries Co. Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year End..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 5,29 M 7,47 M 7,47 M
Net income 2020 1,10 M 1,56 M 1,56 M
Net cash 2020 3,65 M 5,15 M 5,15 M
P/E ratio 2020 10,3x
Yield 2020 8,77%
Capitalization 11,6 M 16,4 M 16,4 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,62x
EV / Sales 2020 1,46x
Nbr of Employees 100
Free-Float 12,2%
Chart JORDAN VEGETABLE OIL INDUSTRIES CO. LTD.
Duration : Period :
Jordan Vegetable Oil Industries Co. Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Azzam Mohammad Moussa Al-Ahmad Managing Director
Nicolas Amin Nicolas Shenoudi Chairman
Iyad Mohammad Taher Al-Masri Assistant General Manager
Nizar Taysir Saleh Mohamed Showka Independent Director
Haidar Fouad Kazem Al-Zubaidi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JORDAN VEGETABLE OIL INDUSTRIES CO. LTD.0.00%16
SIME DARBY PLANTATION BERHAD12.50%6 990
IOI CORPORATION BERHAD7.77%5 968
AAK AB (PUBL.)-6.43%5 103
GOLDEN AGRI-RESOURCES LTD12.24%2 598
FIRST RESOURCES LIMITED9.27%1 937