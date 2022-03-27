Log in
    JVOI   JO4114111019

JORDAN VEGETABLE OIL INDUSTRIES CO. LTD.

(JVOI)
Jordan Vegetable Oil Industries : Disclosure (JVOI) 2022 03 27

03/27/2022 | 08:01am EDT
JORDAN VEGETABLE OIL INDUSTRIES

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

Amman Stock Exchange

Company's Name: JORDAN VEGETABLE OIL INDUSTRIES Date: 27-03-2022 02:39:41 PM

Subject: Decisions of the Board of Directors to start distr

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻧﺩﺭﻷﺍ ﺔﻴﺗﺎﺒﻨﻟﺍ ﺕﻮﻳﺰﻟﺍ ﻊﻧﺎﺼﻣ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

PM 02:39:41 2022-03-27 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

ﻪﻳﺪﻘﻨﻟﺍ ﺡﺎﺑﺭﻻﺍ ﻊﻳﺯﻮﺘﺑ ﺀﺪﺒﻟﺍ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺕﺍﺭﺍﺮﻗ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﻉ

The Board of Directors of the Jordan Vegetable Oil Factories Company PLC decided in its meeting No. 2/2022 held on 3/27/2022 to distribute cash dividends to shareholders for the year 2021 .as of 4/10/2022, based on the approval of the Fourth Ordinary General Assembly The twenty of the company held on 3/24/2022 - 25% cash.

2022/2 ﻢﻗﺭ ﻪﻋﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﻲﻓ ﻡ.ﻉ.ﻡ ﺔﻴﻧﺩﺭﻻﺍ ﺔﻴﺗﺎﺒﻨﻟﺍ ﺕﻮﻳﺰﻟﺍ ﻊﻧﺎﺼﻣ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺭﺮﻗ 2022/3/27 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﺪﻘﻌﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺗ ﻦﻣ ﺍﺭﺎﺒﺘﻋﺍ 2021 ﻡﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﻦﻋ ﻦﻴﻤﻫﺎﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻳﺪﻘﻨﻟﺍ ﺡﺎﺑﺭﻻﺍ ﻊﻳﺯﻮﺘﺑ ﺀﺪﺒﻟﺍ ﺍ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻣ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺀﺎﻨﺑ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ 2022/4/10 ﺡﺎﺑﺭﺍ ﻊﻳﺯﻮﺘﺑ 2022/3/24 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﻩﺪﻘﻌﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﻥﻭﺮﺸﻌﻟﺍﻭ ﻊﺑﺍﺮﻟﺍ ﺔﻳﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟ . %25 ﺔﺒﺴﻨﺑ ﻪﻳﺪﻘﻧ

27-03-2022

27-03-2022

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation. Chairman of Board of Directors

User Name: basem kokash

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ

basem kokash :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Page 1 of 1

Disclaimer

Jordan Vegetable Oil Industries Co. PSC published this content on 27 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2022 12:00:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
