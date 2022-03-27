Jordan Vegetable Oil Industries : Disclosure (JVOI) 2022 03 27

The Board of Directors of the Jordan Vegetable Oil Factories Company PLC decided in its meeting No. 2/2022 held on 3/27/2022 to distribute cash dividends to shareholders for the year 2021 .as of 4/10/2022, based on the approval of the Fourth Ordinary General Assembly The twenty of the company held on 3/24/2022 - 25% cash.

2022/2 ﻢﻗﺭ ﻪﻋﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﻲﻓ ﻡ.ﻉ.ﻡ ﺔﻴﻧﺩﺭﻻﺍ ﺔﻴﺗﺎﺒﻨﻟﺍ ﺕﻮﻳﺰﻟﺍ ﻊﻧﺎﺼﻣ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺭﺮﻗ 2022/3/27 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﺪﻘﻌﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺗ ﻦﻣ ﺍﺭﺎﺒﺘﻋﺍ 2021 ﻡﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﻦﻋ ﻦﻴﻤﻫﺎﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻳﺪﻘﻨﻟﺍ ﺡﺎﺑﺭﻻﺍ ﻊﻳﺯﻮﺘﺑ ﺀﺪﺒﻟﺍ ﺍ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻣ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺀﺎﻨﺑ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ 2022/4/10 ﺡﺎﺑﺭﺍ ﻊﻳﺯﻮﺘﺑ 2022/3/24 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﻩﺪﻘﻌﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﻥﻭﺮﺸﻌﻟﺍﻭ ﻊﺑﺍﺮﻟﺍ ﺔﻳﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟ . %25 ﺔﺒﺴﻨﺑ ﻪﻳﺪﻘﻧ