Jordan Vegetable Oil Industries : Disclosure (JVOI) 2022 10 23

To: Jordan Securities Commission,
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Amman Stock Exchange
ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Company's Name: JORDAN VEGETABLE OIL INDUSTRIES
ﺔﻴﻧﺩﺭﻷﺍ ﺔﻴﺗﺎﺒﻨﻟﺍ ﺕﻮﻳﺰﻟﺍ ﻊﻧﺎﺼﻣ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
Date: 23-10-2022 09:02:22 AM
AM 09:02:22 2022-10-23 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ
Subject: Final draft of the third quarter financial stateme
ﺚﻟﺎﺜﻟﺍ ﻊﺑﺮﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺋﺍﻮﻘﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﺋﺎﻬﻨﻟﺍ ﺓﺩﻮﺴﻤﻟﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
The Board of Directors of the Jordan Vegetable Oil Industries Company SAOC
|
ﺪﻘﻌﻨﻤﻟﺍ 8 ﻢﻗﺭ ﻪﻋﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﻲﻓ ﻡ.ﻉ.ﻡ ﺔﻴﻧﺩﺭﻻﺍ ﺔﻴﺗﺎﺒﻨﻟﺍ ﺕﻮﻳﺰﻟﺍ ﻊﻧﺎﺼﻣ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺇ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺭﺮﻗ
|
ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﺪﻘﻌﻨﻤﻟﺍ 3 ﻢﻗﺭ ﺎﻬﻋﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﻲﻓ ﻖﻴﻗﺪﺘﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺠﻟ ﺐﻴﺴﻨﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺍﺀﺎﻨﺑﻭ 2022-10-22 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ
|
decided in its meeting No. 8 held on 10/22-2022 and based on the
|
ﻲﺘﻟﺍﻭ 2022/9/30 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺗ ﻰﺘﺣ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺋﺍﻮﻘﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﺋﺎﻬﻨﻟﺍ ﺓﺩﻮﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺎﺑ 2022/10/22
|
recommendation of the Audit Committee in its meeting No. 3 held on 10/22/2022
|
ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ ,950 662 ﻎﻠﺒﻤﺑ ﻞﺧﺪﻟﺍ ﺔﺒﻳﺮﺿ ﺺﺼﺨﻣ ﻞﺒﻗﻭ ﺕﺎﺼﺼﺨﻤﻟﺍ ﺪﻌﺑ ﺔﻴﺋﺎﻬﻨﻟﺍ ﺡﺎﺑﺭﻻﺍ ﺮﻬﻈﺗ
|
to approve the final draft of the financial statements until 30/ 9/2022, which shows
|
.(ﻲﻧﺩﺭﺍ ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ ﻥﻮﺘﺳﻭ ﻥﺎﻨﺛﺍﻭ ﺔﺋﺎﻤﺘﺳﻭ ﺎﻔﻟﺃ ﻥﻮﺴﻤﺧﻭ ﺔﺋﺎﻤﻌﺴﺗ )
|
the final profits after the provisions and before the income tax provision in the
|
amount of 950662 dinars (nine hundred and fifty thousand six
|
hundred and sixty-two Jordanian dinars
22-10-2022
|
22-10-2022
Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.
|
.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ
Chairman of Board of Directors
|
ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ
User Name: basem kokash
|
basem kokash :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
