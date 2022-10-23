Jordan Vegetable Oil Industries : Disclosure (JVOI) 2022 10 23

JORDAN VEGETABLE OIL INDUSTRIES

To: Jordan Securities Commission, ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Amman Stock Exchange ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Company's Name: JORDAN VEGETABLE OIL INDUSTRIES ﺔﻴﻧﺩﺭﻷﺍ ﺔﻴﺗﺎﺒﻨﻟﺍ ﺕﻮﻳﺰﻟﺍ ﻊﻧﺎﺼﻣ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Date: 23-10-2022 09:02:22 AM AM 09:02:22 2022-10-23 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

Subject: Final draft of the third quarter financial stateme ﺚﻟﺎﺜﻟﺍ ﻊﺑﺮﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺋﺍﻮﻘﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﺋﺎﻬﻨﻟﺍ ﺓﺩﻮﺴﻤﻟﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

The Board of Directors of the Jordan Vegetable Oil Industries Company SAOC ﺪﻘﻌﻨﻤﻟﺍ 8 ﻢﻗﺭ ﻪﻋﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﻲﻓ ﻡ.ﻉ.ﻡ ﺔﻴﻧﺩﺭﻻﺍ ﺔﻴﺗﺎﺒﻨﻟﺍ ﺕﻮﻳﺰﻟﺍ ﻊﻧﺎﺼﻣ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺇ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺭﺮﻗ

ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﺪﻘﻌﻨﻤﻟﺍ 3 ﻢﻗﺭ ﺎﻬﻋﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﻲﻓ ﻖﻴﻗﺪﺘﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺠﻟ ﺐﻴﺴﻨﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺍﺀﺎﻨﺑﻭ 2022-10-22 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ

decided in its meeting No. 8 held on 10/22-2022 and based on the ﻲﺘﻟﺍﻭ 2022/9/30 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺗ ﻰﺘﺣ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺋﺍﻮﻘﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﺋﺎﻬﻨﻟﺍ ﺓﺩﻮﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺎﺑ 2022/10/22

recommendation of the Audit Committee in its meeting No. 3 held on 10/22/2022 ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ ,950 662 ﻎﻠﺒﻤﺑ ﻞﺧﺪﻟﺍ ﺔﺒﻳﺮﺿ ﺺﺼﺨﻣ ﻞﺒﻗﻭ ﺕﺎﺼﺼﺨﻤﻟﺍ ﺪﻌﺑ ﺔﻴﺋﺎﻬﻨﻟﺍ ﺡﺎﺑﺭﻻﺍ ﺮﻬﻈﺗ

to approve the final draft of the financial statements until 30/ 9/2022, which shows .(ﻲﻧﺩﺭﺍ ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ ﻥﻮﺘﺳﻭ ﻥﺎﻨﺛﺍﻭ ﺔﺋﺎﻤﺘﺳﻭ ﺎﻔﻟﺃ ﻥﻮﺴﻤﺧﻭ ﺔﺋﺎﻤﻌﺴﺗ )

the final profits after the provisions and before the income tax provision in the

amount of 950662 dinars (nine hundred and fifty thousand six

hundred and sixty-two Jordanian dinars

22-10-2022 22-10-2022

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation. .ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ

Chairman of Board of Directors ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ