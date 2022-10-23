Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Jordan
  Amman Stock Exchange
  Jordan Vegetable Oil Industries Co. Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    JVOI   JO4114111019

JORDAN VEGETABLE OIL INDUSTRIES CO. LTD.

(JVOI)
  Report
End-of-day quote Amman Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-19
2.550 JOD   -0.78%
02:40aJordan Vegetable Oil Industries : Disclosure (JVOI) 2022 10 23
PU
07/27Jordan Vegetable Oil Industries Co. Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
CI
03/27Jordan Vegetable Oil Industries : Disclosure (JVOI) 2022 03 27
PU
Jordan Vegetable Oil Industries : Disclosure (JVOI) 2022 10 23

10/23/2022 | 02:40am EDT
JORDAN VEGETABLE OIL INDUSTRIES

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Amman Stock Exchange

ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Company's Name: JORDAN VEGETABLE OIL INDUSTRIES

ﺔﻴﻧﺩﺭﻷﺍ ﺔﻴﺗﺎﺒﻨﻟﺍ ﺕﻮﻳﺰﻟﺍ ﻊﻧﺎﺼﻣ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Date: 23-10-2022 09:02:22 AM

AM 09:02:22 2022-10-23 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

Subject: Final draft of the third quarter financial stateme

ﺚﻟﺎﺜﻟﺍ ﻊﺑﺮﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺋﺍﻮﻘﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﺋﺎﻬﻨﻟﺍ ﺓﺩﻮﺴﻤﻟﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

The Board of Directors of the Jordan Vegetable Oil Industries Company SAOC

ﺪﻘﻌﻨﻤﻟﺍ 8 ﻢﻗﺭ ﻪﻋﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﻲﻓ ﻡ.ﻉ.ﻡ ﺔﻴﻧﺩﺭﻻﺍ ﺔﻴﺗﺎﺒﻨﻟﺍ ﺕﻮﻳﺰﻟﺍ ﻊﻧﺎﺼﻣ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺇ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺭﺮﻗ

ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﺪﻘﻌﻨﻤﻟﺍ 3 ﻢﻗﺭ ﺎﻬﻋﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﻲﻓ ﻖﻴﻗﺪﺘﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺠﻟ ﺐﻴﺴﻨﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺍﺀﺎﻨﺑﻭ 2022-10-22 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ

decided in its meeting No. 8 held on 10/22-2022 and based on the

ﻲﺘﻟﺍﻭ 2022/9/30 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺗ ﻰﺘﺣ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺋﺍﻮﻘﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﺋﺎﻬﻨﻟﺍ ﺓﺩﻮﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺎﺑ 2022/10/22

recommendation of the Audit Committee in its meeting No. 3 held on 10/22/2022

ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ ,950 662 ﻎﻠﺒﻤﺑ ﻞﺧﺪﻟﺍ ﺔﺒﻳﺮﺿ ﺺﺼﺨﻣ ﻞﺒﻗﻭ ﺕﺎﺼﺼﺨﻤﻟﺍ ﺪﻌﺑ ﺔﻴﺋﺎﻬﻨﻟﺍ ﺡﺎﺑﺭﻻﺍ ﺮﻬﻈﺗ

to approve the final draft of the financial statements until 30/ 9/2022, which shows

.(ﻲﻧﺩﺭﺍ ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ ﻥﻮﺘﺳﻭ ﻥﺎﻨﺛﺍﻭ ﺔﺋﺎﻤﺘﺳﻭ ﺎﻔﻟﺃ ﻥﻮﺴﻤﺧﻭ ﺔﺋﺎﻤﻌﺴﺗ )

the final profits after the provisions and before the income tax provision in the

amount of 950662 dinars (nine hundred and fifty thousand six

hundred and sixty-two Jordanian dinars

22-10-2022

22-10-2022

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ

Chairman of Board of Directors

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ

User Name: basem kokash

basem kokash :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Page 1 of 1

Disclaimer

Jordan Vegetable Oil Industries Co. PSC published this content on 23 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 October 2022 06:39:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
