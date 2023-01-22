Jordan Vegetable Oil Industries : Disclosure (JVOI) 2023 01 22

|
To: Jordan Securities Commission,
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Amman Stock Exchange
ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Company's Name: JORDAN VEGETABLE OIL INDUSTRIES
ﺔﻴﻧﺩﺭﻷﺍ ﺔﻴﺗﺎﺒﻨﻟﺍ ﺕﻮﻳﺰﻟﺍ ﻊﻧﺎﺼﻣ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
Date: 21-01-2023
2023-01-21 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ
Subject: The Board of Directors decided
ﻩﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺕﺍﺭﺍﺮﻗ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
The Board of Directors decided to hold a meeting of the Ordinary General
/3/16 ﻖﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﺲــﻴﻤﺨﻟﺍ ﻡﻮﻳ ﺔﻳﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺪﻘﻋ ﻩﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺭﺮﻗ .1
ﻪﺌﻴﻬﻠﻟ ﺐﻴﺴﻨﺘﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ -2 . ﺕﺎﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻡﺎﻋ ﺐﻗﺍﺮﻣ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﺑ ﻚﻟﺫ ﻊﻀﺨﻳﻭ 2023
Assembly on Thursday,
corresponding to 3/16/2023, and this is subject to the approval of the Controller
ﺭﺍﺮﻘﻟﺍ ﺍﺬﻫ ﻊﻀﺨﻳﻭ %25 ﺔﺒﺴﻨﺑ 2022 ﻡﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﻦﻋ ﻦﻴﻤﻫﺎﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﻪﻳﺪﻘﻧ ﺡﺎﺑﺭﺍ ﻪﻳﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﻪﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ
General of Companies,
2022 ﻪﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻠﻟ ﻪﻴﺋﺎﺨﻨﻟﺍ ﻩﺩﻮﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﻪﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ -3 ﻪﻳﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﻪﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﻪﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﺑ
2- The Board of Directors decided to recommend to the General Assembly the
|
distribution of cash dividends to
|
shareholders for the year 2022 at a rate of 25% of the company's capital,-3.
|
Approval of the draft financial
|
statements as it is on 12/31/2022
21-01-2023
21-01-2023
Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.
.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ
Chairman of Board of Directors
ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ
User Name: basem kokash
basem kokash :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
