    JVOI   JO4114111019

JORDAN VEGETABLE OIL INDUSTRIES CO. LTD.

(JVOI)
  Report
End-of-day quote Amman Stock Exchange  -  2023-01-17
2.690 JOD   +3.46%
Jordan Vegetable Oil Industries : Disclosure (JVOI) 2023 01 22

01/22/2023 | 12:41am EST
JORDAN VEGETABLE OIL INDUSTRIES

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Amman Stock Exchange

ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Company's Name: JORDAN VEGETABLE OIL INDUSTRIES

ﺔﻴﻧﺩﺭﻷﺍ ﺔﻴﺗﺎﺒﻨﻟﺍ ﺕﻮﻳﺰﻟﺍ ﻊﻧﺎﺼﻣ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Date: 21-01-2023 01:07:39 PM

PM 01:07:39 2023-01-21 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

Subject: The Board of Directors decided

ﻩﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺕﺍﺭﺍﺮﻗ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

The Board of Directors decided to hold a meeting of the Ordinary General

/3/16 ﻖﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﺲــﻴﻤﺨﻟﺍ ﻡﻮﻳ ﺔﻳﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺪﻘﻋ ﻩﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺭﺮﻗ .1

ﻪﺌﻴﻬﻠﻟ ﺐﻴﺴﻨﺘﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ -2 . ﺕﺎﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻡﺎﻋ ﺐﻗﺍﺮﻣ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﺑ ﻚﻟﺫ ﻊﻀﺨﻳﻭ 2023

Assembly on Thursday,

corresponding to 3/16/2023, and this is subject to the approval of the Controller

ﺭﺍﺮﻘﻟﺍ ﺍﺬﻫ ﻊﻀﺨﻳﻭ %25 ﺔﺒﺴﻨﺑ 2022 ﻡﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﻦﻋ ﻦﻴﻤﻫﺎﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﻪﻳﺪﻘﻧ ﺡﺎﺑﺭﺍ ﻪﻳﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﻪﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ

General of Companies,

2022 ﻪﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻠﻟ ﻪﻴﺋﺎﺨﻨﻟﺍ ﻩﺩﻮﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﻪﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ -3 ﻪﻳﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﻪﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﻪﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﺑ

2- The Board of Directors decided to recommend to the General Assembly the

distribution of cash dividends to

shareholders for the year 2022 at a rate of 25% of the company's capital,-3.

Approval of the draft financial

statements as it is on 12/31/2022

21-01-2023

21-01-2023

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ

Chairman of Board of Directors

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ

User Name: basem kokash

basem kokash :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Page 1 of 1

Disclaimer

Jordan Vegetable Oil Industries Co. PSC published this content on 22 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 January 2023 05:40:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2021 6,07 M 8,56 M 8,56 M
Net income 2021 1,04 M 1,46 M 1,46 M
Net cash 2021 2,94 M 4,14 M 4,14 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,2x
Yield 2021 8,62%
Capitalization 10,8 M 15,2 M 15,2 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,46x
EV / Sales 2021 1,43x
Nbr of Employees 100
Free-Float 12,2%
